Best early electric toothbrush deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

It’s not long until Amazon Prime Day arrives on our doorstep and we start seeing an avalanche of deals dropping left, right and centre. Every summer, the ecommerce giants slashes prices on everything from tech, including TVs and laptops, to the biggest beauty buys, home appliances and, of course, Amazon devices.

But beyond all that, it’s the deals on the best electric toothbrushes from Oral-B, Philips and more that get us really smiling. Once you try an electric toothbrush, you’ll never want to brush manually ever again, but they don’t come cheap – that is, unless you’re getting them on sale.

Oral hygiene products often see the most significant price cuts during Amazon Prime Day, so it’s often the best time to pick up a new toothbrush, water flosser or teeth whitening kit at a bargain price.

Amazon has confirmed the dates for its 48-hour Prime Day sale. Taking place in July, we’ll be finding the best deals on everything you need to keep your mouth clean and your teeth pearly white before and during the sale. Here’s everything you need to know and the best deals to expect in the sale.

Best early Prime Day electric toothbrush deals

Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush for adults: Was £100, now £40, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The best affordable electric toothbrush Oral-B makes, the Pro 3 is noticeably less powerful than the iO range but will essentially clean your teeth just as competently as the more expensive brushes”, our tester said, crowning this toothbrush the best overall pick in their review. Featuring different speed settings and a whitening mode, the Pro 3 left our tester with that “‘just been to the dentist’ feeling”. Now, a 60 per cent saving on the toothbrush is something to smile about, too.

Buy now

Oral-B Vitality Pro electric toothbrush: Was £49.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Save 55 per cent at Amazon with this deal on the Oral-B Vitality Pro electric toothbrush. It features a round brush head, three brushing modes – daily clean, sensitive and unique sensitive plus, and there is an in-built two-minute timer. Plus, the Vitality Pro is rechargeable, so you won’t have to reach for the batteries.

Buy now

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 electric toothbrush: Was £349.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Philips )

Save more than 50 per cent on the Philips DiamondClean 9000, which features four different cleaning modes – clean, white+, gum health and deep clean+, as well as three different intensities for personalised brushing. “The DiamondClean 9000 is a product that seems to be effective at gradually relieving teeth of their dullness and restoring a healthy shine without doing any damage,” our writer said in their review. “There are enough cleaning modes available to be able to find an optimum combination between cleaning and whitening to satisfy your inner hygienist.”

Buy now

Panasonic rechargeable oral irrigator: Was £119.99. now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Panasonic )

Your breath will be feeling fresher than ever with this 30 per cent discount on this water flosser. “Our teeth felt so clean after using this Panasonic flosser just once that we’re certain we beamed at everyone we met,” our writer said in their review of the irrigator. “The Ultrasonic technology works a treat, with increased water jet speed that generates water vapour bubbles on the surface of the teeth to amp up the cleaning power. This also helps clean sensitive periodontal pockets to target plaque left after brushing and gently stimulates gums for an all-around healthier mouth.”

Buy now

When will Prime Day electric toothbrush deals start?

Amazon has confirmed that this year’s Prime Day will kick off on Tuesday 16 July and end on Wednesday 17 July. The big sale starts at 00:01 on the Tuesday and ends at 23:59 on the Wednesday.

We’re expecting to see discounts on electric toothbrushes, water flossers and teeth whitening kits when the retailer kicks off its big bargain bonanza. In fact, the retailer has already name-dropped Oral-B as one of the brands that will feature in the sale. We’re predicting that Philips, Panasonic and more will join the savings, always seeing huge discounts, even on the most expensive smart models.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day Apple deals?

In short, yes. While some of Amazon’s sales events, such as the recent Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale, are open to everyone, Prime Day has always been exclusive to Prime subscribers, so you’ll need a subscription if you want to get any Apple deals.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

Savvy shoppers who don’t have a Prime subscription yet will want to sign up for a 30-day free trial. Anyone who hasn’t been a Prime member in the last 12 months is eligible to sign up for the trial.

