Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

COSRX skincare review: Does the Korean brand live up to the hype?

It’s gone viral with celebrities, TikTokers and skincare experts

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Monday 02 September 2024 17:40 BST
I put 13 of the brand’s best-sellers to the test
I put 13 of the brand’s best-sellers to the test (iStock/The Independent)
Our Top Picks

COSRX’s Korean skincare has been around for more than 10 years, launching in 2013. It didn’t make it to the UK until 2015 and it’s fair to say that it wasn’t on most people’s radar until very recently.

Indeed, one of the internet’s go-to skincare gurus – Caroline Hirons – didn’t mention snail mucin until 2017, and it wasn’t until the last few years that the brand began to blow up on social media, TikTok specifically. For instance, the hashtag #COSRX boasts an impressive 196k tagged videos on the platform, including from the likes of @bambidoesbeauty and Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan.

The advanced snail 96 mucin power essence (£27, Lookfantastic.com) is and has always been the brand’s hero product with its ticket to soothed and hydrated glass skin. But how does the formula, along with COSRX’s other skincare, really perform when I put it to the test? Keep reading to find out.

Related stories

How I tested

I tested COSRX’s best-selling skincare over a two-month period
I tested COSRX’s best-selling skincare over a two-month period (Lucy Smith)

I started using COSRX skincare around two months ago, easing myself in with gentler products, such as the acne pimple patches (£5.99, Lookfantastic.com) and then working up my skin’s tolerance up to the stronger formulas like the blackhead power liquid (£29.99, Lookfantastic.com).

I used the products in tandem with skincare from other budget and premium brands – including CeraVe and Kate Somerville. I took note of textures, the feel of the products when applied, how they wore throughout the day and, of course, any major changes to the skin over the two-month period. Here’s how I got on.

COSRX advanced snail 96 mucin power essence

cosrx skincare tried and tested Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence Indybest
  • Best: For angry, irritated skin
  • Size: 100ml
  • Skincare step: Serum/treatment
  • Key ingredients: Healing snail secretion filtrate, hyaluronic acid and moisture retaining butylene glycol
  • Suitable for: All skin types
  • Why we love it
    • Helps to minimise dry patches and redness
    • A top pick for those with an over-treated skin barrier
  1.  £27 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

COSRX advanced snail peptide eye cream

cosrx skincare review Advanced Snail Peptide Eye Cream IndyBest
  • Best: For puffy undereyes
  • Size: 25ml
  • Skincare step: Eye cream
  • Key ingredients: Snail secretion filtrate, glycerin, vitamin E-rich sunflower seed oil and niacinamide
  • Suitable for: All skin types
  • Why we love it
    • Feels soothing upon application
    • Smooths over fine lines
  1.  £28 from Sephora.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

COSRX acne pimple master patch

cosrx skincare review COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch IndyBest
  • Best: For breakouts
  • Size: 24 patches
  • Type: Blemish treatment patches
  • Key ingredients: Moisture-retaining polyisobutylene and pore-sealing petroleum resin and
  • Suitable for: Oily, combination and acne-prone skin
  • Why we love it
    • Reduce the size of popped pimples 10x quicker than if left alone
    • Help to rid the skin of spots with white heads entirely
  1.  £5 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

COSRX the 6 peptide skin booster serum

cosrx skincare tried and tested The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum IndyBest
  • Best: For rejuvenating dull complexions
  • Size: 150ml
  • Type: Toner, despite its name
  • Key ingredients: Water, niacinamide, skin barrier-protecting sodium PCA, 6 types of peptide and hyaluronic acid
  • Suitable for: All skin types
  • Why we love it
    • Feels weightless on the skin
    • Great for morning use
  • Take note
    • Too wet to use as a serum
  1.  £27 from Sephora.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

COSRX low pH good morning cleanser

cosrx skincare tried and tested Low pH Good Morning Cleanser IndyBest
  • Best: For a morning cleanse
  • Size: 150ml
  • Type: Gel cleanser (second cleanse)
  • Key ingredients: Water, tea tree oil, fragrance, betaine salicylate (a gentler alternative to salicylic acid) and skin-softening ethylhexylglycerin
  • Suitable for: Combination to oily skin
  • Why we love it
    • Invigorates the skin - morning branding is certainly appropriate
  • Take note
    • Features surfactants (lathering agents) which can be dryin
  1.  £15 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

COSRX master patch intensive

cosrx skincare review Master Patch Intensive (36 Pack) IndyBest
  • Best: For overnight blemish rescue
  • Size: 36 patches
  • Type: Blemish treatment patches
  • Key ingredients: Salicylic acid, tea tree oil and surface residue-removing hydrogenated poly(C6-20 olefin)
  • Suitable for: Chronic acne sufferers
  • Why we love it
    • Successfully covers even big, angry blemishes
    • Added salicylic acid helps to prevent further breakouts
  • Take note
    • Visible for daytime wear
  1.  £13 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

COSRX oil-free ultra moisturising lotion with birch sap

cosrx skincare tried and tested COSRX Oil-Free Ultra Moisturising Lotion with Birch Sap Indybest
  • Best: Moisturiser for oily skin
  • Size: 100ml
  • Type: Moisturiser
  • Key ingredients: Healing amino acid and antioxidant-rich birch sap, glycerin, hyaluronic acid and tea tree oil
  • Suitable for: Combination (on oily zones) and oily skin
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight on skin
    • Keeps skin hydrated without any
  • Take note
    • May be drying around any sensitive or flaking-prone areas
  1.  £26 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

COSRX the vitamin C 23 serum

cosrx skincare review The Vitamin C 23 Serum Indybest
  • Best: Vitamin C serum
  • Size: 20ml
  • Type: Serum/skin treatment
  • Key ingredients: 23% vitamin C (ascorbic acid), squalane, caffeine, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and oil-balancing carrot root extract
  • Suitable for: Normal to combination skin
  • Why we love it
    • A generous helping of pure vitamin C to brighten
    • Packed with other helpful hydrators and nourishers
  • Take note
    • Doesn’t smell very pleasant
  1.  £28 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

COSRX BHA blackhead power liquid

cosrx skincare review BHA Blackhead Power Liquid IndyBest
  • Best: For blackhead-prone skin
  • Size: 100ml
  • Type: Toner
  • Key ingredients: Gentler-than-salicylic-acid betaine salicylate, 4% BHA, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid
  • Suitable for: Oily, combination and blackhead-prone skin
  • Why we love it
    • Brings under-the-skin blackheads to the surface
    • Doesn’t cause skin irritation with daily use
  • Take note
    • Don’t use this in the week or so leading up to a big event
  1.  £29 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

COSRX ultimate nourishing rice overnight spa mask

cosrx skincare review Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa Mask IndyBest
  • Best: For slugging
  • Size: 60ml
  • Type: Nighttime moisturiser
  • Key ingredients: 68% anti-ageing rice extract, glycerin, niacinamide, moisturising sorbitan olivate (fatty acids from olive oil with sugar) and palm oil
  • Suitable for: Dry to combination in theory, but our oily skin-type tester had no issues with the formula
  • Why we love it
    • Comforting on the skin and non-greasy
  • Take note
    • Palm oil is potentially comodogenic for oily skin
  1.  £26 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

COSRX the niacinamide 15 serum

cosrx review what to buy The Niacinamide 15 Serum IndyBest
  • Best: For refining pores
  • Size: 20ml
  • Type: Serum/skin treatment
  • Key ingredients: Acne-fighting zinc PCA, niacinamide, hydrating and dry skin-friendly acetylglucosamine and vitamin E-rich tocopherol.
  • Suitable for: All skin types
  • Why we love it
    • Weightless on the skin
    • Makes skin feel tighter and more youthful
  1.  £28 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

COSRX AHA/BHA exfoliating facial treatment toner

cosrx skincare review COSRX AHABHA Exfoliating Facial Treatment Toner Indybest.png
  • Best: For congested skin
  • Size: 150ml
  • Type: Toner/skincare acid
  • Key ingredients: Glycolic acid, water, gentler-then-salicylic-acid betaine salicylate (again) and exfoliating willow bark extract
  • Suited to: All skin types, except sensitive skin
  • Why we love it
    • Clears away dead skin and build up on the surface of the face
    • Helps make-up to look its best
  • Take note
    • Has an alcohol scent despite being alcohol-free
    • It’s recommended to apply AHAs/BHAs with a cotton round, so the spray dispenser is arguably superfluous
  1.  £12 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

COSRX balancium ceramide lip butter

cosrx review what to buy Balancium Ceramide Lip Butter IndyBest
  • Best: For chapped lips
  • Size: 20g
  • Type: Lip treatment
  • Key ingredients: Shea butter, coconut oil and intensely hydrating bis-diglyceryl polyacyladipate-2 (similar to lanolin)
  • Suitable for: All skin types
  • Why we love it
    • Include spatula prevents the balm from sinking into your hands rather than your lips
    • Comforting on the lips
  • Take note
    • Doesn’t taste nice
    • Not as good as competitor brand Laneige’s lip sleeping mask
  1.  £22 from Sephora.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: COSRX Korean skincare

Having tested everything from the cult snail mucin to the fan-adored lip sleep mask my verdict is mixed. The brand as a whole? Wonderful, clean skincare that gets to the heart of the problem, be it dullness or clogged pores, for a reasonable, mid-range price. However, some of the individual products, such as the mentioned lip sleep mask, are arguably overhyped.

Just because one brand does something well doesn’t mean every other brand on the market should follow suit. It’s happened with Hailey Bieber’s rhode peptide lip treatment (£18, rhodeskin.com) and I think it’s occurred here with the Laneige lip sleeping mask, which was released around five to six years ahead of COSRX’s similarly marketed lip sleep mask.

Overall, I enjoyed well over two-thirds of the COSRX products I put to the test and, as for the must-buys, I’d suggest the blackhead power liquid, the rice overnight mask and the snail peptide eye cream. They, plus several others, were a pleasure to use and made a genuine, noticeable difference to the state of my skin; from a less bumpy complexion to glassy-looking skin, COSRX certainly isn’t all talk.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in