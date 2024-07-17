This IPL hair removal device is one of the best and it’s almost half-price

Support truly

Gone are the days of having to head to a salon or clinic for your hair-removal needs – now, you can achieve a silky smooth result at home with an IPL device. IPL (which stands for intense pulsed light) is a hair-removal technology that works by targeting hair follicles with light beams preventing new hair from growing.

These days, at-home devices are more effective than ever so they’re a great investment for anyone looking for a more permanent solution without the hassle of booking a string of appointments with a laser technician.

This hair removal tool from Ulike is one of the best IPL devices and received glowing reviews from our testers. Unlike other hair removal devices, it uses cooling technology to soothe the skin and ensure the light doesn’t cause any pain, irritation or inflammation – ideal for sensitive skin and those more intimate areas. And we’ve just spotted that Amazon has slashed the price of it for Prime Day (aside from beauty, there are also savings to be had on tech, mattresses, home appliances, electric toothbrushes and so much more) – keep reading for why it’s worth the investment.

Ulike sapphire air+IPL hair removal handset, was £299, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

Ulike’s top-tier device is now 40 per cent off in the Prime Day sales, making this purchase a no-brainer for those looking for the best deals on beauty tech. The device also comes with a set of glasses to protect your eyes during use and a razor to prep the area.

Our tester said: “It took less than 15 minutes to zap [the] whole body, plus the five different energy levels (suitable across the board for face, underarms, bikini line and legs) made it an easy task.”

There are two separate modes you can use – continuous, for gliding over larger areas, and single for applying a single beam of light to a targeted area. The two modes offer more precision and a more targeted approach to different areas of your body – hair removal isn’t a one-size-fits-all situation, after all.

Ulike’s device looks like a thing of beauty in cool emerald green with luxe gold detailing. Get yours while the discount lasts and take your personal care routine to the next level, just in time for summer.

