Redken scalp relief shampoo
- Size: 300ml
- Key ingredients: Peppermint extract, an 'amino acid strength complex' and salicylic acid
- Fragranced?: Yes
- Cruelty-free: No
- Why we love it
- Lathers well
- Visibly reduces greasiness of roots
- Take note
- The scent doesn’t linger
A non-creamy formula, Redken’s amino mint scalp relief shampoo is clearly targeted at the oilier scalped individuals among us, myself included. A little bit of product goes a long way and, if you’re a fan of styling products, this shampoo makes it easier to layer up with them post-wash, as it doesn’t weigh the strands down in the slightest.
In fact, when either blow dried or left to air dry, the hair closest to my roots felt fluffier and lighter while remaining glossy. The shampoo made it easier to comb my hair after leaving the shower and, with regard to the feeling of my scalp over a more longterm period, any irritation I was experiencing – sun burn, flaking and the like – has reduced significantly.