CeraVe’s eye repair cream ‘transforms tired-looking eyes’

Skincare products, such as serums, moisturisers, face oils and SPFs are likely staples within your morning routine, but an often overlooked step is eye cream.

Keeping your under-eye area hydrated can make all the difference between looking fresh and awake and tired but regular moisturiser can often be too heavy for such a delicate area. Instead, it’s recommended that you opt for a hydrating eye cream that can bring life back into an area of the face that’s prone to getting dry.

Thankfully you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a really effective eye cream, as proven cult favourite beauty brand CeraVe. The brand’s eye repair cream is considered a game-changer for dry, sensitive skin.

Naturally, we’ve reviewed it and it was awarded the best eye cream for hydration in our guide to the best eye creams, keep reading for why you should consider adding this to your skincare collection.

CeraVe eye repair cream: £11.60, Lookfantastic.com

Coming in a tube that perfectly fits in your handbag, this hydrating eye cream is particularly good if you have dry skin. “When the cream came out of its squeezy tube, it reminded us of a soothing salve, before rubbing into skin like a lightweight lotion,” noted our review of the best eye creams.

“The calming formula felt gentle and comforting, and we reached for this product whenever our skin felt particularly dry,” praised our writer. The reason it’s so hydrating is thanks to the key ingredients of hyaluronic acid and ceramides, which help to strengthen the skin barrier.

“Our sensitive skin didn’t see any irritation either,” they added, before noting that it “helped transform tired-looking eyes”. This sounds like a game-changer for anyone looking to take their eyes from tired to wide awake.

Looking for more skincare recommendations? Read our roundup of the best hyaluronic acid serums.