Simba’s slippers massaged my feet while I walked – here’s how to get a free pair

Simba’s mattresses are some of the best you can buy. Its hybrid luxe (£1,699, Simbasleep.com) mattress is our expert’s top pick in our review of the best mattresses, while other options, like the hybrid pro, were also strong contenders. But if you need further convincing, we’ve secured an exclusive, limited-time discount code that gets you a free pair of Simba slippers. Below, you’ll find my full review, plus that all-important discount code.

True to form, Simba’s slippers are anything but ordinary. The brand claims its slippers massage your feet while you walk, thanks to the cushioned leather insole (more on this later).

As for the design, there are three different options, all of which are reminiscent of Birkenstock’s shoes. The stormur style (reviewed below) looks similar to the viral Birkenstock Boston, while the moccasin-style clog, the rok, is reminiscent of the Buckley, and the open-toe style of the Arizona sandals. Each style comes in men’s and women’s sizes, can be worn inside or outside, and is available in two neutral colourways (green, grey, black, beige, brown).

Now, until 22 December, The Independent has sourced an exclusive discount code, which secures a free pair of slippers with selected Simba mattress orders, including the hybrid and the natural range. This offer does not apply to refurbished mattresses. To redeem your free pair, you will need to add the slippers to your online shopping basket, and then apply the exclusive code, which you can redeem below.





Pioneered by footwear brand Vivobarefoot, “barefoot” shoes have gone from a niche craze in the running world to a trend in the fashion circuit (see JW Anderson and The Row). Simba have put a loungewear spin on the shoe du jour – but does the design deliver?

How I tested

I had the tough job of lounging around in Simba’s new slippers ( Daisy Lester/The Independent )

To see how Simba’s slippers held up against the brand’s big claims, I swapped out my go-to lounging shoes for the stormur style. Wearing the slippers around the house while working from home, and during a quick coffee dash outdoors, I considered how comfortable the slippers were, as well as their durability and quality. Above all, I assessed if Simba’s slippers really do massage your feet. Keep scrolling for my full verdict.