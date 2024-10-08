Amazon’s autumn sale will run until tomorrow evening at 11:59pm ( The Independent )

Assemble, bargain hunters – Amazon’s 48-hour October Prime Day is here. Whether you’re after the latest tech, the best beauty products or a handy kitchen appliance with a discount, there are thousands of deals now live on the platform.

The Prime Big Deal Days sale (that’s what it’s officially called) kicked off this morning and will run on until tomorrow evening at 11:59pm, which means there are two days to snap up the best bargains.

The retailer has of course slashed the price of its own-brand gadgets – think Fire TV Sticks, Kindle tablets, Echo smart speakers and even its Ring video doorbells. But everything from TVs and laptops to beauty and home appliances, including vacuum cleaners, heated clothes airers and dehumidifiers, as well as tech from Apple, home essentials and electric toothbrushes from Oral-B have seen their prices plummet too.

To help you shop smart this Prime Day, the IndyBest team will be here live throughout the sale, sniffing out the latest and best early deals and providing top tips. Constantly updated, we’re busy hunting down the discounts. But remember, you need to be a Prime subscriber if you want to take part.