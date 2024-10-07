Best laptop deals in the Amazon Prime Day October sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Kicking off the holiday shopping season, the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is back. The Prime member-exclusive sale sees discounts applied to everything from laptops and TVs to dehumidifiers and vacuum cleaners.

With savings to be found on the best laptops from brands like Dell, HP, Acer, Asus, Apple and Microsoft, it’s your chance to pick up a new device at a fraction of the cost.

Our team of IndyBest shoppers tracks the prices of laptops all year round. We only recommend laptops we’ve tried and tested, and from brands we trust. With so many different devices to choose from, we’ve done the hard graft for you by finding the deals worth paying attention to.

Follow live: The latest updates and deals in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2024

From cheap and cheerful models that you can count on, to powerful gaming, creative and business laptops, it’s here where you can shop the best Prime Day October laptop deals (trust us, they’re very good).

Best laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: Was £249.99, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery lenovo ideapad slim 3 chromebook ( Lenovo )

Lenovo’s range of budget-friendly Chromebooks are ideal for anyone who doesn’t want to overspend on a laptop they don’t plan on using often. As the name suggests, the IdeaPad Slim 3 is thin and lightweight, and thanks to Google’s operating system it’s secure and straightforward to use. There’s £80 off at Amazon right now.

Acer Aspire 3: Was £699.99, now £598.98, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Acer Aspire 3 ( Acer )

There’s a £100 saving to be had on the Acer Aspire 3 – an excellent mid-range laptop with enough performance to handle your everyday tasks, such as web browsing, video calls and writing, as well as more processor intensive tasks. It runs on a decently powerful Intel Core i7 CPU, which, combined with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD means things run smoothly, and it’s quick to boot up.

Lenovo IdeaPad duet 3: Was £399.99, now £314.90, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Lenovo IdeaPad duet 3 ( Lenovo )

A two-in-one Chromebook, the Lenovo IdeaPad duet 3 detaches from its keyboard cover, so you can use it as a portable 11in tablet. It runs on the mobile Chrome operating system, which means you can’t use regular Windows apps or games, but it can do everything your web browser can do, such as browsing (obviously enough), document writing, spreadsheets and presentations. Pick one up now with a saving of more than 20 per cent.

MacBook Air (13.6in, M2, 2022): Was £999, now £899, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

You can currently save £100 on the previous generation MacBook Air, which launched in 2022 with the then-latest M2 processor. Still a blisteringly fast machine, the thin, lightweight, 13in laptop is now the cheapest device in the MacBook Air range.

Asus Vivobook 14: Was £249.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Asus Vivobook 14 E410KA ( Asus )

Here’s a £70 saving on the already cheap but well-built Asus Vivobook 14. The 14in laptop offers decent battery life and performance for a bargain-basement price tag, and will happily handle basic office work as well as streaming your favourite shows. It comes with a year of Microsoft 365 included, too.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Prime Big Deal Days takes place on Tuesday 8 October and Wednesday 9 October. Just like Prime Day, you’ll need to be a Prime member to access the deals. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial if you haven’t already had one, and start enjoying benefits such as same-day and next-day delivery, early access to deals, Prime Video access, Prime Music access and more.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Prime Big Deal Days is the retail giant’s annual October sales event. Amazon first launched the sale in 2022, bridging the gap between the summer Prime Day sale and November’s Black Friday sale.

Like the OG Prime Day event, the sale is almost guaranteed to include Amazon’s own devices, such as Ring security cameras, Kindle ereaders and Amazon Echo smart speakers. Other brands get involved, too, so, expect to see discounts on everything from electric toothbrushes and home appliances to TVs and other tech.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Looking for more discounts? Read our guide to Black Friday 2024, including the best deals to expect