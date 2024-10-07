The best Apple deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Deal hunters assemble, the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day sale (aka its third Prime Day event of the year) has officially arrived. From now until midnight tomorrow (Wednesday 9 October), the online giant is discounting a roster of Apple products.

This year’s autumn event is already shaping up to be the online giant’s best yet, making it the perfect time to shop the latest Apple products you’ve had your eye on. AirPods, iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches and AirTags have all plummeted in price.

As well as Apple products, Amazon has discounted a host of tech staples and home appliances, from laptops, Amazon speakers and TVs to air fryers, cordless vacuum cleaners and, yes, even heated airers to help you dry clothes this winter.

We’ve been covering the Big Deals Day event since it began in 2022, so we know what’s a good deal and what’s a dud. Below, we’re curating the very best Apple deals that Amazon has to offer this year (and they’re very good indeed).

Best Apple deals in the Big Deal Days sale

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

The AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds you can buy, and right now they’re back down to their lowest ever price at Amazon. When The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan reviewed the model, he noted that they “fit the ear well and stay put securely, and there are now four sizes of silicone ear tips to ensure decent sound isolation”. He found that they also were the best for noise cancelling, making them a great choice for your daily commute.

Apple Watch SE (2nd gen): Was £219, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The second-generation Apple Watch SE is a budget-friendly alternative to the main series Apple Watch, offering most of the same features at a more affordable price. You miss out on an always-on display and a few of the more advanced health sensors, but the Apple Watch SE is a smart and stylish fitness tracker for everyday wear. It now has a modest five per cent discount in the Big Deal Days sale.

iPad (9th gen, 2021): Was £329, now £269, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The 9th-generation iPad might be getting on a bit – Apple no longer sells it directly – but it’s still a fantastic tablet for casual use, with a bright and sharp 10.2in retina display and all-day battery life. This £60 price drop makes it an even better value proposition.

Apple Pencil (2nd gen): Was £129, now £94, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon.co.uk )

This pressure-sensitive stylus pairs seamlessly with compatible iPads, turning your tablet into a digital notebook. Keep in mind that the second-generation Apple Pencil uses the old lightning connector, rather than the new USB-C, so, be sure you’ve got the right kind of iPad before you jump on this £35 saving.

Apple AirPods Max: Was £499, now £429, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Apple’s AirPods Max are currently the lowest they’ve been since the tech giant raised the price of the headphones. Now with £70 off, there’s no better time to invest in a new pair of cans. In their review of the AirPods Max, our tech writer described them as “an astonishing achievement”. He said: “These headphones are premium, but they sound premium, too. If you are even slightly tempted you will find an admittedly expensive piece of hardware that could change how you listen to music.” The discount is currently only available on the green, sky blue and silver colourways.

Apple iPad, 10th generation, 2022: Was £349, now £319.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

With a discount of £30, the 2022 iPad is currently on sale at Amazon. “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad Air, which usually costs £170 more,” our writer said in their review. “This is the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion,” they added.

When did the Apple Prime Day deals begin?

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days kicked off on 8 October and will run right through to 11.59pm on 9 October 2024, giving you two full days to shop the discounts.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Big Deal Days Apple deals?

You do indeed. As with Amazon Prime Day, the Big Deal Days sale is locked to Amazon Prime members and you’ll need a subscription if you want to get any Apple deals.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

Savvy shoppers who don’t have a Prime subscription yet will want to sign up for a 30-day free trial any time from now. It’ll get you access to the sale. Anyone who hasn’t been a Prime member in the past 12 months is eligible to sign up for the trial.

