The Xbox series X is just £169 at Currys right now – but there’s a catch

This Xbox series X deal at Currys bundles the next-generation games console with a 42in LG C3 television, all for just £1,068.

That’s an unbeatable saving of £300 versus buying the console and TV separately, effectively bringing the price of the Xbox series X down to just £169.

A decent 4K TV is essential to get the most out of the Xbox series X, so, if you’ve been holding off on upgrading your set, this is your opportunity to pick up one the best games consoles alongside one of the best 4K TVs, at an unmissable price.

We consistently rate the LG C3 among the best offers in TVs right now. The 42in model is the smallest that LG produces, which makes it perfect for bedrooms, small living rooms, or even as a replacement for your desktop monitor.

Keep reading for more details about the devices and the Currys deal.

Xbox series X and 42in LG OLED C3: Was £1,168, now £1,068, Currys.co.uk

(The Independent)

The 42in LG C3 uses the brand’s best-in-class OLED display technology, with per-pixel lighting offering impeccable contrast, deeper blacks and more vibrant colours. The 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 compatibility means it’s perfectly suited to the Xbox series X, too.

As for the Xbox series X, it’s a brilliant console saturated with incredible games and services. It can act as a set-top box for your TV, letting you stream movies and more from the usual services – Netflix, Disney+ and so on – while also unlocking access to the latest game releases via Xbox Game Pass.

Check out our recently updated Xbox series X review for more insight into whether Microsoft’s most powerful console is still worth your money in 2024 – though, with this deal effectively reducing the price of the Xbox series X just £169, the answer is a resounding yes.

Buy now

Xbox series X: Was £479.99, now £459.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Xbox)

The Xbox series X is the most powerful gaming console Microsoft makes. Large and cuboid but completely silent, it matches the performance of a high-end gaming PC – loading games in a snap and booting up menus in a fraction of a second.

In our recently updated Xbox series X review, our tester concluded: “If you’re invested in your back catalogue of Xbox games and want to see them at their absolute finest, the Xbox series X is the best way to play”.

While there aren’t as many exclusives as there are on the PS5, the console’s library has grown significantly since it was first released in 2020. Xbox Game Pass is worth every penny, as the subscription service offers access to hundreds of games for a flat monthly fee.

Buy now

