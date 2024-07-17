Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

High-end skincare brand Elemis is always a strong contender in the Amazon Prime Day sale and, every year, I’m on the look-out for the best deals on its cult pro collagen rose cleanser (was £48, now £34.91, Amazon.co.uk) and best-selling marine cream (was £165, now £116.01, Amazon.co.uk). What I wasn’t expecting though is that one of my all-time favourite face masks, the peptide4 thousand flower mask (was £40, now £14.70, Amazon.co.uk) has been reduced by more than 60 per cent.

There have been some amazing beauty deals so far in this year’s two-day Prime bonanza, with offers on CeraVe, Color Wow and Olaplex, but to find a product with more than half off is really rare. Trust me, this is my third year picking deals (and 2024’s reductions are some of the best I’ve seen).

As a beauty writer, I use this annual sale event as a chance to secure some of my favourite luxury products at budget beauty prices. Naturally, for £14.70, the Elemis peptide4 thousand flower mask will definitely be landing on my doorstep tomorrow with next-day delivery. Read on to discover what the product is really like.

Follow live: The best deals and shopping advice this Prime Day

How I tested

After using the brand’s papaya enzyme peel (was £39, now £25.40, Amazon.co.uk) last year, the peptide4 thousand flower mask was immediately on my radar. Since then, the thick formula has made its way into my face mask rotation and, while I haven’t used it once a week as directed, it’s certainly one I reach for often. I apply the black cream liberally across my face and neck, avoiding the eyes, nostrils and mouth, and leave it to dry. I have oily skin so while the product might take 15 minutes to set on dryer skin types, for me it takes around 20 to 30 minutes.

Elemis peptide4 thousand flower mask: Was £, now £14.70, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/Theindependent )

Featuring Nordic peat charcoal which acts to hydrate the skin, the Elemis mask applies slightly differently to a clay mask, despite being advertised by Amazon as one. While clay masks have a heavy and almost sludgy application, the Elemis formula is much more lightweight. It applies almost sheer – like a black stained glass window – and, unlike its clay counterparts, doesn’t dry down to a lighter colour.

That said, the charcoal base does dry (in its original black shade) which lets me know when it’s time to remove the product. After the aforementioned 20 to 30 minutes on my skin, I usually wipe the product off with a hot fluffy towel and it does take a couple of swipes to remove it completely, but once removed I find my skin feels 10 times brighter.

The effects are lifting and tightening, and as someone with big pores (to say the least), this mask really does work to minimise their appearance in the hours afterwards.

The verdict: Elemis peptide4 thousand flower mask

This face mask not only adds an expensive feel to my bathroom shelf, but it’s one of my favourite ways to settle in for the night after work. The scent – if you don’t suffer from sensitive skin – is heavenly, the application is easy – though I would recommend using a brush – and it gives me a brightening boost even after a long, tiring day. It’s no wonder that Instagram and TikTok’s @lailaloves uses it. Plus, for £14.70 you should be, too – for context, it’s cheaper than a five-pack of high-street sheet masks and will last you twice as long.

For more great offers, read our guide to the best Amazon Prime Day deals