Best cordless vacuum deals to expect for Amazon Prime Day October 2024

If you’re looking to clean up with cordless vacuum cleaner deals, the good news is Amazon has confirmed its Prime Big Deal Days event will be returning this October, withless than three weeks until it kicks off.

Now in its third year, the annual autumn event will see discounts on the likes of Ninja, Shark, Tefal, Le Creuset and more. When it comes to vacuums, all the big hitters are likely to be included in the discounts – think Shark, Dyson, Vax and more.

Your warm-up to Black Friday, there could equally be stellar savings on robot vacuums from the likes of Eufy, iRobot and roborock.

The shopping excitement doesn’t end there, though, because the Prime Big Deal Days sale is also your chance to walk away with discounts on everything from home appliances, toothbrushes to tech (think Apple and Samsung) and beauty heroes (see CeraVe, Color Wow and ghd).

From confirmed dates to the deals to expect, here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is a two-day event that provides Amazon Prime members early access to deals ahead of the festive season (think of it as a warm-up to the Amazon Black Friday sale). Held in October, the annual event tends to feature deals across top brands, from Apple to Elemis, as well as offers on the retailer’s bestselling own tech, including Kindles and Echo dot smart speakers.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon has confirmed the sale will kick off on Tuesday 8 October 2024 and run through to 11.59pm on Wednesday 9 October, meaning you’ll have two full days to shop the Big Deal Days sale.

What Amazon Prime Big Deal Days vacuum deals can we expect?

The October event is your best chance before Black Friday to save on vacuums, from Shark cordless vacuums and Dyson’s coveted models to high-tech robot vacuums from Eufy and iRobot. If previous years are anything to go buy, we can expect savings of up to 50 per cent on brands such as Vax, Gtech and Bosch, too.

What were the best vacuum deals last year?

Last year, there was a rare discount on the Dyson cyclone 10 cordless model (£398.95, Amazon.co.uk) and more than a £100 off one of Shark’s bestselling cordless models (£199, Amazon.co.uk). If you were after a robot vacuum to do the hard graft for you, there were mega discounts on both Eufy and Roborok models, too.

Corded models were also heavily reduced, with £50 off both Shark’s NV602UK upright model (£174.99, Amazon.co.uk) and NZ690UK model (£149, Amazon.co.uk). There was also £50 off Shark’s handheld wandvac (£129, Amazon.co.uk) for hard-to-reach areas.

Best vacuum deals to shop now

If you can’t wait for the Big Deal Days offers to drop, here are some vacuum cleaner discounts to nab right now.

Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £429.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This model secured the top spot in our round-up of the best cordless vacuums, and you can now save 47 per cent on the price, thanks to this deal at Amazon. “The suction power on carpet and hard floors is a dream,” our tester said. “It’s constantly working out what power levels you need to pick up the most mess. All you have to do is steer while it uses clean sense IQ technology to automatically sense the mess you can’t see and adjust cleaning power for up to 50 per cent more dirt pick-up.” Complete with a dual battery and 120-minute runtime, other nifty features include anti-hair-wrap technology and LED lights.

Samsung jet 60 turbo cordless vacuum cleaner VS15A6031R4: Was £319.99, now £175.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This very powerful vacuum has more than 45 per cent off at Amazon, enabling you to enjoy all its hi-tech features for less. The machine comes with up to 40 minutes of runtime and is designed with a “Jet Fit” brush that glides effortlessly between carpet and hard floor. We’ve reviewed a similar model, the Samsung Jet 70 cordless vacuum cleaner, which our tester praised as being “impressive”.

