I’m expecting big savings on ghd straighteners in the January sales 2026

With the January sales just around the corner, savvy shoppers are already planning where to spend and save once the festive rush is over. Historically, the post-Christmas sales are when hair tools see some of their most reliable discounts, particularly on well-established models rather than brand-new launches. I’m expecting to see ghd straighteners in the January sales, and I’ve high hopes for 2026 savings.

As someone who covers hair tools year-round, I have a clear sense of what straighteners, stylers and dryers normally cost, which makes it easy to spot when a January deal is particularly excitement-worthy. In previous years, ghd has had haircare-obsessives jumping for joy with the price of the brand’s original straighteners being slashed in price.

Elsewhere, the January sales can be a good opportunity to save on limited-edition stylers, which often become more competitively priced once the Christmas period has passed. This year’s festive finish – cherry chic – is no exception. While these seasonal shades are designed to stand out in December, retailers frequently reduce them in January as demand softens and standard colourways return to the spotlight. If you’re flexible on finish, opting for a limited-edition colour will be one of the simplest ways to secure a meaningful saving on a must-have hair tool. Here’s everything I know so far, ahead of the 2026 event.

What ghd deals can we expect in the January sales?

Ghd keeps its pricing relatively consistent throughout the year, save for big events, so a January discount could be worth snapping up. The brand has previously offered up to 20 per cent off selected hot tools, styling products and gift sets until mid-January. This included the duet blowdry hot brush, despite it being a recent launch at the time. Here’s hoping we see the re-released chronos curlers and wavers on offer in the 2026 January sales.

As mentioned, January is also when ghd’s festive colourways tend to see their lowest prices, so you needn’t lose hope if Santa didn’t leave a ‘cherry chic’ styler under your tree.

It’s also worth browsing third-party retailers such as Boots, Amazon and John Lewis, all of which will be hosting their own January reductions.

Best ghd straightener deals to shop now

Ghd platinum+ hair straightener Christmas gift set, black: Worth £304, now £199, Ghdhair.com

open image in gallery ( Ghd )

For those who want smarter styling tech in one polished package, this ghd platinum+ hair straightener gift set is a standout – particularly as it now costs £199 (worth £304). A long-time best buy in our ghd straightener roundup, the platinum+ uses adaptive technology to respond to your hair as you style, monitoring heat 250 times per second to maintain a consistent, safer temperature.

Assistant IndyBest editor Sarah Jones described it as “one of the best straighteners money can buy.” She added: “It heats up in an instant, leaves your hair with a glossy finish and delivers perfectly smooth styling, all while ensuring your locks aren’t left damaged.”

You’ll also get a full-size paddle hair brush and a heat-resistant bag alongside the straighteners, making this bundle a particularly good buy if you’re looking to upgrade your wider haircare arsenal.

Why you can trust us to find the best ghd straightener deals in the January sales

Lucy Smith has been The Independent’s beauty writer since July 2024 and has spent years covering every major sales period, from Black Friday to Boxing Day and the January sales. She’s reviewed the best hair dryers and is currently testing top hair curlers (including the Dyson airwrap co-anda 2x), giving her a deep understanding of what makes a styling tool genuinely effective. When picking out the best ghd straighteners deals, Lucy also refers to IndyBest’s tried-and-tested reviews, ensuring her recommendations are grounded in hands-on testing, helping you focus on the deals that are genuinely worth grabbing.

Want more hair styling savings? Here’s what we know about Dyson airwrap deals in the 2026 January sales