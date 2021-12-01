9 best bedspreads to give your room the luxury finishing touch

Layering in the bedroom is key to getting a good night’s sleep – especially as the seasons change and we experience inconsistent temperatures.

Having the option of a bedspread to pull over you when the summer duvet’s still on is a great way to transition comfortably into the colder months.

When it comes to aesthetics, they offer a smart, clean-lined finish that you just don’t get with a duvet set. If you’re after that crisp, hotel bedding look, choose a top layer that will cover the entire bed and drape beautifully.

Many double-sized quilts are a perfectly square 200x200cm, meaning they’ll stop short of the pillows if you allow for a 40cm drop along the sides and foot of the bed.

If you’re after a completely clean silhouette, however, plump for an oblong bedspread that covers the full length of the bed with enough surplus material to give you a neat pillow tuck.

In choosing your perfect bedspread, consider the weight and thickness of the fabric too. It’s down to personal taste whether you want a heavyweight cover that’s positively fidget-proof or one that’s light enough to keep you toasty but doesn’t pen you in.

Either way, making the bed each morning is a doddle with the addition of a bedspread. Simply throw it over, smooth it down and it’ll give you instant structure. We put our best bedspreads to the test, looking for style alongside that all-important snugness.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

French Bedroom Company peachskin quilted bedspread in French grey Size: 240cm x 260cm Aptly named, this peachskin bedspread is impossibly soft. We were surprised to learn that its makeup is 100 per cent polyester, both inside and out because it feels just like brushed cotton. In light grey it’s equally soft in hue, making it a perfect neutral to layer up with pops of colour. This is a mid-weight bedspread to transition us gently into the colder months – it’s snuggly and warm but it won’t weigh you down. We loved its impressive dimensions, too: even with a king-sized bed, you’ll get a luxurious drape. Buy now £ 98 , French Bedroom Company {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bedfolk the cotton quilt Sizes: 230cm x 240cm; 250cm x 270cm While most bedspreads are unapologetically pretty, Bedfolk’s offering has a cool, utilitarian aesthetic that’s not unlike a sleeping bag fit for camping. A substantial quilt that gives a luxurious cocooning effect – yet it looks heavier than it is, making it a good mid-season buy. The bedspread is made in Portugal from tangibly top-quality cotton with a part-recycled poly batting filling – and it is a dream to dive into. Purchase a pair of matching quilted squares (essentially square pillows) for the full cosy experience. Buy now £ 149 , Bedfolk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rita Ora Home azur throw Size: 130cm x 150cm If you’re looking for the ultimate, cosy and luxurious bedspread as the weather turns, why not layer up with a faux fur number? The glamorous geometric throw forms part of Rita Ora’s bijou bedding collection and offers a rich textural layer that goes beyond most quilts. Made from an acrylic and polyester mix, it’s soft to the touch with a satisfyingly deep pile that’s impossible not to run your hands through. In inky blue mixed with ombre grey, it cleverly mixes its Scandi and art deco influences. On the smaller side, this one won’t fully cover a double, but it looks great draped over the foot of the bed. Buy now £ 122 , House of Fraser {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Soak & Sleep classic quilted cotton bedspread, mid grey Sizes: 190cm x 250cm; 215cm x 250cm; 260cm x 270cm Sometimes a thinner layer is all you need from a bedspread, especially if you don’t like the tight, penned-in feeling. Traditionally quilted with intricate machine stitch detailing, this slimline topper marries a classic aesthetic with a contemporary hue: grey is currently hailed as 2020’s new neutral. Made from 100 per cent cotton, it boasts breathability and moisture-wicking qualities, which is good news for those who have a tendency to get hot during the night. And with that in mind, it’s reliably machine washable and tumble dryer-friendly, too. Buy now £ 60 , Soak & Sleep {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Piglet cream linen crinkle throw Sizes: 150cm x 200cm; 200cm x 200cm; 200cm x 230cm Pure linen offers a host of benefits from breathability to being naturally hypoallergenic. It also provides snuggly warmth in the winter months and keeps you cool in the summer, making it a great choice if you’re after year-round layering in the bedroom. Piglet’s weighted throw features raw, frayed edges, and is beautiful in its simple, stylish sophistication. It’s woven from 100 per cent stonewashed French flax and boasts a naturally crumpled texture. We thought this one might move around too much but in fact, it stayed firmly put. Buy now £ 120 , Piglet {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dusk Devon bedspread, white Size: 250cm x 260cm This one reminded us of the kind of bedding you’d find in a boutique hotel. Inspired by English coastal scenes, it features a crisp white seersucker cotton design that’s finished with a smart, angular border in natural linen – and we loved this unusual contrast of neutrals. The heavily ribbed quilting gives the bedspread an inviting texture and we found it to be a perfect mid-weight layer that’s heavy yet breathable. Complete the look with matching cushion covers that echo the linen border. Buy now £ 63 , Dusk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Once Milano Donna Leigh Liberty print polka quilt Size: 135cm x 210cm No round-up of bedspreads would be complete without a nod to ditsy florals – and nobody does this print better than Liberty London. In a collaboration made in homeware heaven, Italian textiles brand Once Milano’s cotton and linen blend quilt is given the quintessentially British look thanks to this intricate Liberty print from Donna Leigh. The quilt is crafted from a cotton top layer with a natural linen backing, making it simultaneously toasty warm and lovely and lightweight. This one isn’t cheap, but it is beautifully made. A veritable classic. Buy now £ 375 , Liberty London {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Oliver Bonas printed crinkle yellow velvet double bedspread Size: 200m x 220cm You can’t beat a heavy velvet throw for true opulence in the bedroom. But this double-sided bedspread from Oliver Bonas offers a bohemian, craft-driven aesthetic, and for an entirely different look you can flip it over to suit your mood. Handmade in India, the quilt is crafted from a mix of cotton and polyester and features a pretty repeat sunrise print on one side and a rich and textured mustard on the other. We found this one to be reliably weighty and wonderfully warm. Buy now £ 135 , Oliver Bonas {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Oporo cotton bedspread Size: 200cm x 200cm This is another reversible bedspread, offering two-for-one on the style front. Made from 100 per cent cotton, it features a contemporary geometric block print in mint with a plain deep forest green on the underside. With design roots in the traditional kantha quilts of India, its prominent rows of stitching give it a distinctive, craft-driven look. Perfectly square, the bedspread has the exact dimensions of a standard double duvet and therefore it drapes neatly on top. We loved this one for its contrast in seasonal styles: fresh and easy breezy or dark, cosy and luxurious. Buy now £ 89 , Made {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.