Once seen as little more than a basic cooking staple, extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) has earned the nickname ‘liquid gold’ – and its price now reflects that status. The cost of a 500ml bottle has jumped by an eye-watering 110 per cent, rising from £3.54 to £7.45 between January 2021 and November 2024, while some premium EVOOs now command prices of up to £18 per litre.

Extra virgin olive oil sits at the very top of the olive oil hierarchy. It’s produced by crushing olives using a cold-pressing process, meaning temperatures never exceed 27C. To maintain freshness and preserve flavour and nutrients, the olives must also be pressed within 72 hours of harvesting.

To meet the EVOO standard, the oil must be completely unrefined. Much like wine, it reflects its origin, with flavour and aroma varying depending on where it’s grown. That said, it doesn’t improve with age and is best used within two years of harvest. To protect it from light damage, opt for dark or tinted bottles rather than clear ones, and store them somewhere cool and shaded. Unless you use it frequently, oversized bottles are best avoided.

Beyond its quality credentials, EVOO is also highly regarded for its health benefits. It’s rich in monounsaturated fats, the kind found in foods like avocados and nuts, and research links it to a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and other health conditions. It’s also packed with polyphenols, which have strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

However, with olive oil prices continuing to climb, choosing the right bottle matters more than ever. That’s why I set out to identify the best supermarket olive oils that genuinely justify their cost. Elsewhere, the IndyBest team has reviewed the best supermarket sourdough loaves, best supermarket wines, best supermarket whiskies and best supermarket pizzas.

The best supermarket olive oils for 2025 are:

Best overall – Asda Extra Special Greek Koroneiki extra virgin olive oil: £7, Asda.com

– Asda Extra Special Greek Koroneiki extra virgin olive oil: £7, Asda.com Best budget oil – Aldi Specially Selected P.D.O Castel Del Monte extra virgin olive oil: Aldi.co.uk

– Aldi Specially Selected P.D.O Castel Del Monte extra virgin olive oil: Aldi.co.uk Best luxury olive oil – Waitrose No 1. Valli Trapanesi extra virgin olive oil: £14.50, Waitrose.com

How I tested

I followed the traditional method of olive oil tasting ( Emma Henderson/The Independent )

I tested 15 bottles of extra virgin olive oils from supermarkets to whittle it down to the best seven. To do this, I followed the traditional method of tasting by pouring the oil into a glass, warming it up with my hands, cupping my hand over the top and then taking a big sniff, then a sip. Like wine, it's held at the front of the mouth, and then you suck air into your mouth so that the oil reaches the back of your mouth too. But I also tried each one by dipping bread into it. Alongside taste and aroma, I considered versatility and value for money. I also noted quality and whether they had PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) status (they have a very specific taste, owing to the region they’re made in).