Bethesda’s sprawling space-exploration RPG, Starfield launched on 6 September for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.

From the same team who brought us Fallout 4 and Skyrim, the much-hyped space-faring epic sees players take to the stars to forge their own story, explore more than 1,000 unique planets, design and fly their own ships, discover alien artefacts and murder countless space pirates.

You’ve got a few options when it comes to buying Starfield, depending on whether you’re after the standard edition, the digital premium edition, or the special “constellation” edition for collectors.

Each of the three special editions of Starfield includes bonus content, with the £249.99 collector’s edition including the whole lot, as well as a limited edition Starfield chronomark smartwatch and case.

Below, we’ve pulled together a list of the best places to buy Starfield in the UK, as well as how to get your hands on the best bonus content.

Where to buy ‘Starfield’ standard edition

(Bethesda)

The standard edition of Starfield is available as a digital download from the Xbox store or as a physical boxed copy of the game. It comes with the “Old Mars” in-game costume.

The standard edition is also available on PC, but only as a digital download.

Xbox Series X/S (physical copy)

Xbox Series X/S (digital download)

PC (digital download via Steam)

Where to buy ‘Starfield’ digital premium edition

(Bethesda)

Buy the digital premium edition of Starfield and you’ll get the first story expansion pack for free when it launches, plus the constellation in-game costume, a digital artbook and original soundtrack.

As this edition is only available as a download, Xbox players can find it on the Xbox store.

PC players can buy a download code directly from Steam, or from a third-party retailer.

Where to get the ‘Starfield’ digital premium edition upgrade

If you’ve bought the standard edition of Starfield or you’re playing the game on Xbox Game Pass, and you want the extra content found in the digital premium edition, you can pay to upgrade your game.

Of course, you’ll need to already own a standard copy of Starfield for the upgrade to work.

Xbox Series X/S

(Bethesda)

Where to buy the ‘Starfield’ constellation edition

The “constellation” edition of Starfield comes with an actual smartwatch, plus all of the bonus content found in the other editions, a clothes patch, a replica credit stick with a digital download code etched into it and a steelbook display case.

The constellation edition is available exclusively at Game. It’s proven popular though so is already out of stock, but we’ll keep an eye out if it comes back.

Game – £249.99 (Out of stock)

Is ‘Starfield’ coming to PS5?

Starfield isn’t launching on PS5. The game is exclusively available on Xbox Series X/S and PC, with no plans for a PlayStation version.

Xbox parent company Microsoft snapped up the exclusive rights to Starfield when it recently acquired Bethesda in a landmark $7.5 billion deal. This means it’s unlikely that Starfield will appear on Sony’s rival console anytime soon.

Is ‘Starfield’ on Game Pass?

Starfield is available on Xbox Game Pass from day one. You can sign up to Game Pass Ultimate for £12.99 per month, which gives you access to hundreds of games on demand inluding the standard edition of Starfield.

