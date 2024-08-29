Jump to content
Biossance squalane and vitamin C rose oil review: A dry skin saviour

It works to calm redness while hydrating and moisturising the skin

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Thursday 29 August 2024 10:22 BST
It’s a perfect daily dose of skin-calming hydration
It’s a perfect daily dose of skin-calming hydration (Lookfantastic/The Independent)

Face oils can seem hard to navigate and are often associated with negative skincare buzzwords – think comodogenic and greasy – but, when you eventually land on a good one, you might find it becomes your favourite step come morning and evening. When we tell you that the Biossance squalane + vitamin C rose oil (£57, Lookfantastic.com) is the one to inject into your day-to-day, we mean it.

The benefits range from a more even complexion to less flaking, peeling and dry patches. And, you might be surprised to discover that, when done right, they can benefit oily skin, too.

With the Biossance oil, you’ll find a magic combination of brightening vitamin C, calming rose oil (which smells delightful) and softening, hydrating squalane, all within a formula that’s light and non-sticky. Keep reading to discover what we thought when we put it to the test.

How we tested

Our testers used the oil on both oily and dry skin types
Our testers used the oil on both oily and dry skin types (Lucy Smith)

Putting the oil to the test on both an oily and normal to dry skin type, our reviewer (and their partner) paid attention to the feel of the formula both initially and throughout the day/night. Similarly, they assessed the way their skin looked afterwards – immediately and over time. Packaging, scent and how it worked with other formulas were also considered. Both testers used the product over the course of one week, here’s how they got on.

Biossance squalane + vitamin c rose oil

Biossance squalane + vitamic c rose oil review IndyBest
  • Size: 30ml
  • Key ingredients: Squalane, vitamin C, rose extract, and skin-replenishing capric triglyceride
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Fragranced: Not directly, its ingredients are naturally scented
  • Best on: Normal to dry skin
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Scent is a lovely floral rose
    • Soothes irritation
  • Take note
    • Better as a night oil on oily skin, not as suited to underneath make-up for this skintype
  1.  £57 from Lookfantastic.com
The verdict: Biossance squalane + vitamin C rose oil

While not suitable for those with oily skin under make-up, this face oil really is an all-rounder in every other facet. From the finish it leaves on the skin to its effects in terms of reducing irritation, both our testers were impressed with the formula’s performance and found it a perfect evening skincare addition.

Our dry skin reviewer enjoyed using the oil twice a day without any qualms and found it helped to eliminate dry patches and skin tightness almost overnight. Though it is a more premium product, we’d certainly repurchase it.

