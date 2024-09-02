COSRX skincare review: Does the Korean brand live up to the hype?

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
It’s gone viral with celebrities, TikTokers and skincare experts
COSRX’s Korean skincare has been around for more than 10 years, launching in 2013. It didn’t make it to the UK until 2015 and it’s fair to say that it wasn’t on most people’s radar until very recently.
Indeed, one of the internet’s go-to skincare gurus – Caroline Hirons – didn’t mention snail mucin until 2017, and it wasn’t until the last few years that the brand began to blow up on social media, TikTok specifically. For instance, the hashtag #COSRX boasts an impressive 196k tagged videos on the platform, including from the likes of @bambidoesbeauty and Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan.
The advanced snail 96 mucin power essence (£27, Lookfantastic.com) is and has always been the brand’s hero product with its ticket to soothed and hydrated glass skin. But how does the formula, along with COSRX’s other skincare, really perform when I put it to the test? Keep reading to find out.
I started using COSRX skincare around two months ago, easing myself in with gentler products, such as the acne pimple patches (£5.99, Lookfantastic.com) and then working up my skin’s tolerance up to the stronger formulas like the blackhead power liquid (£29.99, Lookfantastic.com).
I used the products in tandem with skincare from other budget and premium brands – including CeraVe and Kate Somerville. I took note of textures, the feel of the products when applied, how they wore throughout the day and, of course, any major changes to the skin over the two-month period. Here’s how I got on.
Having tested everything from the cult snail mucin to the fan-adored lip sleep mask my verdict is mixed. The brand as a whole? Wonderful, clean skincare that gets to the heart of the problem, be it dullness or clogged pores, for a reasonable, mid-range price. However, some of the individual products, such as the mentioned lip sleep mask, are arguably overhyped.
Just because one brand does something well doesn’t mean every other brand on the market should follow suit. It’s happened with Hailey Bieber’s rhode peptide lip treatment (£18, rhodeskin.com) and I think it’s occurred here with the Laneige lip sleeping mask, which was released around five to six years ahead of COSRX’s similarly marketed lip sleep mask.
Overall, I enjoyed well over two-thirds of the COSRX products I put to the test and, as for the must-buys, I’d suggest the blackhead power liquid, the rice overnight mask and the snail peptide eye cream. They, plus several others, were a pleasure to use and made a genuine, noticeable difference to the state of my skin; from a less bumpy complexion to glassy-looking skin, COSRX certainly isn’t all talk.
