Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Samsung has just revealed the newest generation Flip and Fold phones. The smaller of the two foldables, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at £1,049 and is available to pre-order from today.

While the bigger, beefier and more expensive Galaxy Z Fold 5 has only received a few minor upgrades for 2023, the compact and clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip 5 is being treated to a few more interesting updates.

The biggest change is to the cover display, which has been exanded to almost completely fill the front of the phone when closed. The 3.4in screen is now big enough to accommodate larger and more-complex widgets, letting you check the weather, keep an eye on your favourite stocks, change tracks on Spotify or see your upcoming calendar events, without opening the phone.

Read more:

The embiggened cover display also means you can quickly reply to messages, using a full-width on-screen keyboard, as comfortably as you would when the phone is unfolded. Meanwhile, integration with Samsung Wallet (previously Samsung Pay) and Google Wallet lets you show a boarding card or a loyalty card on the front of the phone.

Keep reading to find out more about the Flip 5 and our first impressions.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: From £1,049, Samsung.com

(Samsung)

Main display: 6.7in AMOLED, 120Hz

6.7in AMOLED, 120Hz Cover display: 3.4in AMOLED, 60Hz

3.4in AMOLED, 60Hz Dimensions (folded): 71.9mm x 85.1mm x 15.1mm

71.9mm x 85.1mm x 15.1mm Dimensions (unfolded): 71.9mm x 165.1mm x 6.9mm

71.9mm x 165.1mm x 6.9mm Weight: 187g

187g Camera (rear): 12MP ultrawide, 12MP wide

12MP ultrawide, 12MP wide Camera (front): 10MP

10MP Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256GB / 512GB

Naturally, the insides have been upgraded too. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 now runs on the same customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 found in the larger Fold 5. It’s the chipset you’ll find in the latest and most powerful flagship phones, so expect performance to be fast.

RAM stays the same at 8GB, as does the battery capacity. That could be a concern considering the size increase of the outer display, which will suck a little more power than last year’s phone.

Cameras evidently aren’t a big priority for Samsung this year. Both the Fold and the Flip have kept the same hardware found in last year’s models. In the case of the Flip, that’s a perfectly capable 12MP ultrawide lens and a main 12MP lens with optical image stabilisation and 4K video recording at 60fps.

(Steve Hogarty/The Independent)

While the lenses might be the same, the bigger cover screen changes how you take pictures with the Flip 5’s main camera. Now, when shooting a picture or video with the phone unfolded, your subject can see themselves on the cover screen’s viewfinder.

Prop the phone open on a table for a group selfie and you can use the cover screen to more easily get everyone into frame. Software tricks like raising your hand to trigger the shot round off a very polished camera experience.

(Samsung)

Then there’s the gap – or, rather, the lack of one. The previous Galaxy Z Flip would leave a tiny wedge-shaped gap on the hinge side when shut, which not only looked a bit wonky but would let pocket dirt find its way to the fragile, flexible inner screen.

Thanks to a redesigned hinge mechanism, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 closes the gap. When shut, both halves of the phone now touch neatly against one another on all sides. Does it make a difference to how the phone performs? No, the phone can survive a dunk in water, but it still isn’t certified dust-resistant.

But does it make the Flip 5 look more like a well-finished, premium folding phone on which you’ve just spent more than £1,000? Absolutely. The change to the design of the hinge makes the Flip 5 look complete. The glossy aluminium trim runs at neat angles, and the straight edges of the chassis form clean, parallel lines.

(Samsung)

The price has gone up by £50, which is par for the course but tips the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 into four-figures for the first time. The 256GB model costs £1,049, and the 512GB model costs £1,149. There’s no 128GB model this year.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available in mint, lavender, graphite and cream colourways, with four additional colours excusively available online. Pre-orders are open now, ahead of the phone going on sale on 11 August.

Buy now £1,049, Samsung.com

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with double storage and double data: £37 per month, Sky.com

Anyone who pre-orders the 256GB variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will get upgraded to the 512GB variant for free, a saving of £100. Pre-order from Sky Mobile and you’ll get double the data on the carrier’s 12GB and 50GB plans, which cost £12 and £20 per month, respectively. The handset costs £37 per month, with no up-front fees to pay. After 24 months (that’s £888 of handset payments) you can swap to a brand new device by sending your working Galaxy Z Flip 5 back to Sky.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on phones and tablets, try the links below:

Get the full picture with our round-up of the best laptops of 2023, whether you’re working from home or gaming on the go