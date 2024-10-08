The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Amazon Prime Day UK - Live: Top offers on electric toothbrushes, Ninja air fryers, Airpods and more
Follow live for the best offers in Amazon’s October Prime Day sale
Assemble, bargain hunters – Amazon’s 48-hour October Prime Day is here. Whether you’re after the latest tech, the best beauty products or a handy kitchen appliance with a discount, there are thousands of deals now live on the platform.
The Prime Big Deal Days sale (that’s what it’s officially called) kicked off this morning and will run on until tomorrow evening at 11:59pm, which means there are two days to snap up the best bargains.
The retailer has of course slashed the price of its own-brand gadgets – think Fire TV Sticks, Kindle tablets, Echo smart speakers and even its Ring video doorbells. But everything from TVs and laptops to beauty and home appliances, including vacuum cleaners, heated clothes airers and dehumidifiers, as well as tech from Apple, home essentials and electric toothbrushes from Oral-B have seen their prices plummet too.
To help you shop smart this Prime Day, the IndyBest team will be here live throughout the sale, sniffing out the latest and best early deals and providing top tips. Constantly updated, we’re busy hunting down the discounts. But remember, you need to be a Prime subscriber if you want to take part.
Clean up with 42% off a Shark cordless vacuum cleaner
Has your vacuum cleaner finally given up the ghost? Now’s your chance to save on a top-rated model from market leader Shark, as this tried and tested cordless has more than £170 off.
Shark stratos cordless stick vacuum cleaner pet pro: Was £429.99, now £249.99, Amazon.co.uk
Shark’s stratos cordless stick vacuum cleaner won the top spot in roundup, where our tester praised its suction power. It features LED lights to highlight the dirt in front of you, and a “dual battery pack offering 120 minutes of runtime, which is double the next best model”, they said. They went on to explain that it uses “clean sense IQ technology to automatically sense the mess you can’t see and adjust cleaning power for up to 50 per cent more dirt pick-up.”
This portable clothes steamer is now less than £35
Looking for a discounted clothes steamer that’ll make light work of creases? This Philips model is a great entry-level steamer, and it’s dropped to less than £35 with this Prime Day deal. If you’re after the most portable option, this is the one our reviewer recommends.
Philips 3000 series handheld steamer: Was £49.99, now £34.88, Amazon.co.uk
“A nifty portable steamer for freshening up clothes wherever you are, Philips’s 3000 series handheld device is nice and compact, complete with a travel case”, said our reviewer. It was “a breeze to use”, and worked best as “a rapid decreaser on T-shirts and lightweight linen and cotton pieces”, they added.
Find more home appliance Prime Day deals below.
Save a sizling £100 on a Le Creuset casserole dish
Whether you’re shopping for a foodie or updating your own kitchen, Le Creuset’s cookware remains among the best, and while it’s casserole dishes don’t come cheap, this is your chance to buy a 1.8l version with £100 off.
Le Creuset enamelled cast iron round casserole dish, 18cm: Was £209, now £110.99, Amazon.co.uk
Le Creuset’s iconic cast iron cookware is ideal for simmering or slow cooking on medium-low heat, owing to its lasting heat retention. Suitable for ovens, grills and all hob types including induction, you can use the dish for everything from one-pot roasts to cakes and breads. While it is also available in other colourways and sizes, the discounts aren’t quite as generous as the one you’ll get on the 18cm cerise version.
Lumie’s sunrise alarm clock just got even more affordable
Sunrise alarm clocks will wake you up more gently than an obnoxious alarm, and if you’re looking for a recommendation, this pocket-friendly Lumie model is one of the best.
Lumie sunrise alarm: Was £49.99, now £32.99, Amazon.co.uk
The least expensive Lumie sunrise alarm clock in our roundup, this model is even more pocket-friendly now, with a discount of 34 per cent off this Prime Day. It has a sunrise and sunset function, 10 brightness levels, and six alarm sounds. On top of that, our reviewer said it can create mood lighting in the day thanks to its six different colour options.
The best household essential deals in the Prime Day sale
Of course it’s not just big-ticket items that you can snap up in the Prime Day sale – whether it’s washing tablets, toothpaste, or toilet cleaner, there are plenty of price cuts on household essentials too. Stocking up on dishwasher tablets? There’s 63 per cent off Finish (was £41, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk). Running out of cat food? There’s 39 per cent off this 120-portion box from Felix (was £60.69, now £36.89, Amazon.co.uk)
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Now! Amazon’s October Prime Day sale started this morning and runs on until 11:59 p.m. tomorrow. There are heaps discounts on home appliances, Apple tech, beauty products and more now live. Find the cream of the crop in our roundup below (consider it your Prime Day cheat sheet).
Our favourite Ninja dual zone air fryer is at its lowest ever price
If you’re yet to jump on the air fryer hype, Prime Day is a good time to do it, while there’s £79 off one of our favourites. Sarah covers all you need to know below.
There’s nearly 40 per cent off this CeraVe skincare favourite
Boasting affordability and products that really work, CeraVe is a skincare favourite that’s loved by TikTok and beauty editors alike, and the ever-popular CeraVe hydrating cleanser is now 40 per cent off this Prime Day.
CeraVe hydrating cream-to-foam cleanser: Was £14.50, now £9, Amazon.co.uk
One of the skincare heroes behind CeraVe’s TikTok fame, we pitted CeraVe’s cream to foam cleanser against its OG hydrating cleanser formula. Our reviewer “was pleasantly surprised at how rich and creamy the lather felt on [our] skin.” They added that “if you love the hydrating cleanser but want a bit more make-up removing power and hydration thanks to the amino acids, we’d suggest trying the new version” – especially with nearly 40 per cent off.
Beauty buffs can head to our Prime Day beauty round-up below.
This Ring home security bundle is better than half price
Amazon’s own-brand Ring is a home security big hitter – indeed, it nabbed the top spot in a review of the best video doorbells, and with this bundle, you can save a whopping 57 per cent on the video doorbell paired with the brand’s indoor camera.
Ring battery video doorbell + indoor camera (2nd gen): Was £149.98. now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk
With two-way talk for speaking to visitors when you’re away from home, our reviewer found Ring’s video doorbell was was easy to install. “There’s an HD camera, with really good feedback to your phone, the lag was very fractional – almost imperceptible, in fact, and it even has night vision”, they said. On top of that, the brand’s indoor camera that comes included was the best mid-range model in our review.
The Amazon Fire TV stick just hit its lowest ever price
The Amazon Fire Stick will elevate your telly thanks to streaming apps, smart home integration, voice control and more. This Prime Day, Amazon’s streaming dongle has plumetted to £16.99 – that’s the cheapest it’s ever been. Steve has the lowdown below.
