17 best beauty deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Beauty lovers, prepare for some great news: the Amazon Big Deal Days sale (aka the third Prime Day of the year) is finally here, which means discounts on skincare, hair products, make-up and more.

For the uninitiated, the autumnal sale offers a prime – pardon the pun – opportunity to nab reductions on everything from shampoo to foundation. That’s right, you can get your hands on everything from Elemis cleansers, Redken shampoos and ghd styling tools for a fraction of the cost (think of it as your warm-up to Black Friday).

With Korean skincare brands, such as COSRX, being as popular as ever on social media, plus the arrival of winter prompting us to restock our moisturisers for dry skin once more, your wishlist is likely full.

From fake tan to premium serums, we’ve rounded up the crème de la crème of beauty deals in the Amazon Prime Day October sale. Run, don’t walk.

Best beauty deals to shop now

CeraVe hydrating cream-to-foam cleanser: Was £14.50, now £9, Amazon.co.uk

Was £14.50, now £9, Amazon.co.uk Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £6.89, Amazon.co.uk

Was £12.99, now £6.89, Amazon.co.uk Elizabeth Arden eight hour cream: Was £28, now £13.79, Amazon.co.uk

Was £28, now £13.79, Amazon.co.uk CeraVe AM facial moisturising lotion SPF30: Was £16.50, now £11, Amazon.co.uk

Was £16.50, now £11, Amazon.co.uk Olaplex no.3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £19.95, Amazon.co.uk

CeraVe hydrating cream-to-foam cleanser: Was £14.50, now £9, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/The Independent )

A second iteration of the ever-popular CeraVe hydrating cleanser (£10, Amazon.co.uk), the cream-to-foam cleanser is a top pick for shoppers with a penchant for lathering. When tested in a CeraVe original versus cream-to-foam cleanser comparison, our reviewer “was pleasantly surprised at how rich and creamy the lather felt on [our] skin.” They added that “if you love the hydrating cleanser but want a bit more make-up removing power and hydration thanks to the amino acids, we’d suggest trying the new version” – especially with nearly 40 per cent off.

Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £7.93, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

One tube of Maybelline lash sensational is sold every seven seconds in the UK. Plus, our tester found the product to live up to its lofty claims, remarking that their “eyelashes instantly looked lengthened and lifted, and most impressively, stayed that way all day”. A must-have in any make-up bag, this saving is not to be missed.

Elizabeth Arden eight hour cream: Was £28, now £13.79, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

A real handbag essential, the eight hour cream is the perfect ointment for everything, be it dry cuticles or chapped lips. The balm smells like the inside of a luxury spa and the texture is somewhere between a petroleum jelly and a thick cleansing balm, coming together to feel deeply nourishing. If there’s one product worth your money in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, it’s this.

ghd platinum+ professional smart styler: Was £239, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/The Independent )

One of our favourite ghd styling tools, the ghd platinum+ styler promises to give hair 75 per cent more shine versus higher heat straighteners. When reviewed by IndyBest’s assistant editor, she “instantly noticed a difference after just one stroke”, with her strands, “which are prone to looking a little frizzy, were the sleekest they’d ever been: pin-straight and seriously glossy”.

CeraVe AM facial moisturising lotion SPF30: Was £16.50, now £12.75, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/Theindependent )

CeraVe is loved for its affordable skincare, but the SPF moisturising lotion is one of our favourite products. Whether it’s for a day in the sun or an overcast day in ‘Blighty, we never leave the house without it. It landed a spot in our review of the best SPF moisturisers, with our testing noting that it absorbed “into the skin for long-lasting moisture that’s neither sticky nor shiny”. What more could you want?

The Inkey List retinol eye cream: Was £12.99, now £9, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The Inkey List is another of our favourite affordable skincare brands and this product specifically is one we’re stocking up on in a bid to get a head start on the effects of ageing on my skin. When put to the test by our team, our reviewer found it “gentle enough for those new to retinol,” and commented on how the formula was sensitive skin-approved.

Olaplex no.3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £19.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Olaplex )

In our review of Olaplex’s famous no3 hair perfector, our tester said that the formula is a “modern-day cult classic hair care product” that is “hard to live up to, let alone beat”. Strands started to “feel softer and look healthier the more we used it”. Well worth a spot in my own bathroom cabinet, you can save nearly 30 per cent right now.

Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Electric toothbrush deals are always pretty competitive during Amazon’s sale events – and currently you can save more than 60 per cent on Oral-B’s pro 3 electric toothbrush, which happens to be an IndyBest best buy. Our reviewer, who tested 13 toothbrushes in total, said: “The Oral-B Pro 3 left our teeth with that trademark ‘just been to the dentist’ feeling.” They added: “The lack of an accompanying ‘smart’ app means you can happily watch TikToks on your phone while you brush, too, like normal people.”

Urban Decay all nighter makeup setting spray: Was £28.50, now £16.74, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/The Independent )

One of the OG setting sprays alongside MAC fix+, Urban Decay’s all nighter setting spray is the ultimate tool to meld all your make-up together for a seamless satiny finish. When tested among our guide to the best setting sprays, we concluded that our “make-up was sealed and secure from morning until evening.” What more could you want with over 40 per cent off?

Dove summer revived medium to dark gradual tan lotion: Was £8.50, now £3.60, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

A best-seller for a reason, Dove’s summer revived tanning lotion is evidence that high-performing beauty products needn’t cost the earth. After testing this shade, our reviewer said they “saw a noticeable difference after one application, and the colour that developed was really natural-looking.” For less than the price of a flat white, you really can’t ask for much more.

COSRX advanced snail 92 all in one cream: Was £27, now £12, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/The Independent )

One of the most popular iterations of COSRX’s advanced snail mucin collection, the all-in-one cream is a moisturiser and hydrating serum in one. And now less than half price, it’s too good to miss. Reviewing the cream’s essence formula sibling in our guide to the best Korean skincare products we deduced that the mucin “leaves your skin looking youthful and bouncy and, despite its odd mollusc-based origins, is a real hero for irritated skin”.

Kérastase elixir ultime hair oil: Was £58, now £41, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/The Independent )

Just the ticket if you’re in need of a touch of something frizz-fighting. Kérastase’s ultime hair oil does it all, from smoothing to heat protecting and strengthening. Taking the top spot in our review of the best hair oils, the writer said that they loved using it to refresh their “hair when it’s feeling somewhat dull and super frizzy”, and “found that it also provides an instantly smooth and nourished feel.”

Pureology color fanatic, multi-tasking spray: Was £31.20, now £19.89, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/The Independent )

Considered the best heat protection spray in our tests, Pureology’s color fanatic not only protects hair up to 230C, but is sulphate-free and maintains bright, coloured hair for longer. Our tester commented that “it prolonged fresh-from-the-salon vibrancy,” as well as “making hair much more manageable, easier to brush and silky soft to touch”. It’s a yes from us.

Tan-Luxe the gradual illuminating self tan lotion: Was £25, now £12.50, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/The Independent )

If there’s one thing the darker months call for, it’s self tanner – especially with the gloomy weather we’ve been experiencing in October. One of our favourites? Tan-Luxe’s the gradual. Dubbing it “the best way to achieve a subtle and natural-looking wash of bronze,” our tan-fanatic tester said of the results that “skin is left smooth, soft and supple after use (goodbye, tiger bread skin)“. Sign us up.

Weleda skin food moisturiser: Was £12.07, now £7.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/The Independent )

Loved by everyone from Hailey Bieber to Molly-Mae Hague and Victoria Beckham, Weleda skin food is a godsend if you have dry skin. It’s also pregnancy-safe, so it’s hardly a surprise that it landed a spot in our review of the best pregnancy skincare, with our writer deeming it a “saviour”. It “feels immediately healing on pregnancy eczema flare-ups” and, in terms of its non-pregnancy pros, it “has even been shown to increase moisture by over 17 per cent in 28 days”. Wow.

Philips lumea series 8000: Was £509.99, now £349.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/The Independent )

If the rigmarole of shaving is tiring you out (in the pursuit of sub-par results) then you’ll be thrilled to know there is another way, and it comes in the form of an at-home IPL – or intense pulsed light – machine. The lumea 8000 is our pick of the best IPL devices for all-over-body use. Our tester said that they “saw impressive results, with hair becoming sparser after just four treatments”. With more than £150 off for Amazon’s Big Deal Says, your legs, bikini line and armpits will thank you.

Shark speedstyle ionic hair dryer and styler: Was £239.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/The Independent )

A more affordable alternative to Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer, the Shark speedstyler just became even more accessible with over £100 off this Prime Day. In our review, we were amazed at how quickly the dryer worked, with the tester remarking that it took their hair just “five minutes to go from towel-dried to 80 per cent dry, and then another five or six minutes with the quicksmooth brush.” Not to mention “it created impressive volume.” Five stars all round, Shark.

For more discounts and money-saving opportunities, why not browse our best household essentials deals for Amazon Prime Day October 2024