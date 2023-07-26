Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Watch 6 series of smartwatches at this year’s Samsung Unpacked event. The £289 Galaxy Watch 6 and the £369 Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will launch on 11 August. Both are available to pre-order today.

Samsung makes the best smartwatches for Android phones, and the latest pair improve on last year’s devices, with updated specs, bigger displays and thinner bezels. Notably for 2023, we’re seeing the revival of the ‘classic’ series – a more traditional-looking watch with a rotating bezel for tactile menu navigation.

Last spotted on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, the iconic rotating bezel skipped a generation and has been sorely missed by some fans of Samsung’s wristwear. The moving bezel allows you to scroll through menus and interact with apps by physically turning the frame of the watch.

Read more:

The standard Galaxy Watch 6 arrives in both 40mm and 44mm sizes, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comes in 43mm and 47mm. Both are available with optional LTE, which means you can use an e-SIM to get a mobile connection without tethering to your phone.

There’s a pre-order bonus, too. Anyone who pre-orders the Galaxy Watch 6 before launch will receive a £75 Google Play voucher to splash on WearOS apps.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 / Classic: From £289, Samsung.com

(Samsung)

The vanilla Galaxy Watch 6 features a 20 per cent larger display and a 30 per cent slimmer bezel, while the Watch 6 Classic is being treated to a 15 per cent thinner rotating bezel.

Battery capacity has been bumped up, but not by much – no surprise, considering last year’s Galaxy Watch 5 gave the series a significant battery boost.

Both watches have an advertised battery life of up to 40 hours with the always-on display switched off.

There’s an updated processor powering both devices. The Exynos W930 runs at a higher clock speed and is backed up by 2GB of memory rather than 1.5GB, which should result in better performance and less lag.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) in graphite (Samsung)

Samsung’s BioActive sensor makes its return, combining an optical heart-rate monitor, ECG and body composition measurements into one. On the software side, there’s been some improvements to Samsung’s sleep-tracking and sleep-coaching features, as well as more-accurate run tracking whenever GPS detects you’re on a running track.

A snazzy new fabric strap is good news for anyone who wears their watch to bed. Samsung’s also made it easier to change straps on the Galaxy Watch 6 series, with a newly designed push-button release mechanism similar to the ones found in traditional watches.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm) in black (Samsung)

The basic Galaxy Watch 6 will cost £289 and £319 for the 40mm and 44mm models, respectively. Optional LTE costs an extra £50. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic costs £369 and £399 for the 43mm and 47mm models, respectively. Optional LTE costs another £60.

Both are available to pre-order now, ahead of their full launch on 11 August.

Buy now From £289, Samsung.com

Voucher codes

If you’re looking for discounts on technology or video games, try one of these codes:

Want more tech inspiration? Check out our list of the best laptops