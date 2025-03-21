Best air fryer deals to expect in the Amazon Spring Sale 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon officially announced that its Spring Deal Days Sale will run from 25 to 31 March 2025. And with less than a week to go until the deals drop, there’s one nifty device we’re planning on making a beeline for – a new air fryer.

By rapidly circulating hot air to create a crispy finish, these clever appliances have become increasingly popular in recent years. So much so that Jamie Oliver recently wrote an air fryer cookbook dedicated to showcasing all the dishes you can cook in yours. The hype is hardly a surprise given how economical they are, with research showing that they cost as little as 17p per day to run, in comparison to the £1.05 cost of an electric oven.

Many brands have cottoned on to the popularity of air fryers, and in 2025, the market is saturated with a variety of options. You’ll find air fryers that are particularly great for cooking meat, baking cakes, and even those that double up as steamers. Lucky for you, our expert shopping team have put many big brand models through rigorous tests, and lots of them we hope will be reduced in Amazon’s Spring Sale. But, if you just can’t wait to get your hands on an air fryer, we’ve got a list of deals that you can snap up right now.

When will Amazon Spring Sale air fryer deals begin in 2025?

A few days ago, we got the news that Amazon is hosting its Spring Sale between 25 and 31 March. The event begins a few days later than it did last year, when it ran from 20 to 25 March. We’re constantly refreshing our guides to include the latest on what you can expect to shop in the sale, so you can count on us to bring you news as soon as we hear it.

What air fryer deals can we expect to see in Amazon Spring Sale 2025?

We don’t know the exact details of what models will be available, but in 2024, the Tower T17088 Vortx air fryer came down by 36 per cent, while Ninja’s speedi 10-in-1 rapid cooker and air fryer dropped in price to just £140.

Many of our other favourite air fryer brands – such as Salter and Russell Hobbs – had their prices slashed, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed for them to join the 2025 ranks. Both Ninja and Phillips are brands that we can expect to see in the sale. Here’s hoping for some of our favourites to be included.

If you want to shop a little sooner, however, there’s no need to wait around. Amazon already has a great selection of air fryers already reduced.

Best air fryer deals now

Tower xpress pro combo 10-in-1 digital air fryer oven with rotisserie: Was £139.99, now £93.06, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Shutting the door and leaving an air fryer to cook meat may feel slightly risky for those who aren't familiar with the nifty appliances, but you'll be in safe hands with the Tower xpress pro combo 10-in-one. This air fryer can cook a 1kg rotisserie chicken in 40 minutes, with a drip tray underneath for easy cleaning. And it’s not just meat that you can cook in this air fryer, with a range of additional tools included for easy cooking – including kebab skewers, a pizza plate and a wire rack. Right now, it can be yours with over 35 per cent off.

Instant pot vortex dual air fryer: Was £149.99, now £90, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Air fryer tester, Lauren Cunningham, chose the Instant pot vortex dual air fryer as the best multi-action air fryer in her 2025 review. Lauren found that the “model was incredibly easy to use, made little to no noise and sucked away odours, so the whole house didn’t smell like a fish and chip shop.” It currently has 40 per cent off thanks to Amazon’s discount.

Ninja foodi nine-in-one multi-cooker 7.5l OP500UK: Was £249.99, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Air fryer newbies should jump at the chance to try out a Ninja foodi nine-in-one multi-cooker, and with a whopping 40 per cent off, there’s never been a better time. With a huge 7.5l capacity, it has nine different functions, and can even cook a roast dinner in it.

Ninja air fryer AF100UK: Was £99.99, now £77, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Another pick from our round-up of the best air fryers, the Ninja AF100UK is a perfect machine for those looking for something compact. Our tester really rated the speed at which it roasted vegetables, being doubly quick as any standard oven. The appliance has a wide range of settings – you can also roast, reheat and dehydrate in it too.

Instant vortex plus versazone large air fryer: Was £169.99, now £138.98, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The Instant vortex plus versazone landed a spot in our review of the best dual air fryers thanks to having “the lowest wattage” out of all of the ones tested, so, it scored top marks for energy saving. Right now, it has been reduced by 18 per cent at Amazon.

Russell Hobbs satisfy air and grill multi cooker: Was £164.99, now £59.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The biggest bargain of all, the Russell Hobbs satisfy air and grill multi-cooker has a huge 64 per cent discount right now thanks to Amazon, but we’re not sure it’ll be quite so cheap for too long. We placed this model as the best for grilling in our air fryer round-up, with its large flat bottom and pull-up lid – allowing it to work in a similar way to a barbecue.

For more details on the Amazon Spring Sale 2025, check out our handy cheat sheet