If you’re looking to clean up with vacuum cleaner deals, the good news is that Amazon just kicked off its Prime Big Deal Days event and there are some stellar savings up for grabs.

Now in its third year, the annual autumn event is the perfect warm-up to Black Friday with discounts on the likes of Ninja, Tefal, Le Creuset and more. When it comes to vacuums, all the big hitters are included in the discounts – think Shark and Vax – as well as savings on robot vacuums from the likes of Eufy, iRobot and roborock.

The shopping excitement doesn’t end there, though, because the Prime Big Deal Days sale is also your chance to walk away with discounts on everything from home appliances, toothbrushes and beauty (CeraVe, Color Wow, Elemis and ghd included) to laptops, TVs and Apple products.

But back to vacuums – if you’re looking to bust some dust, keep reading for the best vacuum cleaner deals in this year’s Amazon Big Deals Day sale.

Best vacuum deals to shop now

Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £429.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £429.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk Gtech multi MK2 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £169.99, now £128.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £169.99, now £128.99, Amazon.co.uk Bosch unlimited 7 aqua vacuum and mop: Was £499.99, now £399, Amazon.co.uk

Was £499.99, now £399, Amazon.co.uk Gtech airram MK2 K9: Was £279.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £429.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This model secured the top spot in our round-up of the best cordless vacuums, and you can now save 47 per cent on the price, thanks to this deal at Amazon. “The suction power on carpet and hard floors is a dream,” our tester said. “It’s constantly working out what power levels you need to pick up the most mess. All you have to do is steer while it uses clean sense IQ technology to automatically sense the mess you can’t see and adjust cleaning power for up to 50 per cent more dirt pick-up.” Complete with a dual battery and 120-minute runtime, other nifty features include anti-hair-wrap technology and LED lights.

Gtech multi MK2 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £169.99, now £128.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Gtech )

Compact, powerful, and dubbed the best model for cleaning up pet hair in our review, Gtech’s handheld vacuum cleaner is “a bit of a pocket rocket”, according to our writer. They noted the headlight that helps you see what you’re doing, and the powerhead for cleaning the stairs, sofas and car floors. Plus, this model comes with a crevice tool to clean those hard-to-reach spots.

Bosch unlimited 7 aqua vacuum and mop: Was £499.99, now £399, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bosch )

A mop and a vacuum cleaner in one, this multi-purpose cleaning tool from Bosch was recommended by our reviewer as a cleaning solution for those with hardwood flooring. Delivering powerful suction, the vacuum cleaner features three power modes and a range of attachments including a short crevice nozzle to reach difficult-to-reach areas. And, invest in the appliance now and you can secure a very impressive £100 saving.

Shark lift-away upright vacuum cleaner with true pet VV602UKT: Was £299.99, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

While Shark’s vacuum models don’t come cheap, this corded model comes tried and tested by us, and right now it’s 35 per cent off at Amazon. An excellent choice is you have pets, thanks to the brand’s anti-hair-wrap technology that removes hair from the brush roll, it also comes with a crevice tool for hard-to-reach areas, and LED lights for illuminating hidden dust.

Bosch unlimited 7 BCS71PETGB proanimal multiuse cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £349.99, now £279.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’ve got furry friends, then this powerful model could be just the ticket thanks to its pet tool attachment. It will adjust its power according to the surface it’s cleaning and comes with a flexible design for cleaning beneath furniture. When we reviewed a similar model, the nozzle foot release that enables you to clean corners and ceilings impressed our tester, as did the bendable flex tube – they had never seen a vacuum cleaner fold so flat.

Vax blade 4 cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £179.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This vacuum cleaner means business when it comes to battery power. It impressed our reviewer with its 45 minutes of non-stop cleaning – and, they didn’t notice a dip in cleaning performance throughout that three-quarters of an hour. It features “extremely bright” LED headlights which illuminate dust, and an antimicrobial treatment on the brush bar to prevent bacteria and fungi growth. There’s nearly 30 per cent off the price in the sale, so now’s the time to invest.

Samsung jet 75E pet 200W cordless stick vacuum cleaner with pet tool: Was £449.99 now £269, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Another top pick for pet owners. Samsung’s jet 75E pet vacuum cleaner comes tried and tested by the team and it’s reduced in the sale. “This vacuum is great for getting stubborn hairs and dirt out of carpets, as well as lifting them from other types of flooring,” said our reviewer, and right now you can bag the model for yourself with a serious discount of nearly £200. It has a battery life of up to 60 minutes on low suction, is really light, and comes with a pet tool that “does a great job of picking up those thin pet hairs that are often missed”, our tester said.

Gtech airram MK2 K9: Was £279.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our reviewer was impressed with the standard to which Gtech’s AirRAM MK2 cleaned their carpets and hardwood flooring. The bin was easy to empty, and they noted how the vacuum cleaner stayed upright, which made it easy to store. “We loved the little extras, such as the LED lights along the front, which helped us see the dust and dirt we had previously missed, and also just how easy it was to empty the bin and reattach it,” they praised. So, bag this £90 discount while you can.

Shark hydrovac corded hard floor cleaner: Was £399, now £199.99

To make housework that little bit easier, this handy model can vacuum and mop. Even better, it is now reduced by a massive £200. Whether dealing with mucky hard floors or messy carpets, it can cope with wet and dry spills simultaneously. Keeping itself clean with its antimicrobial brush-roll, it also comes with a multi-surface cleaning solution, for ousting odours. With the vacuum now half-price, you won’t want to miss this deal.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is a two-day event that provides Amazon Prime members early access to deals ahead of the festive season (think of it as a warm-up to the Amazon Black Friday sale). Held in October, the annual sale deals across top brands, from Apple to Elemis, as well as offers on the retailer’s bestselling own tech, including Kindles and Echo dot smart speakers.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is officially underway having kicked off at midnight on Tuesday 8 October 2024. It will run through to 11.59pm on Wednesday 9 October, meaning you’ll have two full days to shop the Big Deal Days sale.

What were the best vacuum deals last year?

Last year, there was a rare discount on the Dyson cyclone 10 cordless model (£398.95, Amazon.co.uk) and more than a £100 off one of Shark’s bestselling cordless models (was £399, now £256.61, Amazon.co.uk). If you were after a robot vacuum to do the hard graft for you, there were mega discounts on both Eufy and Roborok models, too.

Corded models were also heavily reduced, with £50 off both Shark’s NV602UK upright model (was £199.99, now £129, Amazon.co.uk) and NZ690UK model (was £259, now £215.12, Amazon.co.uk). There was also £50 off Shark’s handheld wandvac (£129, Amazon.co.uk) for hard-to-reach areas.

