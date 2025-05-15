Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Just like clockwork and hosepipe bans, Prime Day is rolling around again this summer. While Amazon is keeping the exact dates a secret for now, this year’s sale has been officially confirmed for July, meaning we’ll soon see discounts on everything from TVs and laptops to mattresses and air fryers.

As always, our expert team of IndyBest shoppers are primed (sorry) and ready to serve you up the very best Amazon Prime Day TV deals in 2025. Whether you’re upgrading to an 85in, 4K OLED cinema screen or you just want a cheap telly for the bedroom, our dedicated shopping guides will weed out the fake discounts to bring you the genuine Prime Day deals on TVs we think you’ll love.

Prime Day is still a few weeks away, but it’s possible to find a bargain at Amazon at any time of the year. If you don’t want to hang around for Prime Day to start, this guide will be rounding up the best early TV discounts in the run up to the sale.

When do Prime Day TV deals start?

Prime Day 2025 will take place in July. While exact dates are still under wraps, we expect the two-day sale to start on a Tuesday and finish on a Wednesday, usually in the middle of the month.

Unlike other major sales like Black Friday, Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members and often includes lightning deals, which are short-lived discounts that hang around as long as stock lasts. Our expert shopping guides will help you spot the best deals before they’re gone, giving you the best possible chance of grabbing a bargain.

Best early Prime Day TV deals

LG C4, 44in: Was £799, now £579, Amazon.co.uk

( LG )

The best value OLED television you can buy is already heavily discounted at Amazon, with savings to be found on everything from the 42in model up to the wall-spanning 83in model. Offering exceptional picturing quality and advanced features for gaming, the 4K set is cheaper than it’s ever been right now.

Samsung Q80D, 55in: Was £669, now £550, Amazon.co.uk

( Samsung )

The Q80D sits near the top of Samsung’s QLED range, offering the rich detail and clarity of OLED tech at a bargain price. We’ve highlighted the 55in model here, but drop down to a 50in set (£470, Amazon.co.uk) and you can save even more.

LG B4, 55in: Was £789, now £649, Amazon.co.uk

( LG )

LG’s entry-level OLED TV has dropped to just £649 and offers unbeatable OLED picture quality at an affordable price. It’s also ideal for gaming thanks to an abundance of HDMI ports (four to be exact) and support for 120Hz refresh rates at 4K.

