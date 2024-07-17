Best home and kitchen appliance deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

It’s that time of year again: Amazon Prime Day has arrived, with the best home appliance deals having dropped. The sale kicked off yesterday and runs until tonight (17 July) at 11:59pm.

Whether you’ve just moved house or your vacuum has finally given up the ghost, the Prime Day sale sees discounts on the likes of Ninja, Shark, Tefal, Le Creuset and more.

If you’re buying into the air fryer hype, you can score a new model for a fraction of its typical price, while equally stellar savings on robot vacuums and dehumidifiers are also up for grabs.

Follow live: The latest and best Amazon Prime Day deals

It doesn’t stop there of course, because the Prime Day sale is also your chance to walk with discounts on items beyond swanky kitchen appliances, from toothbrushes to tech (think Apple and Samsung) and beauty heroes (from CeraVe to ghd).

If you want to feel very smug after having snapped up the best bargains, it’s here where you’ll find the best home appliance deals of Prime Day 2024. But be quick, as the sale ends tonight.

Best Prime Day home appliance deals 2024

Ninja foodi AF400UK 9.5l dual-zone air fryer: Was £249.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £249.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk Nespresso vertuo next coffee machine : Was £169, now £69, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £169, now £69, Amazon.co.uk Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron round casserole dish, 24cm : Was £285, now £156.99, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £285, now £156.99, Amazon.co.uk Russell Hobbs power steam ultra iron: Was £69.99, now £32.95, Amazon.co.uk

Ninja foodi AF400UK 9.5l dual-zone air fryer: Was £249.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This popular air fryer from Ninja is discounted to just £160 this Prime Day and comes tried and tested by the team. Living up to the hype in our tried and tested review, our tester was sold on its supreme cooking power, which meant that not only did the 9.5l dual-zone model cook foods much faster than other models, but foods “ended up a lot tastier and crispier” too. The air fryer comes with six cooking settings, from roasting to reheating, and you can even “sync the drawers to be ready at the same time”, our tester added.

Nespresso vertuo next coffee machine: Was £169, now £69, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

A capsule coffee machine that is compatible with all Nespresso vertuo capsules, investing in this model means you can choose from more than 30 different blends when making your morning brew. Getting to work at a touch of a button, the vertuo next also boasts the ability to make your coffee in your preferred volume, with options including an espresso size, double espresso, gran lungo, large mug and carafe. Meanwhile, you can ensure you stay in the loop when it comes to descaling and other updates, thanks to the option to pair the machine with your smartphone. Right now, you can save 59 per cent on the appliance.

Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron round casserole dish, 24cm: Was £285, now £156.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If Le Creuset’s signature cast iron casserole dish has been on your wishlist for a while, now is the time to act as it currently has a generous 30 per cent discount. Highly versatile, the dish is compatible with all hob types and can be used for making sauces, roasting, slow-cooking and even baking. Plus, it’s finished with chip-resistant enamel and a stainless steel knob. A similar design featured in our review of the best casserole dishes, so you can trust it’s a worthy investment.

Ninja foodi possiblecooker eight-in-one slow cooker: Was £149.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Rachael Phillips )

This isn’t a deal to be missed if you’re looking for a slow cooker that’s best in class. The Ninja foodi PossibleCooker was named the best slow cooker in our review and, thanks to this Prime Day deal, you can now walk away with a discount of more than 30 per cent. It does more than just slow cooking too, with baking, roasting and more in its cooking repertoire. It’s also said to work five times faster than a conventional slow cooker, and our tester very much agreed.

Russell Hobbs power steam ultra iron: Was £69.99, now £32.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Russell Hobbs )

An iron may not be the most exciting purchase you can make this Prime Day, but if you’re in the market for a discounted model (one that’s actually worth your time and money), then you may want to consider this one from Russell Hobbs. A tried and trusted favourite and now reduced to less than half price, it was named the best steam iron overall in our review. Our tester said that it “saw off stubborn creases easily, and the tapered tip was fab at getting into tight corners”. The steam function was “absolutely drip-free”, too.

EcoFlow wave 2: Was £1,049, now £699, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re heading to the great British outdoors this summer, you may want to be prepared for any sneaky (and sweaty) heatwaves. Right now, our pick for the best portable AC for camping has more than 30 per cent off in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Having awarded it a full five stars, our tester was impressed by the genuine portable capabilities of this unit, saying: “With its eight-hour detachable battery (optional, but at an extra charge), it’s an absolute dreamboat for campers”. They also loved the versatility, adding: “Best for tent camping and caravanning, the small and lightweight machine doesn’t merely cool down your tent, it doubles up as a heater, too!”

Le Creuset aerator pourer: Was £19, now £12.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our wine aficionado tester named this the best in-bottle wine aerator. The “nifty gadget sits inside the bottle’s neck and aerates through the spout as the wine is poured” noted our writer, adding that it “offers a drip-free pour and extremely fast aeration”. Most importantly, they found that the wine “tastes lighter and doesn’t linger on the pallet”.

Shark corded upright vacuum cleaner NV602UKT: Was £299.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Shark leads the way when it comes to vacuum cleaners with premium features, and this corded model from the brand is reduced right now at Amazon. Discounted by £100, this model features the brand’s famous anti-hair-wrap technology, which removes hair from the brush-roll as you clean. Plus, there are LED headlights to illuminate hidden dust; and two floor modes, to switch between hard floors and carpets.

Ninja three-in-one food processor and blender: Was £199.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

A standout model in our review of the best blenders for an impressive two years running, the Ninja thee-in-one food processor and blender can now be scored with a tempting discount of 30 per cent off in the Prime Day sale. “The easy-to-operate dial will let you choose from the different programs, including blend, mix, crush and chop,” explained our tester. Cleverly, “the base will know which cup or bowl you have attached and offer you the right programs for that attachment”.

Fohere juicer machine: Was £53.99, now £36.05, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This state-of-the-art juicer, which currently has almost 30 per cent off, took the top spot in our guide, with our tester giving it full marks. With a fearsome 400W motor, this juicer can tackle all your fruit and veg with ease and speed. Our tester found it a breeze to use, saying: “The three-speed control is incredibly easy to get used to and the safety lock protection means the juicer can’t start unless everything is in the right place, making it safe for little ones to use under supervision.”

Tefal easy fry dual zone 8-in-1 air fryer, 8.3l: Was £179.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Tefal )

With two drawers of different sizes, this Tefal model gives you plenty of versatility in the kitchen. Cook a single portion in the smaller drawer or combine the two to cater for up to eight people. Plus, you can use the dual drawers to whip up different foods at the same time, too. Featuring a range of settings, the appliance can roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate as well as air fry, giving you plenty of mealtime options. Right now, you can save more than 44 per cent.

When will Prime Day home appliance deals start?

This year’s Prime Day is underway and will run right through until 11.59pm on 17 July. This is in keeping with previous years, when the event has largely stuck to its usual summer slot – with the exception of 2020 and 2021, when it moved to October and June, respectively, owing to the pandemic.

Do you have to be a Prime member to access Prime Day deals?

To make the most of the Amazon Prime Day sale, you do need to be a Prime member. Signing up to Amazon’s monthly subscription service will not only give you early access to deals, you’ll also enjoy a host of other perks, such as unlimited next-day delivery, exclusive discounts, and you’ll be able to watch a range of TV shows and movies through Prime Video.

Amazon Prime costs £8.99 a month, or £95 if you choose to pay for a full year up front. Anyone who hasn’t given the service a go already can get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime.

Want more savings? These are the best Prime Day headphone deals to shop now