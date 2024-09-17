Best beauty deals to expect for Amazon Prime Day October 2024

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Hailing all beauty addicts, the Amazon Prime Day October sale is nearly here and that means discounts on skincare and hair products galore incoming. It was only recently we had the retail conglomerate’s July price slash, but Amazon’s autumnal sales addition (or its Prime Big Deal Day, as it’s also dubbed) is another prime – pardon the pun – chance to nab some reductions on everything from shampoo to foundation.

That’s right, with this being the brand’s third year of autumnal reductions, we’re used to seeing offers on Elemis cleansers, Redken shampoos and ghd styling tools, and we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for the real money savers.

With Korean skincare brands, like COSRX, being as popular as ever on social media, plus the arrival of winter prompting us to restock our moisturisers for dry skin once more, we’ve plenty of items on our big deal day wishlist and, below, we’ve pulled a few of the items on offer now (which we’re hoping will be further reduced come October). Not to mention everything you’ll need to know, from key dates to sign up information.

When is the Amazon Prime Day beauty sale?

The big two-day bonanza has been confirmed by Amazon for 7 October beginning at midnight and finishing at midnight on 8 October. That’s 48 full hours of delightful deals.

How can I take part in the Amazon Prime Day beauty deals?

Given its name, the brand’s Prime Big Deal Days sale does require you to be an Amazon Prime member, but it’s not too late to get involved.

Memberships can be paid monthly or yearly at £8.99 or £95, respectively, and it’s easier than ever to sign up. Simply head to our handy Amazon Prime sign-up page and get involved. Plus, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to give the service a whirl before you commit to full-time membership. And we bet you didn’t know you can have a second 30-day trial if you haven’t been a Prime member in past 12 months, so it’s really very tempting.

Lest you miss out on a half price Shark flexstyle...

The best beauty offers to expect in October’s Prime big deal day

Having worked on Amazon’s twice annual members sale for quite a few trips around the sun now, we’ve accumulated a bit of know-how on the brands to expect reductions on.

Some definitely maybes? Ghd, Urban Decay and Elizabeth Arden are almost certain to be getting involved and we’ll be eyeing up the latter’s premium-priced retinol capsules.

Some hopefuls? Olaplex is usually quite generous with its Amazon deals, it’ll just be a case of which Olaplex formulas make the cut – here’s hoping for No.3 bond maintenance. Likewise, we’re used to seeing reductions on our favourite fake tans but we’ll be waiting until the day of to discover which of our top picks, from St. Tropez to Dove, have made the cut.

Best beauty deals to shop on Amazon now, ahead of the October big deal days

COSRX advanced snail 96 mucin power essence: Was £23.99, now £13.15, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/The Independent )

One of the best ways to revive irritated skin, COSRX’s snail mucin essence is a viral sensation and went down a treat with our IndyBest reviewer, too. Citing “immediate glow and healthy sheen” the formula left on our skin, we enjoyed how it left “the skin feeling as though it’s had a generous drink of water, thanks to humectant (water-attracting) hyaluronic acid.”

CeraVe hydrating hyaluronic acid serum: Was £23, now £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/The Independent )

One of the best affordable hyaluronic acid serums – especially with 57 per cent off – CeraVe’s formula with HA, ceramides and glycerin was described as the brand’s best serum in our round up of the best CeraVe products. Therein, our reviewer commented that it’s “super lightweight and offers up to 24 hours of hydration,” adding that it offers “a more intensive hit of moisture” when layered under your day-to-day moisturiser. With more than £10 to save, it’s a hydration hero that we won’t be sleeping on.

