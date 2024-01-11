Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The fourth and final season of Servant kicks off on Apple TV+ on 13 January, with new episodes dropping every week.

From the acclaimed horror director M Night Shyamalan, Servant tells the story of a young Philadelphia couple (played by Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell) whose lives and marriage are devastated by the death of their child.

In true Shyamalan style, the child inexplicably reappears, kicking off three seasons of winding mystery and ratcheting tension, as the couple and their family grapple with grief, trauma, and a healthy amount of spooky goings-on.

Launching on 13 January in the UK, season four of Servant is set to bring the thriller to a dramatic close. The first three seasons are available to stream right now, with new episodes arriving weekly on Apple TV+.

How to watch ‘Servant’ in the UK

Servant is only streaming on Apple TV+. The first three seasons of the show are available to watch today. Season four kicks off on 13 January, with new epsiodes arriving weekly.

Apple TV+ costs £8.99 per month, but new viewers can try Apple TV+ for free for seven days.

Watch Servant on Apple TV+ now

Free seven-day trial is for new subscribers only. £8.99/month after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the links below:

Want to watch your favourite show in style? Here are the best TV deals this month