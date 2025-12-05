I taste-tested 8 of the best supermarket pizzas – here’s my honest verdict

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Whether you’re hosting friends, or simply having a break from cooking, the choice often lands on one of the best supermarket pizzas.

It’s safe to say we love pizza in the UK. We’re each estimated to eat 5,208 slices in our lifetime, and while pizzerias are now a staple of our high streets, pre-packaged options from the supermarket remain a favourite. They’re a quick crowd-pleaser and, as they’re cooked from fresh in the oven, shop bought pizzas feel a tad more homemade than other ready meals.

While the bog standard pie is very much out there, supermarkets are matching our fervour for more interesting flavours with extravagant toppings – think truffle, king prawns and ’nduja layered on hand-stretched sourdough.

With this abundance though comes indecision, so I’ve made it my task to taste-test a range of pizzas available at supermarkets to find the best one. Some are soft and doughy, while others have a rich and herby tomato sauce. A moreish crisp after oven baking and, of course, a delicious cheese pull were rewarded.

The best supermarket pizza for 2025 are:

Best overall – Morrisons the best margherita with pesto stonebaked pizza: £4.25, Morrisons.com

– Morrisons the best margherita with pesto stonebaked pizza: £4.25, Morrisons.com Best cheese topping – Sainsbury's stonebaked margherita pizza: £3.80, Sainsburys.co.uk

– Sainsbury's stonebaked margherita pizza: £3.80, Sainsburys.co.uk Best flavour – Co-op wood-fired margherita: £4.25, Coop.co.uk

– Co-op wood-fired margherita: £4.25, Coop.co.uk Best dough – Doughboys classic margherita pizza: £4.95, Ocado.com

– Doughboys classic margherita pizza: £4.95, Ocado.com Best crisp base – M&S classic margherita pizza: £3.90, Marksandspencer.com

How I tested

We got really got stuck in our quest to find the best pizza ( Alice Reynolds/The Independent )

To help me test the best supermarket pizzas, I enlisted a table-full of hungry friends who became pizza critics, as we munched through crusts, savoured tomato sauces and debated the stringiness of cheese. We blind-tasted margherita pizzas from each supermarket to give an even playing field, although some supermarkets threw more at their pie than others.