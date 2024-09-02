COSRX skincare review: Does the Korean brand live up to the hype?

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

COSRX’s Korean skincare has been around for more than 10 years, launching in 2013. It didn’t make it to the UK until 2015 and it’s fair to say that it wasn’t on most people’s radar until very recently.

Indeed, one of the internet’s go-to skincare gurus – Caroline Hirons – didn’t mention snail mucin until 2017, and it wasn’t until the last few years that the brand began to blow up on social media, TikTok specifically. For instance, the hashtag #COSRX boasts an impressive 196k tagged videos on the platform, including from the likes of @bambidoesbeauty and Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan.

The advanced snail 96 mucin power essence (£27, Lookfantastic.com) is and has always been the brand’s hero product with its ticket to soothed and hydrated glass skin. But how does the formula, along with COSRX’s other skincare, really perform when I put it to the test? Keep reading to find out.

How I tested

open image in gallery I tested COSRX’s best-selling skincare over a two-month period ( Lucy Smith )

I started using COSRX skincare around two months ago, easing myself in with gentler products, such as the acne pimple patches (£5.99, Lookfantastic.com) and then working up my skin’s tolerance up to the stronger formulas like the blackhead power liquid (£29.99, Lookfantastic.com).

I used the products in tandem with skincare from other budget and premium brands – including CeraVe and Kate Somerville. I took note of textures, the feel of the products when applied, how they wore throughout the day and, of course, any major changes to the skin over the two-month period. Here’s how I got on.