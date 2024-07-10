Support truly

A suite of new products have just been unveiled by Samsung at its Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, where it showed off a pair of new smartwatches, including a new extreme sport-focused Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Hoping to rival the Apple Watch Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is a smartwatch for fitness fanatics wanting to maximise their performance and features a rugged design and a handy quick action button. It is joined by the Galaxy Watch 7, the latest in Samsung’s main flagship line of smartwatches.

As well as new smartwatches, Samsung also showed off the much-anticipated Galaxy ring, which – when used in combination with one of its Galaxy smartwatches – will give even greater accuracy for your sleep and training. It also improves the Galaxy ring’s overall battery life because the watch takes responsibility for your heart rate readings, preserving battery.

Other Galaxy devices announced include a pair of new folding phones and new earbuds. All powered by AI, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7, including release date, price and features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: £599, Samsung.co.uk

Samsung’s answer to the Apple Watch Ultra, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is a premium smartwatch for extreme sport junkies. Boasting a circular watch face on a squared-off body, it’s the most durable smartwatch the company has ever made. It has a case made from grade 4 titanium and can withstand extreme temperatures – both hot and cold – as well as depths of up to 100m.

Featuring the best display on any Galaxy smartwatch with 3,000 nits of brightness and a night mode available so you don’t have to look at the bright screen late at night, it’s packed with features. There’s a multi-sport tile, and for those taking on triathlons, Samsung says you can hook the Watch Ultra up to a power meter.

It also boasts a new quick action button that can be totally customised, letting you double tap, single tap and long press to trigger different things.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra comes in one size – 47mm, that’s slightly smaller than the Apple Watch Ultra and comes with LTE as standard. You can get it in either grey, white or silver. It is available to pre-order now and will launch on 24 July. Surprisingly, it costs just £599 – that’s significantly less than the Apple Watch Ultra 2’s £799 price tag.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: From £299, Samsung.co.uk

The flagship Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is faster, smarter and more accurate than ever before. Running on a 3nm processor, it’s three times faster than the Galaxy Watch 6, and is the first smartwatch to receive the new Wear OS 5.

It still features a minimalist sleek design, but now comes with stitched sports watches (similar to the Apple Watch), and comes in two different sizes – 40mm and 44mm in either green and silver or green and cream.

An all-in-one health-tracking companion, it can track over 90 different activities, and provide wellness and sleep scores. On the inside, you’ll find a new bioactive sensor, making metrics such as heart rate, sleep quality, blood pressure, blood oxygen levels and stress levels more accurate. It also features a dual GPS system, giving you more accurate GPS tracking,

Like the Galaxy ring, you’ll be able to perform double pinch gestures to take pictures, snooze alarms and start and stop workouts, and thanks to the Galaxy AI enhancements, it’ll be easier to reply to messages from your wrist, with the smartwatch analysing messages and giving you (actually) good one-tap responses.

Available in either Bluetooth or LTE versions, you can pre-order the Galaxy Watch 7 now, and it’ll start shipping on 24 July. Prices start from £299 and go up to £369.

