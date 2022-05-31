Having the right TV can make all the difference if you want to get the most out of your PS5 or Xbox series X, whether that’s giving you an edge in your FPS or providing a more immersive experience as you quest through the latest RPG.

So, we went on a quest of our own to find the most playable panels, seeking out 4K 120Hz TVs as a jumping-off point to ensure they would optimise the consoles’ abilities to run at 120 frames per second (FPS), which translates to smoother visuals.

The 4K 120Hz capabilities also meant that the products we tested were equipped with HDMI 2.1 ports that deliver smoother gaming at higher frame rates, thanks to two further technologies, variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM).

For the uninitiated, the former allows a TV to automatically adjust its refresh rate in real-time to sync with the console’s frame rate. That’s important because if a game outputs at 120 frames per second but occasionally drops due to highly technical scenes, a TV without VRR might suffer from image tearing or stuttering graphics. Similarly, ALLM switches your TV to the most appropriate picture mode available and is also a must-have for next-gen gamers.

A millisecond can make all the difference in fast twitch gameplay, which is why we looked at the TV’s input lag or latency – a measure of how long it will take a button press on a controller to register with a character or weapon on screen.

Read more:

And as important as enhancing gameplay is, if the visuals themselves aren’t sufficiently rendered, the whole experience will be limited. When you buy a 4K TV, it will also feature high dynamic range (HDR), which enhances picture quality by significantly expanding the contrast ratio (the difference between light and dark) and the colour palette itself.

We were always looking at how the TV processed the image, looking for rich, pure, realistic visuals with good contrast and an ability to handle both bright, flashy images and deep black levels so that you can see plenty of detail, even the shadows.

How we tested

We hooked each TV to a PS5 and Xbox series X to see how they coped with various first-person shooters and role-playing games, so we could test criteria such as input lag, fluid motion, detailed imagery and how each TV rendered the images.

The best TVs for gaming for 2022 are:

Best overall – LG OLED evo C2: £1,299.98, Lg.com

– LG OLED evo C2: £1,299.98, Lg.com Best TV for PS5 – Sony X90J: £699, Sony.co.uk

– Sony X90J: £699, Sony.co.uk Best TV for bright gaming areas – Samsung QN95B: £5,999, Samsung.com

– Samsung QN95B: £5,999, Samsung.com Best budget TV – HiSense U8G: £799, Currys.co.uk

– HiSense U8G: £799, Currys.co.uk Best mid-range gaming TV – LG C1: £999.98, Lg.com

– LG C1: £999.98, Lg.com Best value for money – Samsung Q80A: £1,099, Samsung.com

– Samsung Q80A: £1,099, Samsung.com Best image quality – LG QNED91: £1,499, Currys.co.uk

– LG QNED91: £1,499, Currys.co.uk Best value for money – Sony X85J: £579, Sony.co.uk

– Sony X85J: £579, Sony.co.uk Best colours – Panasonic TX-55JZ2000B: £1,999, Johnlewis.com

– Panasonic TX-55JZ2000B: £1,999, Johnlewis.com Best wide-angle gaming TV – Samsung QN85B: £1,599, Samsung.com

– Samsung QN85B: £1,599, Samsung.com Best for atmosphere – Philips 55OLED806: £1,099, Currys.co.uk

LG OLED evo C2 Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 Screen sizes: 42in, 48in, 55in, 65in, 77in and 83in

42in, 48in, 55in, 65in, 77in and 83in HDR support: Yes

Yes Variable refresh rate support: Yes

Yes Response time: 2.4ms

2.4ms Input lag: 5.4ms The latest 2022 evolution of the C-series will be of particular interest to gamers because LG has added a 42in version to the line-up, which is a great size for bedrooms and spare rooms. With game mode engaged, we measured some astonishingly low input lag (1.5ms) and, as with its predecessor, the C2’s game optimiser mode is an absolute dream, with presets that tailor the TV’s performance to the kind of game that you’re running. The imaging was detailed and beautifully rendered, and the C2 impressed when we looked at how fluid all the games we played were. In terms of the hardware itself, there are four HDMI 2.1 connections, so gamers know any future hardware purchases will be supported. We tested the 42in, but if you want to go bigger, there are another five upscales, topped off with an 83in beast. Buy now £ 1299.98 , Lg.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sony X90J Best: TV for PS5 Rating: 8/10 Screen sizes: 50in, 55in, 65in and 75in

50in, 55in, 65in and 75in HDR support: Yes

Yes Variable refresh rate support: Yes

Yes Response time: 10.7ms

10.7ms Input lag: 11.1ms It stands to reason that the maker of the PS5 will want its televisions to have native tendencies that enhance the playing pleasure of its console. That’s certainly the case with the X90J, an LCD that gels well with the PS5, complementing and enhancing the console’s best features. We enjoyed a sub-10ms lag and wonderful image processing, especially when it came to the shadow detail, which added atmosphere to action and adventure games. We put this down to Sony’s proprietary auto HDR tone mapping, which mirrors the TV’s contrast ratio to the game to provide plenty of realism, particularly when playing more atmospheric titles. Two out of the four HDMIs will give you the 4K 120Hz needed to make the most of your next-gen consoles, and although we were playing with the 50in version, there are three bigger sizes at 55, 65 and 75in. Buy now £ 699 , Sony.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Samsung QN95B Best: TV for bright gaming areas Rating: 8/10 Screen sizes: 55in, 65in, 75in and 85in

55in, 65in, 75in and 85in HDR support: Yes

Yes Variable refresh rate support: Yes

Yes Response time: 5ms

5ms Input lag: 10.4ms This mini-LED LCD is perfectly equipped if you can’t stop daylight bleeding into your room because it’s capable of some eye-scorching brightness and incredible HDR processing. However, if the cost of the flagship 85-incher that we tested is similarly eye-watering, there are three other sizes, which each lose 10 inches until you reach the most reasonable 55in. It’s equipped with four HDMI 2.1 ports, and the gaming mode will see input lag at a lowly 10.4ms. As with many gamer-orientated sets, the QN95B also allows you to swap some lag time for better image processing, depending on the game you’re playing. We really liked the gaming dashboard too, which allows users to jump between features quickly and easily. Buy now £ 5999 , Samsung.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} HiSense U8G Best: Budget TV Rating: 7/10 Screen sizes: 55in and 65in

55in and 65in HDR support: Yes

Yes Variable refresh rate support:

Response time: 9.3ms

9.3ms Input lag: 5.9ms There is a new HiSense mini LED 4K 120Hz TV on the way this summer, but until then, we had lots of fun with this ULED screen with two HDMI 2.1 ports to play with and a very low input lag time of just 5.6ms. Impressive brightness made the most of the HDR, and all the games we tested were brought to life, thanks to the kind of contrast performance we’d expect from a TV double the price. This meant we experienced excellent shadow detail, increasing our visibility in darker areas of an image to see who’s skulking around in the shadows. We tested the 55in version, but a bigger 65in TV is also available. Buy now £ 799 , Currys.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} LG C1 Best: Mid-range gaming TV Rating: 9/10 Screen sizes: 48in, 55in, 65in, 77in and 83in

48in, 55in, 65in, 77in and 83in HDR support: Yes

Yes Variable refresh rate support: Yes

Yes Response time: 2.3ms

2.3ms Input lag: 5.6ms Even though the updated C2 takes the top spot, there is still a place in the round-up for its forerunner, the OLED C1, which has been a popular choice with gamers throughout the last year. And we can see why, with its 4K 120Hz capability and VRR and ALLM on all four HDMI ports. Its ridiculously quick 6ms lag time will satisfy the twitchers and ensure no one gets the drop on them, while we were impressed by the detail in the image quality and that it has its own gaming brain, in the form of a game optimiser mode. Your RPG becomes a more immersive experience as the C1 will automatically loosen up the lag time to ensure a prettier picture, but if you’re sweating an FPS, it will optimise that input lag time and quicken the response time by sacrificing a little bit of picture quality so that you don’t have to sacrifice your kill count. We tested the 65in model, but the range extends to 77in and includes 55in and 48in versions. Buy now £ 999.98 , Lg.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Samsung Q80A Rating: 8/10 Best: Value for money Screen sizes: 55in, 65in, 75in and 85in

55in, 65in, 75in and 85in HDR support: Yes

Yes Variable refresh rate support: Yes

Yes Response time: 11.3ms

11.3ms Input lag: 5.1ms With TV technology evolving rapidly, a one-time flagship model can soon become yesterday’s news, but that means you can often bag an absolute belter at a much keener price. That is definitely the case here. This LED TV is still an excellent option for gamers, with a 5.1 input lag measurement and Samsung’s gamer-orientated menu, called game bar, allowing for quick gameplay adjustments, from checking input lag to alternating the aspect ratio you’re playing in. Gameplay is judder-free, and the picture pops with vivid, bright colours and deep blacks with fantastic HDR contrast for a totally immersive gaming experience. We tested the mid-size 65in model, but the range goes up to 85in and down to 50in if space is at a premium. Buy now £ 1099 , Samsung.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} LG QNED91 Best: Image quality Rating: 8/10 Screen sizes: 65in and 75in

65in and 75in HDR support: Yes

Yes Variable refresh rate support: Yes

Yes Response time: 13.8ms

13.8ms Input lag: 5.5ms With LG’s transformative OLED screens taking so many plaudits, it would seem foolhardy to recommend anything else from the brand. But the breath-taking vibrancy and minutely detailed imagery you get from this mini-LED TV makes for one of the most immersive gaming experiences you could wish for, bringing landscapes to life and foes into focus. This is all underpinned by a 5.5ms input lag, four HDMI 2.1 ports and LG’s game optimiser feature, which we love. The HDR produced brilliant bright whites and colours while making the most of a game’s blackness to bring a sense of reality to the experience. We based the review on the 65in model, but there is also a 75in version. Buy now £ 1499 , Currys.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sony X85J Best: Value for money Rating: 7/10 Screen sizes: 43in, 50in, 55in, 65in, 75in and 85in

43in, 50in, 55in, 65in, 75in and 85in HDR support: Yes

Yes Variable refresh rate support: Yes

Yes Response time: 11.7ms

11.7ms Input lag: 6.3ms This LED TV was launched in 2001, but it’s still a strong performer and an attractive option for gaming, thanks to its two HDMI 2.1 ports and a wonderfully miserly input lag of 6.3ms. It also holds its own among the class of ’22, with its strong HDR colours and contrast, offering vibrant colours, deep blacks, bright whites and excellent shadow detail. However, it doesn’t support the auto HDR tone mapping function that the X90J does, but you do get more screen for your money with six sizes in total, ranging from a 43in model to the flagship 85in. Buy now £ 579 , Sony.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Panasonic TX-55JZ2000B Best: Colours Rating: 7/10 Screen sizes: 55in and 65in

55in and 65in HDR support: Yes

Yes Variable refresh rate support: Yes

Yes Response time: 15.1ms

15.1ms Input lag: 14.5ms Here’s another OLED with impressive HDR that really brought to life the stunning visuals in action-adventure games with stunningly rendered colours that never looked washed out. The fluidity of the games was flawless too, no matter how fast-paced things got, with an input lag of 14.5ms, helping us to stay one sword swing ahead of our mortal enemies. The Panasonic has two HDMI 2.1 ports, VRR and ALLM, so it’s a great companion for next-gen consoles. It’s available in 55in and 65in, although having looked at both we prefer the 55m because it’s more competitively priced. Buy now £ 1999 , Johnlewis.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Samsung QN85B Best: Wide-angle gaming TV Rating: 8/10 Screen sizes: 55in, 65in, 75in and 85in

55in, 65in, 75in and 85in HDR support: Yes

Yes Variable refresh rate support: Yes

Yes Response time: 9.7ms

9.7ms Input lag: 5.8ms There’s a lot to love about the TVs in Samsung’s 2022 QN range if you’re a gamer. That starts with the impressive visuals that the QLED’s mini-LED panels provide to allow for eye-popping brightness that brings explosions and muzzle blasts to life while also making blacks deep and natural to add to the in-game immersion. To further dial in your picture settings, Samsung has the customisable Game Bar interface, which is both intuitive and responsive. We also found the TV great for group gaming, as the image stays sharp even when you’re sitting off centre. We measured 5.8ms of lag, and there’s four HDMI 2.1 ports for plenty of options to connect multiple high-bandwidth devices. We tested the smallest size in the range, which is still 55in, so if you don’t have a lot of room, this probably isn’t the TV range for you. But if you want something even bigger, you can get all the features and performance of the 55in in the 65in, 75in and 85in packages. Buy now £ 1599 , Samsung.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Philips 55OLED806 Best: For atmosphere Rating: 9/10 Screen sizes: 48in, 55in and 65in

48in, 55in and 65in HDR support: Yes

Yes Variable refresh rate support: Yes

Yes Response time: 15ms

15ms Input lag: 14ms There is a successor to this TV on the way this year, and it will surely build on the excellent gaming reputation of this model with its two HDMI 2.1 sockets and respectable lag time of 14ms. There’s accurate tone mapping of HDR games, which means they never look flat, and scenes were brought to life with plenty of vibrancy. The TV is also in Philips’ ambilight range, which is the company’s tech that shines light onto the wall behind it via a series of LEDs mirroring the on-screen colours. The ambilight feature works on three sides but can be a bit Marmite, with gamers either loving it, saying that it draws them further into the game they’re playing, or hating it, saying that they find it distracting. After testing with a range of games, we are firmly in the love it camp. We got all this from the 55in screen, but there are also 45in and 65in models to choose from. Buy now £ 1099 , Currys.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}