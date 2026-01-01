open image in gallery The deals worth shopping in the new year sales ( The Independent )

Whether you saw in the new year by toasting with a glass of champagne or had a cosy one on the couch watching Jules Holland, it’s now time to peruse the best deals in the January sales. And as The Independent’s consumer expert, I’m on hand to help you find a good deal.

From Amazon, John Lewis and Currys to M&S, Boots and Selfridges, all the biggest retailers get involved with the post-new year’s reductions. Whether you’re after Apple AirPods, Elemis skincare or a new jumper to cosy up in, plenty of the discounts rival Black Friday.

And, for those hoping to kick off 2026 with fitness fervour or a house to rival Martha Stewart, fear not, as the IndyBest team of shopping experts and I are on hand with a curated guide to the best deals in the January sales. Keep scrolling for everything from air fryers to Oura rings.

Best deals in the January sales 2026

Ninja air fryer, AF100UK: Was £98.99, now £78.99, Johnlewis.com

Was £98.99, now £78.99, Johnlewis.com Apple AirPods Pro 3: Was £219, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

Was £219, now £199, Amazon.co.uk PS5 Pro: Was £699.99, now £565, EE.co.uk

Was £699.99, now £565, EE.co.uk Duux bora smart 30l: Was £299.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £299.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk Dyson airwrap i.d. hair styler, ceramic patina/topaz: Was £479.99, now £329.99, Very.co.uk

Apple AirPods Pro 3: Was £219, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

In tech critic David Phelan’s AirPods Pro 3 review, he was impressed with their active noise cancelling, which is a notable improvement on previous models. The battery life has also jumped up to eight hours with ANC, compared with the six hours you’d get with the AirPods Pro 2. Right now, there’s £20 off the buds at Amazon, as well as other retailers, including John Lewis and AO.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £52, now £44.20, Boots.com

open image in gallery Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm ( Elemis )

Elemis’s skincare staple landed a spot in beauty expert Louise Whitbread’s review of the best cleansing balms. After she’d removed the product from her face, Louise noted her skin “felt soft and smooth, with a subtle glow that you often find after having a facial. From start to finish, the experience is a luxurious treat”.

Shark flexstyle: Was £299.99, now £229.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Shark )

The allure of Shark’s flexstyle is largely that it uses air, instead of heat, to curl, straighten, volumise and smooth your hair, so that it doesn’t cause heat damage. Less expensive than its rival, the Dyson airwrap, the flexstyle style still doesn't come cheap, making this discount worth your while. In her review of the Shark flexstyle, senior shopping writer Daisy Lester said that it created defined curls, while the hair dryer function was “more effective than your average hair dryer”.

PS5 Pro: Was £699.99, now £565, EE.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Playstation )

If Santa didn’t bring you a PS5 Pro this year, it’s worth keeping an eye out in the January sales. According to senior tech critic Alex Lee, it’s “the best console out there right now”, thanks to its 8K graphics and improved ray tracing.

Simba hybrid pillow: Was £109, now £87, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Simba )

The best pillow in our review currently has 20 per cent off, bringing the price down to £87. Sleep tester Caroline Preece loved that it adapted well whether you sleep on your side, back or even front, and appreciated its temperature-regulating technology. In her review, she said: “I found that I flipped it less on warm nights, and it stayed a comfortable temperature whether put in a cotton case or used as is. The quality is also thoughtful, with smooth fabric on one side and cool tech on the other.”

Ninja crispi air fryer: Was £149.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Ninja crispi portable air fryer ( Ninja )

If you’re not sure which model of air fryer to buy from Ninja, there’s a strong case to be made for the crispi, which “might just be the brand’s best value air fryer yet”, according to senior tech critic Alex Lee’s review of the crispi. Now, it’s even more of a steal, with 34 per cent off. Alex said it cooked his food “fast, well and with a delightful crisp, while the glass bowl, which allowed him to watch your food cook, was a “game-changer”.

Eufy X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum cleaner

open image in gallery Alex’s very own Eufy vacuum in the charging port ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

If all the Twixmas cleaning has you at the end of your tether, it might be time to invest in a device that will do it for you. The Eufy X10 pro omni is a top-rated robot vacuum for one simple reason: it delivers a truly hands-off cleaning experience without cutting corners on performance. The powerful suction handles dust and pet hair with ease, while the dual spinning mop pads don’t just wipe the floor, they actively scrub it to attack dry stains. As our senior tech critic, Alex Lee, noted in their Eufy X10 Pro Omni review, “It doesn’t just swish a mop pad around on the floor, it actually scrubs the floorboards, helping get rid of dried coffee stains.”

Duux bora smart 30l: Was £299.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Duux )

The January sales are your opportunity to save money on expensive appliances. The top pick in home appliance writer Joanne Lewsley’s review of the best dehumidifiers, the Duux bora smart has 33 per cent off. “The Duux app is intuitive, responsive, and packed with helpful features”, Joanne noted. The app displays “real-time air quality readings” and allows you to “control everything from fan speed to humidity settings” remotely.

Oral-B iO2: Was £100, now £45, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The top pick in tech critic Steve Hogarty’s review of the best electric toothbrushes is better than half price. Despite being affordable, even without this discount, Steve confirms that this brush delivers a powerful clean as it features the brand’s oscillating brush head technology. He notes that it also has “a pressure sensor to help you avoid brushing too hard, three brushing intensities, a 30-second pace timer, and a battery that lasts weeks between charges.”

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, double: Was £1,699, now £1,189.30, Simbasleep.com

open image in gallery ( Simba )

Looking to upgrade your sleep set-up in 2026? In her guide to the best mattresses of 2025, our resident sleep expert, Sarah Jones, chose Simba’s hybrid luxe as her top pick. She said it improved her sleep significantly, kept her cool during the summer months and warm in winter. Sarah wrote in her review: “I found that it offered support for my joints and helped me lie straight. It also offers the ideal balance between a firm and medium sleeping base.” It may be pricey, but with a discount of £425, now could be the perfect time to try it for yourself.

Slumberdown comfy hugs heated throw: Was £60, now £41, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Caroline Preece/The Independent )

With the temperatures plummeting for the first time in 2026, there’s never been a better time to invest in something that’ll keep you warm and cosy. Enter Slumberdown’s comfy hugs heated throw, which landed a spot in our review of the best electric blankets. Our tester noted that it’s the “teddy‑soft throw you’ll keep reaching for on frosty evenings”. It warms up quickly and evenly, and is “the softest possible blanket”.

Dyson airwrap i.d. hair styler, ceramic patina/topaz: Was £479.99, now £329.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Laura Capon/The Independent )

Black Friday discounts on the airwrap i.d. model continued into the Boxing Day sales and are sticking around in January. The covetable Dyson buy has been reduced by £50 at a bunch of retailers, including Argos. Beauty writer Elena Chabo put the hair tool to the test for her Dyson airwrap i.d. review. Elena said the device will “set you up for almost every styling need, halve your styling time and minimise damage to hair”. Beauty editor Laura Capon was equally impressed with the hair tool, so much so, it took the top spot in her review of the best hot brushes. It’s “the tool I have continued to reach for on repeat”, she noted in her review. “It may be pricey, but if you’re happy to splurge, I don’t think you’ll be disappointed by the results it will give you.” Promising good hair in 2026, snap it up while stocks last.

Oura ring 4: Was £349, now £249, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Oura )

The gold standard for wearables in the wellness space, Oura rings are rarely on offer – so this generous saving of £100 at Boots is worth shouting about (and it matches the Black Friday discount). In his review of the Oura ring 4, senior tech critic Alex Lee said the main benefit, compared with buying the gen 3 version, is the "improved durability, comfort and accuracy”. Alex added: “This isn’t a generational upgrade over the Oura ring 3, merely strengthening its position as the best smart ring out there for sleep tracking and recovery.”

Dyson airwrap origin multi-styler, copper nickel: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

The Dyson airwrap is a beloved hair tool, and with this discount, the origin has become the most accessible in the range. In her review of the Dyson airwrap, beauty editor Lucy Partington welcomed the inclusion of the round brush, praising how it helped create a “blowdry-esque finish”. Though it’s lacking some of the features found on newer models like the i.d., it’s still a great addition to your beauty routine, especially at this price.

PlayStation portal: Was £199.99, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

PlayStation portal discounts are rare, so if you’ve been wanting one, now may be a good time to buy. Thanks to cloud streaming, you can play this handheld console wherever you go, provided you have a strong enough internet connection.

Estée Lauder advanced night repair serum: Was £65, now £48.75, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

The skincare superhero is 25 per cent off at Lookfantastic. Skincare expert Jane Druker tested the product in her guide to the best anti-ageing serums, and praised its performance. “The serum helps to visibly soften, smooth and plump the skin with its hyaluronic acid formula that helps to lock in moisture, so you wake up looking as refreshed as you would if you’re returning from a two-week vacation,” she said.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £229, now £199, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Currys.co.uk )

The WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones may have been superseded by the WH-1000XM6, but they are still a solid choice. When senior tech critic Alex Lee first tested them, he said they were “the best-sounding headphones around”. The “mind-blowing sound quality that handles every song with ease and the smart features are all next-generation upgrades for a modern-day pair of headphones”, he added.

Garmin forerunner 955, solar, black: Was £519.99, now £419.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Garmin )

Everyone and their neighbour will be jumping aboard the fitness hype in the new year, and this £100 discount on one of Garmin's smartwatch best-sellers is a perfect excuse to join them. While this model includes a handy solar charging feature – which extends the 955's battery life by an extra 49 hours – fitness expert Harry Bullmore described the watch in its basic iteration as the best Garmin device for cycling. In his review of Garmin watches, he wrote of the 955: "Once I strapped it to my wrist and wore it for just 24 hours, I was granted access to a whole host of numbers about recovery, health, training readiness, optimal training zones, stress levels and more."

Why you can trust IndyBest’s January sales coverage

Here at IndyBest, our shopping experts track the price of popular products year-round and have covered the January sales and other major shopping events for years, so we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one.

On top of knowing our way around a sale, we are experts in our fields. We’ve spent countless hours testing and reviewing everything from air fryers to TVs. In our January sales guides, we only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested or that hail from brands we trust. That means we bring you genuine savings on products we think you’ll love as much as we do.

For more ways to save, join our money-saving Whatsapp channel