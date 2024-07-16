I’ve found the best Color Wow deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Support truly

The brand behind the magic-working dream coat supernatural spray (was £27 now £18.90, Amazon.co.uk), Color Wow is one of the best in the haircare business. To say was happy to see their inclusion in this year’s Amazon Prime Day bonanza would be a major understatement.

With celebrity stylist Chris Appleton as the brand’s creative director, you know your hair will be in good hands with Color Wow. And I don’t know about you, but I definitely wouldn’t turn my nose up to having hair even slightly comparable to the stylist’s most notable client, Kim Kardashian.

Appleton has been known to use Color Wow’s best selling dream coat spray on the Skims founder but, if you’re not familiar, the brand has a whole host of potent haircare products that shouldn’t be left in dream coat’s shadow. For me, the launch of money masque (was £39.50 now £28.44, Amazon.co.uk) earlier this summer caused quite the excitement; it’s a collaboration with Appleton himself and, in a deep conditioning mask formula, that works to help fix damaged keratin. What’s more, the product is now reduced by more than £10 for Amazon Prime Day so now’s the time to jump aboard the hype.

There are plenty more reductions to be had on some of the brand’s sell-out products, so here’s my cream of the crop selection as The Independent’s beauty writer.

The best Color Wow deals for Amazon Prime Day

Color Wow dream coat supernatural spray: Was £27, now £18.90, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Color Wow dream coat supernatural spray is one of my all-time favourites from the brand ( Lucy Smith )

I’ve been testing this product for the past few weeks (and you can read my full Color Wow dream coat review, too) and it is a miracle worker. It made my blow dry glossier than ever before, it distributes evenly and, after a day out in the wind and rain, my hair still managed to remain straight despite having a naturally wavy texture. After nearly two weeks I’d confidently say that this is now a mainstay in my haircare routine and, with 30 per cent off right now, this offer is too good to pass up.

Color Wow xtra large bombshell volumizer: Was £24, now £18.24, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

There’s a reason this product is loved – and it starts with the xtra large bombshell volumiser’s ability to give some serious oomph to limp, fine hair. What’s more, I’m amazed at how this product succeeds in keeping the hair hydrated with its alcohol-free formula, promising to prevent damage to the hair cuticle even after extended use. With 24 per cent off for the Amazon Prime Day sales, this is going to the top of my wishlist.

Color Wow dream cocktail: Was £25, now £18.75, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Color Wow’s dream cocktail sets out to inject a burst of hydration into dry and fragile hair, leaving it rejuvenated and glossy after blow-drying. For me, this formula – the coconut infused, as opposed to the sister kale and carb varieties – offers the most potent ingredients with 18-MEA, which assists the hair cuticle’s natural barrier to minimise brittleness. In short, it’s a godsend for shoppers with damaged hair.

Color Wow dream coat for curly hair: Was £27, now £20.25, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The sibling to its best-selling dream coat supernatural formula, Color Wow’s dream coat for curly hair offers alcohol-free hydration for tight ringlets and non-crispy curls. There’s nothing worse than combing your fingers through your hair only to get stuck in a crunchy mass of product. This is the antidote to that #curlygirl woe. Plus, reduced by 25 per cent today, your curls and bank account will thank you for this money and moisture-saving product.

Color Wow root cover up: Was £29.50, now £20.65, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/Theindependent )

Whether you’re a natural blonde-turned-brunette or you’re not quite ready to embrace the oncoming silver strands, Color Wow’s root cover-up will be your new best friend with its eight shades and promise not to run or disappear from your hair throughout the day. Oh, and if you’re self-conscious about fine hair or bald spots, root cover-up’s a great solution, too. Simply use the included fluffy brush to lightly dust your shade around any sparse areas, leaving you with fuller-looking hair all day long.

Color Wow one-minute transformation: Was £21.50, now £15.32, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

With the aim to fight frizz on dry hair, as well as any overnight kinks or hairband dents, Color Wow’s one-minute transformation need only be smoothed into the hair before blow drying into your desired style. It’s the ultimate buy for those in-between wash days when your hair’s after a bit of TLC but not a full styling session. Your morning routine just got a whole lot quicker and cheaper, with nearly 30 per cent off today.

Color Wow color security shampoo: Was £21.50, now £16.09, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/Theindependent )

Named the best for coloured hair in the review of the best sulphate-free shampoos, it was praised for its “lovely salon-shampoo smell without being overpowering”. The writer noted that the “thick, jelly-like consistency lathered up really well” and the hair “felt positively polished and clean in the shower, and once dry, it had a matte finish – not in a dull way but in a clean way”. A must-have in your shampoo arsenal.

COLOR WOW color security conditioner: Was £21.50, now £16.13, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/Theindependent )

If you’re going to get the brand’s shampoo, I’d like to suggest the conditioner, too. While the shampoo sets its sights on the ultimate clean, color security conditioner is all about getting your hair colour the best it can be. It features a translucent conditioning agent to do just that, as well as heat protection and – the real clincher – a ‘charged’ formula to neutralise the energy from static. Goodbye, flyaways.

Color Wow money masque: Was £39.50, now £28.44, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/Theindependent )

As mentioned, money masque is a new product to add to Color Wow’s roster and uses its lightweight, heavenly-scented formula to help revive damaged keratin. In its short time on the market, this little tub has already racked up a huge fan base, even better, is reduced by more than £10 today.

Color Wow dream filter pre-shampoo mineral remover: Was £26, now £20.25, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/Theindependent )

If you live in an area with hard water, your hair will not be thanking you. As someone who grew up in Bournemouth, my hair’s certainly suffered the trials of a hard water shower and I wouldn’t wish its drying, brittle hair-making byproducts on anyone. Alas, there is a solution. Enter Color Wow’s dream filter pre-shampoo mineral remover, a safe haven of chlorine and pollutant-removing magic to bring the colour and silkiness back to your hair. Save 22 per cent on it this Amazon Prime Day.

