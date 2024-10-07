Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Amazon has slashed the price of its Fire TV stick range before its annual Big Deal Days sale has even kicked off.

One of the best streaming dongles around, the Fire TV stick and Fire TV 4K are the easiest way to upgrade your telly with access to streaming apps, voice control, smart home integration, games and more.

Right now there’s a whopping 62 per cent off the basic Fire TV stick, discounting it to its lowest ever price at £16.99. The 4K version gets a third off its usual price, taking it to £39.99.

Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale officially starts at midnight tonight and will run for 48 hours, seeing discounts applied to everything from electric toothbrushes and TVs to household essentials and home appliances.

Amazon’s own range of devices, which includes Kindle e-readers, Ring doorbells and Echo smart speakers, are expected to see big price drops in the sale.

Amazon Fire TV Stick: Was £44.99, now £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Now cheaper than ever at £16.99, the Fire TV Stick plugs into your telly’s HDMI port to upgrade it with smart TV functionality. It comes with an Alexa-enabled remote, letting you ask for your favourite shows and movies with voice commands, and comes pre-loaded with all of the major streaming apps.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

More expensive than the basic Fire TV Stick, the 4K edition offers crisper, higher-resolution streaming but otherwise functions identically. We’d recommend it over the entry-level Fire TV Stick if you’ve got a 4K television, particularly as most streaming apps now offer 4K streaming as standard. Right now there’s 33 per cent off at Amazon.

