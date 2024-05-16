Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

If you’ve ever wondered if your skincare routine needs an eye cream, we’ve got all your burning questions covered. The necessity of eye creams is a common debate among skincare enthusiasts and there’s plenty to unpack. To help us dive deep into this topic, we’ve enlisted the expertise of Dr Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist at Self London, who has all the details you need.

While we’ve put many to the test in our review of the best eye creams to combat dark circles, puffiness and wrinkles, it’s never too late to go back to basics and learn the ins and outs of this skincare product, and how to get the best out of your daily beauty regime.

Whether you’ve been wondering how eye creams work and when to apply them, or you’re keen to know the top-rated, tried and tested products recommended by our shopping experts, we’ve created a handy guide to keep you as informed as possible.

What do eye creams do?

Put simply, they’re specifically designed to treat the skin around the eyes which is more delicate than other areas. “If used consistently, eye creams can effectively target common skincare concerns. They aim to hydrate, reduce puffiness and some claim to diminish the appearance of fine lines and dark circles,” explains Dr Mahto.

The skin in this area is thinner and has less fatty tissue than other parts of your face, which is also why it’s one of the first places to present signs of ageing, whether that’s fine lines or wrinkles.

When should you apply eye cream?

According to Dr Mahto, eye cream should be applied after cleansing, toning, and applying any serums or treatments, but before sunscreen during the day.

“A small rice-sized amount per eye is typically sufficient. Gently dab the cream around the orbital bone using your ring finger, starting from the inner corner and moving outward. Avoid applying the cream too close to the lash line as this can sometimes cause irritation,” she explains.

Her top tip is to be gentle, avoiding pulling or stretching the skin. “Consistency is key if you are going to use one - apply eye cream daily for optimal results,” she adds.

What ingredients in eye creams can address dullness and dryness?

Many eye creams contain a cocktail of hardworking ingredients to tackle issues such as dryness, dark circles, puffiness and sallowness, but there’s a handful that Dr Mahto suggests keeping an eye out for.

For dullness and fine lines, she recommends hyaluronic acid, which attracts and retains moisture to help plump and hydrate the skin. She is also a fan of glycerin and vitamin C. “Glycerin is a humectant that draws moisture into the skin, helps maintain hydration levels and improves skin texture, while as an antioxidant, vitamin C brightens, evens out skin tone and can boost collagen production for firmer, more radiant skin,” she says.

Using a daily eye cream can improve hydration, dryness and the appearance of dark circles ( La Roche Posay )

Another multitasker is niacinamide which Dr Mahto says works to strengthen the skin barrier and reduce inflammation. Ceramides are also a reliable go-to as they reinforce the skin barrier, preventing moisture loss and restoring hydration levels, making them ideal for addressing dryness.

If you have sensitive skin, what should you avoid in an eye cream?

Anyone with sensitive skin will know how difficult it can be to find skincare products that don’t irritate your complexion, and Dr Mahto advises to be extra cautious when it comes to eye creams.

“Look out for fragrance, whether synthetic or natural, as it can be irritating to sensitive eyes. Look for fragrance-free where possible,” she says. “Essential oils such as citrus oils or mint can be irritating and alcohol-based ingredients can be drying and irritating to sensitive skin, leading to redness and discomfort”.

What are the best eye creams?

Our team of experts at IndyBest have already put a wide range of eye creams to the test, and our number one find was the La Roche-Posay pigmentclar eyes (£31, Lookfantastic.com). It was closely followed by the No7 protect and perfect intense advanced eye cream (£17.95, Boots.com), along with the CeraVe reparative eye cream (£14.50, Lookfantastic.com)

