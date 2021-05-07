Victoria Beckham swears by these beauty heroes – and they’re all under £10

There’s no denying that Victoria Beckham is a household name – she conquered the music industry, the fashion world and has even expanded into the realms of beauty with her eponymous brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty. As such, when she reveals her beauty secrets, you bet we’ll listen up.

Ahead of the launch of her latest products in the line of her expanding beauty empire, Victoria spoke candidly on the Breaking Beauty Podcast revealing everything from the Spice Girls era and interactions with Beyoncé to what saved her during lockdown and the importance of being kind, not least to other people, but also to the planet.

Her passion for a more sustainable lifestyle has clearly influenced her go-to beauty products, as she revealed one product she never travels without is reusable make-up remover pads from Australian brand Face Halo.

Brooklyn Beckham’s fiance Nicola Peltz introduced them to her, and she praised them for taking off make-up “really, really well”, and apparently they’re also a big hit with her nine-year-old daughter, Harper.

The best thing of all though is that they not only reduce the need for single-use face wipes but the pads also extremely affordable, especially considering their longevity – so, thanks for the tip-off VB!

But, that wasn’t the only beauty secret she revealed. Victoria also praised two further affordable skincare saviours, which will also set you back less than £10. With Weleda skin food being a hero product she’s touted time and again for saving her dehydrated skin, along with a newcomer Dr Paw Paw balm, another Aussie fave.

If they’re good enough for VB, they’re good enough for us. So we’ve tracked down the very products she swears by, so you can incorporate them into your skincare routine too.

Face Halo make up remover pad – original Praising these make-up remover pads on the Breaking Beauty Podcast, Victoria noted that she is “obsessed with them,” revealing that Nicola Peltz, her son Brooklyn’s fiancée, had introduced her to the brand. The star noted that “the fact that you can reuse them so they are sustainable is really key. They’re really great. They take off make-up really, really well. They’re soft on your eyes, as well.” These Face Halo pads are also a favourite of ours here at IndyBest and featured in our guide to the best plastic-free beauty products, with our writer noting that “the large fluffy white pads only need water to remove make-up, so there are no chemicals,” adding that it’s “so quick and easy” to use. “Currently, the packaging is made from recyclable plastic, but the brand is working on becoming entirely plastic-free. As these pads last so long, you’ll certainly be cutting down on waste.” If you think you need more than one, these are also available to buy in a pack of three (£17.87, Amazon.co.uk). Buy now £ 7 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Weleda skin food original, 30ml Another affordable product VB mentioned during the podcast is Weleda skin food, a product she has heralded time and again. She previously shared a photo on Instagram stories revealing that it works wonders for prolonging a tan, adding “it keeps your skin so hydrated and moisturised.” But, Victoria isn’t the only one who’s a fan: the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Alexa Chung and Adele have similarly sung its praises. Similarly, it took the top spot in our guide to the best pregnancy skincare heroes with our writer noting it’s “an all-purpose skin saviour.” Serving as a “natural answer to dry, rough patches”, it’s somewhere “between a balm and moisturiser, the texture is thick and heavy, but it feels immediately healing”. Combining a rich base of pure plant oils and beeswax with extracts of gentle pansy, calendula and chamomile, according to the brand, it’s been shown to increase moisture by over 17 per cent in 28 days. A hard-working product that’s worth adding straight to your basket. Buy now £ 8.25 , Cultbeauty.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dr. Pawpaw original balm, 10ml The final affordable product in Victoria Beckham’s make-up bag is from Australian brand Dr Paw Paw. The award-winning balm is 100 per cent natural, vegan and cruelty-free, which is yet a further nod to VB’s mission to be kinder to the planet. A do-it-all multipurpose balm that can be used everywhere from your lips to sore and irritated skin, it’s a holy grail for many. And under £4, it’s a serious steal. Buy now £ 3.95 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

