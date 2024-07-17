Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Amazon Prime Day is the retailer’s flagship sale is officially underway, ending tonight (17 July) at 11:59pm. Right now, you can save on a whole host of tech, beauty, home appliances and more – but Amazon’s own-brand devices will see some of the steepest discounts.

Whether you’re looking for a Kindle ereader, Amazon Echo smart speaker, Fire TV stick or Ring video doorbell, our devoted team of deal hunters is bringing the best deals right here, in our Amazon Prime Day shopping guide, which we’ll be updating on repeat until the sale draws to a close.

Follow live: The best and latest Amazon Prime Day deals

Of course, Amazon isn’t just slicing the price of its own devices this Prime Day. Indeed, everything from high-end mattresses and coffee machines to electric toothbrushes, laptops, headphones, TVs, Apple devices and so much more have been slashed in price. Just remember that you need to be a Prime member before you can access the discounts – once you do that, you’re all set.

Below, we’re rounding up the best Amazon device deals you can shop in the Prime Day sale.

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals 2024

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite : Was £149.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £149.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk Amazon Echo Show 5, 3rd gen smart display : Was £89.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £89.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk Amazon Fire TV stick 4k : Was £69.99 now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £69.99 now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk Fire TV 55in omni QLED series 4K UHD smart TV: Was £749.99, now £429.99, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: Was £149.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Here’s a brilliant deal for the bargain-savvy bookworms out there; the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, our favourite tried and tested ereader, has dropped in price by a worthwhile 20 per cent. In our review, our tester said it featured an elegant design, and improved front light, which is now “subtler and adjustable in terms of warmth as well as brightness”. Our tester added that, unlike other Kindles, it “uses a newer type of e-ink, which offers a faster page turn and smoother transitions”.

Amazon Echo Show 5, 3rd gen smart display: Was £89.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

There’s now nearly 40 per cent off the Amazon Echo Show 5, which our tech writer, Alex Lee, hailed in his review as the best Amazon Echo for the bedroom. “The sound is leaps and bounds better than the previous model, with thumpier bass and louder volume”, he said. It’s also “neat to use as a digital photo frame”, he added, explaining that the new chipset makes it faster than ever.

Echo Dot, 5th generation: Was £54.99, £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Choosing between the Echo smart speakers is tricky, but if cheap and cheerful is the name of the game for you, it has to be the Echo Dot. This unmissable deal has seen the gadget plummet even lower in price, meaning it can now be yours for less than £30. “The Amazon Echo Dot is the baby in the Amazon Echo range”, our tester explained in their review, “but don’t be deceived by its diminutive, spherical and slightly squat size – this speaker Alexifies every room in your home on a budget, while still delivering decent sound and good smarts”.

Amazon Fire TV stick 4k: Was £69.99 now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Amazon’s most powerful streaming device yet is now its lowest price ever. The neat device slips neatly into your TV’s HDMI port and delivers access to all of your favourite streaming services in ultra-high-definition. If you’re an Amazon Prime member of course you can tuck into the best TV and film streaming has to offer. Even better, it can control compatible smart home devices, such as cameras and lights – all with the touch of a button.

Amazon Fire TV stick: Was £44.99 now £22.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £44.99 now £22.99, Amazon.co.uk Amazon Fire TV stick lite: Was £34.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

Fire max 11 tablet: Was £249.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Reduced to almost half price this Prime Day, the Fire Max 11 offers “exceptional value”, according to our review, where it was dubbed the best full-size budget tablet on test. It was hailed by our writer for being powerful and boasting a “bright and colourful” display and “very strong” battery life. What’s more, it features “a slicker, slimmer and more premium design than other Fire tablets”, they praised.

Echo Buds, 2nd generation: Was £129.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re after a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds and don’t want to pay over the odds for them, listen up. The Prime Day sale has you covered with this deal on the Echo Buds (2nd generation). Now reduced to less than £50, they’re said to be comfortable and water-resistant, while offering premium sound and fast charging for up to 15 hours of playback (with the charging case).

Fire TV 55in omni QLED series 4K UHD smart TV: Was £749.99, now £429.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Boasting a vivid 4K viewing experience and vibrant, lifelike colours, the Omni range is Amazon’s own-brand of smart televisions and you can score an impressive saving of more than £300 on this 55in model. Invest in Amazon’s smart TV and you’ll be able to stream your favourite films and TV programmes to your heart’s content with your subscription to Netflix and similar streaming platforms. Plus, you can even call on Alexa for hands-free TV. With such a huge discount up for the taking, what are you waiting for?

Amazon Echo pop: Was £44.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Even without this massive 56 per cent discount, the Amazon Echo pop smart speaker was hailed as “exceedingly good value” in our review. You can use it to play music, podcasts and radio, as well as answer questions, and “run Alexa routines and turn on smart home devices”, our tester explained. They also praised it for being “fast and responsive, thanks to the improved processor”, and “one of the cutest Amazon Echo devices [they had] ever laid eyes on”.

Amazon Echo Spot smart alarm clock: Was £79.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Launched yesterday, the all-new Amazon Echo Spot is an Alexa-enabled smart alarm clock that features a 2.83in gradual light-up screen that shows the time, weather and music playing, but also flashes up neat animations in response to certain phrases. You can also choose your own clock face and tap the device to snooze your alarm, and adjust playback as songs are playing. It’s currently 38 per cent off for Prime members.

Amazon Fire HD 8 kids tablet: Was £149.99, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Rated a near perfect four and a half out of five in our best gifts for 5-year olds round-up, our tester said this is “perfect for entertaining kids during long journeys”. Not only is it much more affordable than an Apple iPad but it comes with a durable, drop-proof and shatter-resistant case, plus a two-year guarantee, for extra peace of mind.

Blink mini: Was £24.99, now £15.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Hailed as a “brilliant and affordable” starting point for home security cameras in our tried-and-tested review, the Blink mini is reduced by 36 per cent, thanks to this early Amazon Prime Day deal. The indoor camera was easy to set up via the Blink app, according to our tester, and had “all the essentials you’d want for an indoor camera, including two-way talk”. Plus, you can customise motion-detection zones, to watch over specific areas, and have motion alerts sent to your smartphone, so you’re always in the loop.

Ring video doorbell 3 plus ring chime: Was £189.98, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Calling all home-owners, we have spied a solid saving that’s sure to spark some interest – there’s 58 per cent off Ring’s video doorbell 3. An upgrade from the original Ring video doorbell 2, the new model features improved motion detection, as well as a dual band wifi connectivity option (allowing for 2.4 or 5.0 GHz).

Amazon Music Unlimited: Was £9.99 per month, now free for 5 months, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Here’s a Prime Day deal that Amazon has kicked off early. If you’ve never subscribed to Amazon Music before (or in the last 12 months), the retailer is currently giving five whole months of Amazon Music Unlimited completely free in celebration of Amazon Music’s 10-year anniversary. Amazon Music Unlimited includes access to more than 100 million songs and podcasts ad-free, on-demand, and in high-quality streaming audio. You’ll have to pay £9.99 per month once your trial ends, but you can cancel before it finishes if you don’t want to continue with your subscription. The deal ends on 18 July (the day after Prime Day).

Audible: Was £7.99 per month, now free for 3 months, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Audiobook subscription service Audible is currently free for three months for Amazon Prime subscribers who’ve never had Audible before (or in the last 12 months). You can listen to thousands of select Audible Originals, podcasts, and audiobooks. Once your trial period comes to an end, an Audible subscription will cost £7.99 each month, which will pay for one audiobook (each month) as well as the above. The offer will end on 31 July.

When do Prime Day Amazon device deals start?

While Amazon launched a flurry of early Prime Day deals ahead of the official Prime Day kick-off, Prime Day officially started on Tuesday 16 July at 00:01 and will for 48 hours, ending at 23:59 on Wednesday 17 July. The retailer has announced that deals on its home security gadgets (that’s Ring doorbells) would start on 10 July, while deals on its Fire TV would begin on 12 July.

Looking for more savings? These are the best deals on Amazon right now