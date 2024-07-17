Support truly

Deal hunters, it’s time to pay attention because it’s the final day of Amazon Prime Day. The sale delivers the crème de la crème of beauty bargains, home appliance savings, new tech discounts and much more, year after year.

True to form, we’ve brought you the best offers on products that have the IndyBest seal of approval, including stellar savings on mattresses that we’ve tried, tested and loved. We’ve spotted mattresses from premium brands such as Emma, Simba and Dormeo slashed in price during previous Prime Day sales, and 2024 is no different.

We’re also seeing some brilliant discounts across the likes of coffee machines, laptops, TVs and more, so it’s certainly a sale to stick around for. However, these deals are only available to Amazon Prime subscribers, so, you’ll need to sign up for a Prime account (more on that later) if you want to take advantage of the offers.

We’ve been busy scouring the sale on your behalf and found some of our favourite mattresses have been discounted by Amazon, all for your snoozing pleasure.

Best Prime Day mattress deals

Simba hybrid mattress: Was £869, now £531.30, Amazon.co.uk

Was £869, now £531.30, Amazon.co.uk Emma premium mattress: Was £569, now £333, Amazon.co.uk

Was £569, now £333, Amazon.co.uk Stompa S flex airflow pocket sprung mattress: Was £229, now £183.20, Amazon.co.uk

Was £229, now £183.20, Amazon.co.uk Nectar king mattress: Was £519.60, now £436.99, Amazon.co.uk

Emma nextgen premium single mattress: Was £709, now £389, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

“For fans of firm mattresses, the Emma premium plus is sure to go down a treat”, our tester said in their review. Crowning it as the best breathable option, our tester found that the Emma NextGen premium mattress was one of the comfiest they had ever slept on. “What makes this so impressive is the five layers of comfort”, they explained, “four of which are made from foam, and one a 12.5cm tall layer of pocket springs, making the whole thing soft and spongy.” Even better, Amazon has slashed the price of a single mattress by more than £300.

Simba premium seven-zoned foam mattress: Was £420, now £252, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Simba is one of our favourite mattress brands here at IndyBest – with its hybrid luxe taking the top spot in our review of the best mattress, so it’s certainly a brand you can trust. As for this mattress, it sounds similarly impressive. While we’re yet to test it, the brand says that it’s been designed for those who run hot at night, as it claims to offer 30 times the air flow of a standard memory foam mattress. Owing to the support and cushioning, Simba states it should provide relief to your pressure points.

Simba hybrid mattress: Was £869, now £531.30, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Simba )

This bestselling mattress from Simba was also a win with our tester, who said they’d “never slept so soundly” thanks to its versatility and attention to detail. Upon trying out the mattress, our tester said: “Sinkage is perfect, as is the balance of support and cloud-like cushioning. Its medium firmness is suited to those who sleep on their side, front or back, while its breathability makes the mattress a stellar option for those who tend to get hot during the night.” Already a great mid-range price, this mattress is now 30 per cent off.

Emma premium mattress: Was £569, now £333, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Emma )

Naturally, we’ve reviewed this mattress, with our tester noting that it “provides gentle, targeted support for our tired old body”. They got an “excellent night’s sleep on this mattress with no overheating, aches or disturbances”. It is a “fantastic option for those that like medium-tension mattresses, and want a modern hybrid mattress”. With an impressive 40 per cent saving, you’ll certainly sleep well if you invest now.

Dormeo octasmart hybrid plus mattress: Was £559.99, now £409.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re looking for a more purse-friendly option, the Dormeo octasmart did a great job at providing our reviewer with ultimate comfort and a stellar price. Our tester said: “You get a lot of bang for your buck with the octasmart mattress, with the firm and supportive design not compromising on any comfort.” They added: “As someone with occasional back and neck aches, the build gave us the support we needed, while the design’s three ‘body zones; reduced disturbance when sharing a bed.” Chosen as the best budget option in our round-up of the best mattresses, there’s now an extra 41 per cent off thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

Stompa S flex airflow pocket sprung mattress: Was £229, now £183.20, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Stompa )

The best children’s mattress in our review is currently 20 per cent off. “Its soft cushioned top layer and airflow comfort layer make it incredibly comfortable for little sleepers. Meanwhile, the pocket springs provide ample support for growing bodies,” praised our tester. “Parents will appreciate the zip-off, machine-washable cover, too,” they added.

Silentnight miracoil ortho mattress: Was £329, now £175.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Silentnight is a well-trusted name in the world of mattresses, and with good reason. This miracoil ortho mattress is now less than £200, making it ideal for those looking for an update that won’t break the bank. Made with sustainable fibres that assist in temperature regulation while you sleep, the mattress also uses Miracoil springs which have been scientifically proven to improve spinal alignment and posture. A great option for getting rid of those everyday aches and pains so you can sleep soundly.

Mamas & Papas premium dual core cotbed mattress: Was £219, now £123.79, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our favourite premium kids’ mattress from Mamas and Papas now has a huge 43 per cent off at Amazon. Our tester deemed this mattress “future-proof” thanks to its innovative design, with one side offering firm support for babies and the other featuring pocket springs that are ideal for toddlers. Our tester added: “Whichever side your child is using, the mattress is ultra gentle – it’s been treated to be hypoallergenic and has a fibre core to help keep air flowing through the mattress, to prevent overheating.”

Nectar king mattress: Was £519.60, now £436.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Comfort and support are among the top things we look for when testing mattresses, and our reviewer was blown away by this model’s capabilities on both fronts. "We were pleasantly surprised to find that when we lay down, it actually felt more like a hybrid (a foam mattress that also has pocket springs) than a pure foam mattress," they said. High praise, considering hybrids are considered more comfortable and much more expensive. They also found this mattress ticked all the boxes for breathability, hypoallergenic qualities, temperature control and, of course, the price tag.

Panda hybrid memory foam bamboo mattress: Was £1,550, now £1,377.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Panda )

This vegan, naturally hypoallergenic mattress was named the best for back sleepers in our tried and tested review. Courtesy of Amazon, you can now save a modest 11 per cent on the hybrid design – every little helps when it comes to buying investment items such as mattresses. During testing, our reviewer found this model to be on the firmer side of medium, and noticed a “very slight sinking-in feeling, with a subtle bounce, owing to a layer of springs”. With £80 off the price tag, you’ll have a little extra cash for some new bedding, too.

Dormeo octasmart hybrid plus mattress, single: Was £599.99, now £338.87, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The octasmart hybrid plus mattress landed in our review of the best mattresses, so it’s certainly up to standard, and, according to our tester, provides a lot of bang for your buck. Even better, you can currently invest in the single mattress while it has 16 per cent off at Amazon. In their review, our tester noted they “benefitted from the cooling technology during balmy nights”, while, in terms of comfort and support, the design improved our reviewer’s pressure points within weeks.

Silentnight pocket essentials 1000 pocket sprung mattress, single: Was £249, now £171.17, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Opt for the single-size version of this Silentnight mattress at Amazon and you’ll get a 31 per cent discount. This foam-free, medium-firm mattress features zoned pocket springs teamed with fibres that are billed as being breathable. While we haven’t tried this mattress at IndyBest yet, it’s recommended as a suitable choice for those who sleep on their side.

Silentnight miracoil ortho mattress: Was £329, now £175.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Reduced by 25 per cent in the double size, this mattress is said to help ease aches and pains by providing personalised support and better spinal alignment. The zoned support system will be helpful if you’re sleeping alongside someone else, while the overall support level offered is extra firm. It’s also hypoallergenic, which is worth keeping in mind if you’re someone who struggles with allergies.

Molblly medium firm spring mattress: Was £169.98, now £104.48, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Reduced by 37 per cent, this medium-firm double mattress features multiple layers of foam and a pocketed coil support system that is designed to conform to your body’s every curve. This should evenly distribute pressure on your shoulders, back, spine, and hips for a comfortable night’s sleep. Individually pocketed springs absorb shock, as well as rebound and eliminate motion transfer, which could be a blessing to anyone whose partner tosses and turns in the night.

Do you have to be a Prime member to access Prime Day deals?

The short answer is yes. Amazon Prime Day deals will be reserved for those who have a Prime Day subscription, but signing up couldn’t be easier. There’s also a 30-day-free Prime Day trial, but be wary that, once this lapses, there’s a monthly fee of £8.99 or £95 for a year. You can, of course, cancel at any time, though.

Want more Prime Day intel? We’ve answered all your burning questions in our Amazon Prime Day 2024 guide