Our beauty writer gives her perfume of the year – and it’s perfect for Christmas

Christmas is a time for getting glammed up, be it for the end-of-year work party or a day spent at home with canapés and Champagne aplenty. Alongside the usual glittery eyeshadows and red lipsticks, fragrance plays a key getting ready role.

The best perfumes are not only personal to you – given that the scent adjusts to your body’s natural oils and temperature – but they’re long-wearing, too, leaving a memorable aroma trail in their wake.

This year, after testing more than 20 perfumes, there was one scent that stood out above the rest: Dior’s Miss Dior eau de parfum (was £78, now £66.30, Johnlewis.com). It ticked all the boxes, from its top tier staying power to the delightful olfactory profile. In fact, I’d argue there are few that wouldn’t see the appeal in this fragrance, right down to its signature bow-wrapped bottle.

The best part? It’s currently 15 per cent off ahead of Christmas. Scroll on to learn more of its merits and shop now.

Dior Miss Dior eau de parfum, 30ml: Was £78, now £66.30, Johnlewis.com

When I reviewed Miss Dior in my guide to the best women’s perfumes, I praised how “it’s the sort of scent that’s hard to dislike, with subtle nods to each of the fragrance realms: fresh, floral, sweet and woody.” Specifically, the scent blends notes of lily-of-the-valley, peony, iris, rose, musk, vanilla, tonka bean and sandalwood.

After wearing it for a full day, I found the scent lingered on my skin for around two to three hours. That said, passers-by have often detected my perfume long after I’ve stopped noticing it myself. In my experience, perfumes that last beyond four hours usually come with a hefty price tag, often upwards of £150.

For that reason, I won’t be turning my nose up at this 15 per cent discount from John Lewis, especially at this time of year. As my review highlighted, “the vanilla and sandalwood allow for evening and winter wearability,” making this a saving worth snapping up before it ends.

