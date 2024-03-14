Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ready to dive back into one of the finest multiplayer games of the mid-2000s? Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection launches at midnight on 14 March on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC, and takes aim at the lucrative, nostalgia-hungry millenial market.

Not to be confused with 2017’s Star Wars Battlefront, this collection contains remastered versions of Star Wars: Battlefront and Battlefront II, upscaling the 2004-era classics with sharper textures, higher resolutions, improved controls, bigger player counts and smoother framerates.

Aside from those aesthetic tweaks, however, it’s a faithful recreation of the multiplayer, third-person Star Wars shooter fans remember – warts and all.

Aspyr’s remastered collection has been receiving positive reviews so far, with most critics appreciating the authentic retro appeal of both games, while taking issue with some elements of Star Wars: Battlefront that haven’t aged well in the intervening two decades.

If you’re ready to pop on a rose-tinted targeting computer and zoom around in an X-Wing with your mates like you’re 15 years old again, here’s where to find Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection at the best price.

Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection (Steam): £19.99, CDkeys.com

(Aspyr Media)

The zhuzhed-up Star Wars: Battlefront not only looks as good as you remember, but introduces some much-needed quality-of-life improvements. Alongside the improved resolution, texture quality and framerates, there’s now support for up to 64 players at once and improved controls to keep the game in line with modern tastes.

Previously exclusive bonus maps are now available to everyone, like Jabba’s Palace and Bespin’s Cloud City, while the game’s single-player offline campaign has been faithfully recreated, janky AI teammates and all.

A mixture of tight, third-person shooting and cinematic vehicle combat, Star Wars: Battlefront was an absolute triumph of the mid-2000s multiplayer scene, allowing players to seamlessly go from land-based battling to white-knuckle X-Wing and Tie Fighter aerial combat.

An iconic game, whether you’ve played it before or not, Star Wars Battlefront has never looked so good.

