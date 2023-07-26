Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the latest generation of its premium flagship folding phone. Pre-orders are open now, ahead of the official launch on 11 August.

Revealed at the Samsung Unpacked event, the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 sports a thinner and lighter design, a smaller gap when closed, a brighter screen and a faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

An evolution rather than a revolution, the Fold 5 is just a small refinement of last year’s Fold 4 (which was itself an incremental upgrade to the Fold 3). Samsung isn’t playing around too much with the basics – this is still a powerful, multi-tasking phone/tablet hybrid with the capabilities of a mid-range laptop.

Read more:

This year, Samsung has managed to reduce the phone’s thickness by 2.4mm and its weight by 10g. The Fold 5 now closes almost completely flat, eliminating the hinge-side gap between the two halves. The result is a slightly sleeker-feeling phone overall, particularly when wrapped in a case, and one that should be less prone to collecting dirt and dust.

There are some interesting new case designs to consider, too. There’s a case with a built-in kickstand, which can be swapped out for a flexible strap to slip your fingers underneath for better grip, and another that accommodates the S Pen stylus much more neatly than before.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: From £1,749, Samsung.com

(Samsung)

Main display: 7.6in AMOLED, 120Hz

7.6in AMOLED, 120Hz Cover display: 6.2in AMOLED, 120Hz

6.2in AMOLED, 120Hz Dimensions (folded): 67.1mm x 154.9mm x 13.4mm

67.1mm x 154.9mm x 13.4mm Dimensions (unfolded): 129.9mm x 154.9mm x 6.1mm

129.9mm x 154.9mm x 6.1mm Weight: 253g

253g Camera (rear): 12MP ultrawide, 50MP wide, 10MP telephoto

12MP ultrawide, 50MP wide, 10MP telephoto Camera (front): 4MP

4MP Camera (cover): 10MP

10MP Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

Slimmer, lighter, brighter and faster – that’s the early impression of this year’s incremental update to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. The phone has been trimmed down to 13.4mm and 253g, which barely changes its appearance but is just about noticeable when you’ve got the phone in your hand.

The 7.6in main display can now hit 1,750 nits peak brightness – the same as the S23 Ultra – giving the screen improved performance and legibility in sunny conditions. Otherwise, the display is untouched: it uses a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The resolution remains sharp at 2,176 x 1,812px.

Multi-tasking lets apps appear in windowed mode, even over full-screen videos (Steve Hogarty/The Independent)

Camera performance is seemingly identical too, with a returning trio of wide, ultrawide and 3x optical telephoto lenses at 50MP, 12MP and 10MP. Battery capacity is still 4,400mAh, although improvements to the chipset and improved cooling will have an impact on efficiency one way or the other.

So, what’s actually new here? Not a great deal, and probably not enough for Galaxy Z Fold 4 owners to consider making the upgrade. This year’s Fold is another light-touch refresh, a nip and a tuck to keep Samsung’s flagship foldable feeling speedy and current compared with new rivals such as the Pixel Fold.

The new S-Pen case is a lot slimmer. A button pops the stylus out of its housing (Samsung)

The most apparent improvement is that reduced hinge gap, which means both sides of the phone almost sit flush with one another when closed. The result is a much neater-looking device – the tightened-up design should also help stop pocket and purse debris from finding its way into the phone and potentially damaging the flexible screen.

Despite the improved hinge, the phone still has an IPX8 rating. That means it’s not rated for dust resistance, but can survive a dunk in water for 30 minutes at a depth of 1.5m.

With only marginal improvements to mention, it makes sense that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 wasn’t the main event at this year’s Samsung Unpacked. The most interesting upgrades have been lavished upon the clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip 5.

(Samsung)

This gradual, iterative approach to updating the Galaxy Z Fold series could be heading for a shake-up. Samsung’s pioneering foldable debuted in 2019 and was basically uncontested until challengers like the Oppo N2 and Honor Magic Xs appeared.

More recently, Google crashed the foldable party with the Pixel Fold. While enormous, do-it-all, £1,749 smartphone-tablets look set to remain a niche market for some time, the added competition could be exactly what Samsung needs to push the Fold series even further.

Available in three colourways – icy blue, cream and phantom black – as well as two online exclusive colours – blue and grey – the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available to pre-order now.

Buy now £1,749, Samsung.com

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on phones and tablets, try the links below:

Get the full picture with our round-up of the best laptops of 2023, whether you’re working from home or gaming on the go