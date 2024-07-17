Jump to content
I’m a beauty writer and my favourite Redken shampoo is reduced by 30 per cent for Prime day

From the lather to the way my scalp feels after, I’m obsessed

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Wednesday 17 July 2024 17:30 BST
It’s the key to scalp-soothing silky locks
It’s the key to scalp-soothing silky locks (Amazon/Theindependent)

Redken shampoos are the key to my hair-obsessed heart and so, to discover that the brand’s amino-mint formula (was £23.90, now £16.70, Amazon.co.uk) is reduced in the Amazon Prime day sales, well, it made my day. I’m not exaggerating when I say that Redken really know how to do haircare right – from its Olaplex-adjacent bonding concentrate shampoo (was £25.70, now £16.71, Amazon.co.uk) to the best-selling leave-in conditioner (was £20.57, now £13.33, Amazon.co.uk), I cannot get enough of the brand’s problem-solving products.

When it comes to the amino-mint range, scalp care is everywhere at the moment with TikTokers aplenty giving their scalps the TLC they deserve. Naturally, I’ve wanted to jump aboard the hype, and so Redken’s amino-mint shampoo took on a new starring role in my haircare routine recently, promising to reduce the appearance of oily roots, soothe irritation, and moisturise through my lengths and ends. Sound hopeful? Keep reading to see how I’ve been getting on.

How I tested:

The formula is clear despite its green packaging, so you know it’s full of one less artificial ingredient - no dyes here
The formula is clear despite its green packaging, so you know it’s full of one less artificial ingredient - no dyes here (Lucy Smith)

I’ve been using Redken’s amino-mint shampoo for around a month now, rinsing and repeating as recommended by my Samantha Cusick London stylist - @raineygannon. If my hair feels particularly in need of a deep cleanse, I’ll lather the product more specifically into the mid-lengths and ends but, otherwise, I’d normally let the shower water run the product through the lower half of my hair to avoid stripping excess moisture in the areas where my hair is its dryest. Here’s what I think of the shampoo post-testing.

Redken scalp relief shampoo

Amazon Prime Day Redken amino mint scalp soothing shampoo review Indybest
  • Size: 300ml
  • Key ingredients: Peppermint extract, an 'amino acid strength complex' and salicylic acid
  • Fragranced?: Yes
  • Cruelty-free: No
  • Why we love it
    • Lathers well
    • Visibly reduces greasiness of roots
  • Take note
    • The scent doesn’t linger

A non-creamy formula, Redken’s amino mint scalp relief shampoo is clearly targeted at the oilier scalped individuals among us, myself included. A little bit of product goes a long way and, if you’re a fan of styling products, this shampoo makes it easier to layer up with them post-wash, as it doesn’t weigh the strands down in the slightest.

In fact, when either blow dried or left to air dry, the hair closest to my roots felt fluffier and lighter while remaining glossy. The shampoo made it easier to comb my hair after leaving the shower and, with regard to the feeling of my scalp over a more longterm period, any irritation I was experiencing – sun burn, flaking and the like – has reduced significantly.

The verdict: Redken amino-mint scalp soothing shampoo

Am I surprised that I loved this shampoo? No, I’m not. Just like the brand’s other products, the amino mint shampoo has impressed me and I’ll definitely be buying another bottle. In terms of its scalp-specific performance, I’d suffered quite a bad sunburn in my hairline a few weeks back and the shampoo has seriously reduced the flaking and soreness. With 30 per cent off until midnight tonight, it certainly gets my money.

