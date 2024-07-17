Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Redken shampoos are the key to my hair-obsessed heart and so, to discover that the brand’s amino-mint formula (was £23.90, now £16.70, Amazon.co.uk) is reduced in the Amazon Prime day sales, well, it made my day. I’m not exaggerating when I say that Redken really know how to do haircare right – from its Olaplex-adjacent bonding concentrate shampoo (was £25.70, now £16.71, Amazon.co.uk) to the best-selling leave-in conditioner (was £20.57, now £13.33, Amazon.co.uk), I cannot get enough of the brand’s problem-solving products.

When it comes to the amino-mint range, scalp care is everywhere at the moment with TikTokers aplenty giving their scalps the TLC they deserve. Naturally, I’ve wanted to jump aboard the hype, and so Redken’s amino-mint shampoo took on a new starring role in my haircare routine recently, promising to reduce the appearance of oily roots, soothe irritation, and moisturise through my lengths and ends. Sound hopeful? Keep reading to see how I’ve been getting on.

How I tested:

open image in gallery The formula is clear despite its green packaging, so you know it’s full of one less artificial ingredient - no dyes here ( Lucy Smith )

I’ve been using Redken’s amino-mint shampoo for around a month now, rinsing and repeating as recommended by my Samantha Cusick London stylist - @raineygannon. If my hair feels particularly in need of a deep cleanse, I’ll lather the product more specifically into the mid-lengths and ends but, otherwise, I’d normally let the shower water run the product through the lower half of my hair to avoid stripping excess moisture in the areas where my hair is its dryest. Here’s what I think of the shampoo post-testing.