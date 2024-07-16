Support truly

It’s highly likely that you’ve heard of Olaplex by now. Known for transforming locks from lacklustre and drab to healthy and shiny thanks to its patented technology, the brand has expanded from two in-salon bond builders to a whole range of products that work together to ensure your hair is in top condition.

I’m a huge fan of the brand and religiously use the No.3 repairing treatment (was £28, now £18.86, Amazon.co.uk) to hydrate and strengthen my fine strands. So, I’m delighted to see that it sits alongside a whole host of other viral Olaplex hair products that have been discounted by up to 40 per cent in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

To help you sort the wheat from the chaff, I’ve pulled out five of my top picks that you can buy at a discounted price right now.

Olaplex hair perfector no.3 repairing treatment: Was £28, now £18.86, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Olaplex )

No.3 was the product that really got people talking about Olaplex and the first to launch as an at-home product. Our eCommerce editor said in her review of the range that it “worked wonders on [her] split ends” and made her hair “visibly more shiny”. This is a weekly treatment that works by repairing bonds from the inside out and it’s currently discounted by nearly £10 in the Prime Day sale. I’ll take two, thank you.

Olaplex no.7 bonding oil: Was £28, now £20.98, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Olaplex )

A hair oil is a must in any hair care routine to hydrate and tame strands, but what’s so special about this one from Olaplex? Well, it doesn’t leave your hair feeling “heavy or greasy”, according to our reviewer, who also said they saw a “serious boost in shine” after using it. The oil even protects hair against heat up to 230C and the product really lasts despite the small size of the bottle.

Olaplex no.4 bond maintenance shampoo: Was £28, now £21.98, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Justmylook.com )

Your shampoo can really make or break a hair care routine, so make the most of 22 per cent off to upgrade wash day (and beyond). Thanks to it’s anti-frizz technology, our reviewer found that it made her hair “easier to style” but also found that her hair “held its curl on the days [she] didn’t blow dry or straighten”. She also noticed that “breakages reduced” after two months of use and that it “lathered like a dream”.

Olaplex no.5 bond maintenance conditioner: Was £28, now £22.40, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This conditioner goes hand-in-hand with the bond maintenance shampoo, and our reviewer called it “seriously hard working”, addint that a little goes a long way. It’s currently got 20 per cent off, so if you want to see your hair “less tangled” and “less frizzy” then take advantage of this sale price while you can.

Olaplex no. 4P blonde enhancer toning shampoo: Was £28, now £22.40, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Have you noticed your blonde going brassy? Enter the blonde enhancer toning shampoo. Using a violet pigment to counteract those warm tones in your colour, our reviewer found that “it wasn’t drying at all” and made her hair look “brighter and lighter”. It left our reviewer’s hair looking like it had been “freshly balyaged” , too. So, if you’re looking to put off heading to the salon for as long as possible, nab this product while it has 20 per cent off during Prime Day.

