11 best TV deals in the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your ageing telly, Amazon’s next Prime Day sale is officially here. Your chance to pick up a glorious new 4K OLED TV at a bargain price, the October event is called Prime Big Deal Days (a mouthful, so everyone just shortens it to Prime Day).

The online giant’s third big sale of the year, the savings aren’t just to be had on TVs. Amazon has also discounted laptops and top tech from Apple, plus home appliances, including dehumidifiers and heated clothes airers.

A two-day sale exclusive to Amazon’s Prime members, we’ve already been treated to deals on its own Fire TVs, as well as super-popular OLED sets from LG, Samsung, Toshiba, Panasonic and Hisense.

True to form, the tech team is rounding up all the best Amazon October Prime Day deals on TVs from all the biggest brands below. But remember, it all ends on Wednesday 9 October at 11.59pm, so you don’t have too long to browse around.

Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 720p smart TV, 32in : Was £249.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £249.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk Hisense 32A5NQTUK full HD QLED smart TV, 32in: Was £329, now £248, Amazon.co.uk

Was £329, now £248, Amazon.co.uk Panasonic TX-50MX610B 4K smart TV, 50in: Was £529, now £449, Amazon.co.uk

1. Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 720p smart TV, 32in: Was £249.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 720p smart TV deal ( Amazon )

Need a small TV for a kitchen or bedroom? Check out the 32in Fire TV from Amazon, which has dropped to its lowest ever price for the Big Deal Days sale. At 720px, the 2-series doesn’t have the sharpness of more expensive sets, but you get built-in access to all the main streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video.

The 40in version of this TV is also reduced, and it upgrades the display to 1,080px (or full HD) and is a great value option if you want an affordable smart TV with a decent interface and streaming services built in.

2. Hisense 50E6NTUK 4K smart TV, 50in: Was £499, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Hisense 50E6NTUK 4K smart TV deal ( Hisense )

Here’s a price cut on a 50in TV from Hisense, bringing it down to just £299 from last week’s price of £329. It’s a great all-rounder that’s compatible with voice commands and smart home setups – you’re unlikely to find a better-value 4K TV right now.

3. Hisense 43E77NQTUK 4K QLED smart TV, 43in: Was £519, now £279, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Hisense 43E77NQTUK 4K QLED smart TV deal ( Hisense )

You can pick up Hisense’s entry-level QLED TV for just £279 right now. The TV is modestly sized at 43in, but uses the more premium-looking quantum dot LED tech in the display for much richer contrast and more vibrant colours than basic LCD sets.

4. Hisense 32A5NQTUK full HD QLED smart TV, 32in: Was £329, now £248, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Hisense 32A5NQTUK full HD QLED smart TV deal ( Hisense )

You don’t often see premium QLED displays in 32in TVs, so, if you’re after a small television but don’t want to compromise on picture quality, this offer from Hisense is hard to beat. The A5 makes a great display for a desktop, too – it’s small enough to use as a monitor but big enough for streaming entertainment from the couch.

5. LG 55in Nano 82T6B 4K smart TV, 55in: Was £599, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery LG 55in Nano 82T6B 4K smart TV deal ( LG )

This mid-range 4K TV from LG is discounted to £400 for Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale, down from last week’s price of £549. The 55in screen size is big enough for most living rooms, and, with that price cut, you’ll have some cash left over for a soundbar.

6. Panasonic TX-50MX610B 4K smart TV, 65in: Was £529, now £449, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Panasonic TX-50MX610B 4K smart TV deal ( Panasonic )

This 65in Panasonic TV launched in 2023 and is discounted by £80 in the Big Deal Days sale. Features include Dolby Vision, HDR10+, three HDMI ports and built-in Amazon Alexa.

7. Samsung QN88D 4K Neo QLED smart TV, 55in: Was £1,599, now £933.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Samsung QN88D 4K Neo QLED smart TV deal ( Samsung )

Since launching earlier this year, this 55in Samsung TV has dropped in price by a whopping £600 and can now usually be picked up for around £1,099. Even better, the Big Deal Days sale knocks another £165 off the asking price. The set offers a smooth 120Hz picture and Samsung’s luscious Neo QLED 4K display.

8. Amazon Fire TV 55in Omni QLED series 4K TV: Was £749.99, now £429.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Amazon Fire TV 55in Omni QLED series 4K TV deal ( Amazon )

Reduced by 43 per cent, you can save more than £300 on Amazon’s Fire TV 55in Omni QLED series 4K model right now. For vibrant, clear and crisp pictures, you can’t go wrong with the Amazon Fire TV. Thanks to QLED technology, you can expect all your favourite movies and shows to be leaping off the screen, with vivid lifelike colours. This TV is, however, more than just a pretty picture. It’s made for streaming, so, you will have total easy access to all your favourite subscriptions, from Netflix and Disney Plus to, of course, Amazon Prime Video and many more.

9. LG B4 55in 4K OLED TV: Was £1,599.99, now £999, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery LG B4 55in 4K OLED TV deal ( LG )

I usually recommend shopping around for deals on TVs from 2023, but this £600 saving on the 2024 edition of LG’s B series set is too good to ignore. The 55in LG B4 offers a more responsive processor, a brighter display and a set of four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it ideal for gamers with multiple consoles.

10. Hisense 43A6KTUK 43in 4K UHD smart TV: Was £429, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Hisense 43A6KTUK 43in 4K UHD smart TV deal ( Hisense )

There’s a £200 saving on this already cheap 43in Hisense TV. An LED set launched in 2023, the A6KT supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision for improved contrast and detail during darker scenes. Built-in Alexa means you can control smart speakers around the home and use voice commands to play music, movies and TV shows on demand.

11. LG C4, 42in: Was £1,399.99, now £869, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery LG C4 TV deal ( Amazon )

The LG C4 launched in 2024 and is the latest in this series of excellent OLED televisions. Brilliant colour, contrast and highlights paired with a 120Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-sync support make the C4 the best TV for movie fans and gamers alike. It’s a bargain at £889.

When did TV Prime Day deals begin?

If you’re in the market for a new TV, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days began on 8 October 2024 and runs right through to 11.59pm on 9 October 2024, giving you two full days to shop the discounts.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Big Deal Days TV deals?

Just like Amazon Prime Day in July, the Prime Big Deal Days sale is only be available for Amazon Prime members, meaning you’ll need a subscription if you want to get a deal on a new TV during the two-day event.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, either – all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

Savvy shoppers who don’t have a Prime subscription yet will want to sign up for a 30-day free trial any time from now, as it’ll get you access to the sale. Anyone who hasn’t been a Prime member in the past 12 months is eligible to sign up for the trial.

