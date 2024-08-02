Support truly

Fake tan is my holy grail beauty product. Whether used for summer holidays, festive party season or a spring wedding, my look is never complete without a layer of the good stuff.

A decade into the game and it’s safe to say I’ve tried a lot of formulas – and the tanning industry has come a long way since the Garnier summer body days.

Always showcasing the best in innovation, Tan Luxe is a firm favourite in my rotation. From that collaboration with the noughties-queen of fake tan, Paris Hilton, to its skin-loving facial formulas, the brand is a giant of the fake tan world.

While mousses and waters are second to none, it’s the gradual illuminating tanning lotion that really impresses. The best way to achieve a subtle and natural-looking wash of bronze, this fast-drying lotion boasts a hybrid moisturising formula. Powered by nourishing ingredients (think raspberry seed oil, vitamin E and aloe vera), my skin is left smooth, soft and supple after use (goodbye, tiger bread skin).

While it’s a stellar base to build a bespoke fake tan on, I’ve also packed the Tan Luxe formula in my suitcase to Thailand and Mallorca to top up a real tan, with the hydrating formula working wonders on parched, sun-kissed skin. Better yet, it’s currently reduced, thanks to LOOKFANTASTIC – here’s everything you need to know.

Tan-Luxe the gradual illuminating tanning lotion: Was £25, now £17.40, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Tan Luxe )

A cult favourite thanks to easy application, its skin-loving formula and streak-free results, Tan-Luxe’s gradual tanning lotion is a lotion-oil hybrid. This means the lightweight product goes on with silky smoothness, is near-weightless, quick-drying and leaves skin soft and supple. Infused with raspberry seed oil, vitamin E and aloe vera, the formula is nourishing and conditioning. It develops in two to four hours, and you’re left with a subtle glow that can be built up for a deeper tan.

Considering the price, my only gripe is how quickly I get through the bottle (but I am 6ft, so there’s a lot of surface area). If you’re used to thicker creams or moisturisers, the almost water-like consistency of the formula can take a little getting used to (pour it out in small amounts to avoid a mess).

But if you’re willing to splash on a multi-functional, hydrating formula that achieves a long-lasting glow, Tan-Luxe’s lotion is well worth a try – particularly now that the price has been slashed down to just £17.40 for summer.

