Samsung has just announced the new Galaxy Tab S9 range. Revealed at this year’s Samsung Unpacked event, the trio of premium Android tablets are available to pre-order now, ahead of their official launch on 11 August.

The flagship tablets are running on faster processors and Samsung’s newest software. Like last year, there are three tablets in the line-up to choose from: the basic Galaxy Tab S9 (£799, Amazon.co.uk), the larger Galaxy Tab S9 Plus (£999, Amazon.co.uk), and the absolutely giant Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (£1,199, Amazon.co.uk).

Designed around productivity and entertainment, the Galaxy Tab S9 range is powerful enough to support multi-tasking and windowed apps, can be used with the newly upgraded S Pen stylus, and can be attached to an optional keyboard cover case to effectively turn the tablets into laptops.

Read more:

The entry-level tablet is getting the biggest upgrade here. This time around, it gets the same premium OLED screen as its bigger siblings, with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

All three tablets are also getting IP68 certification, meaning they’re water- and dust-resistant and can survive taking a dunk in 1.5m deep water for 30 minutes. Great news for anyone who plans on taking their tablet poolside this summer.

Where to pre-order the Galaxy Tab S9

Samsung is offering a few pre-order bonuses for anyone ordering before 11 August, which other retailers are passing on to shoppers.

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 pre-order deal is Samsung’s own offer to double the storage of whichever tablet you choose for free. This is baked into the current pricing until 11 August – the 256GB and 128GB variants of the Galaxy Tab S9 both cost £799, for example – so there’s no need to redeem a code.

At Samsung, you’ll get up to £400 off by trading in an old device, or, if you’ve nothing to trade in, you can still get £100 off by using code 100TABS9. There’s also a 10 per cent discount when buying more than one Galaxy device, and anyone who pre-orders gets 12 months of Disney+ for free. That’s a £96 saving.

Pre-order from Currys and you’ll get a free keyboard cover for your device worth £139, though only with certain storage sizes. The £100 discount can be had by using the code S9100 at checkout, and you’ll get that free year of Disney+ thrown in too.

Pre-order from Amazon and it’s much the same deal: you get the £100 discount, the keyboard cover on some models, and the complementary year of Disney+ included.

Galaxy Tab S9: From £799, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

The baby of the bunch, the entry-level Galaxy Tab S9 has an 11in screen and is being treated to the most significant upgrade. It now uses Samsung’s best-in-class dynamic OLED display, meaning better contrast and picture quality versus last year’s TFT panel.

The cheapest Galaxy Tab S9 comes in a 128GB and a 256GB variant, both of which are available with 5G for an extra fee. The S Pen is included in the box.

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus: From £999, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus sits in the middle of the line-up, with a 12.4in OLED display, a larger 10,090mAh battery and the choice of a high-performance model with 12GB of RAM.

The Plus uses the same dual-lens camera array found in the Ultra, and is available in 256GB and 512GB variants. Like all three of the Galaxy Tab S9 tablets, there’s support for storage expansion via MicroSD card.

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: £1,199, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

At 14.6in, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is an impressive tablet in every sense of the word. Powered by a customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and designed for serious multi-tasking, it’s Android’s answer to the iPad Pro. It has a bigger battery, a stunning OLED screen and offers fast performance.

Memory options start at 12GB in the 256GB and 512GB variants, heading up to a whopping 16GB in the 1TB model. Like the rest of the range, there’s a 5G option and you get the S Pen stylus included in the box.

