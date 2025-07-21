The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
The PS5 Slim 30th anniversary console is back in stock, but it won’t last long
The gaming giant has also restocked the 30th anniversary PlayStation Portal and DualSense controller
Last year, Sony celebrated PlayStation’s 30th anniversary by releasing a limited edition version of the PS5 Slim console, complete with several accessories and merch. Kitted out in the legendary greyscale colourway of the OG PlayStation 1, it sold out within minutes.
But after saying the 30th anniversary collection wouldn’t come back, Sony has changed its mind. The gaming giant has just restocked the limited-edition 30th anniversary PS5 Slim collection bundle, as well as the PlayStation Portal and the DualSense controller in the same grey colour palette.
PlayStation Plus members get early access, and general pre-orders will open two days later on 23 July at 10am. After such a frenzy during the restock last November, stock may not last long. If you’re not already a PlayStation Plus member, it’s worth buying a membership now. Sony says the stock is limited and will ship on 29 September, so if you missed out the first time, this could be your last chance.
Where to pre-order the PS5 Slim 30th anniversary edition bundle in the UK
PS5 Slim 30th anniversary edition bundle: £469.99, Playstation.com
Last year, Sony launched a series of consoles and accessories re-painted in the legacy grey colour palette. They all feature the classic multi-coloured PlayStation logo, and while there was a PS5 Pro 30th anniversary edition too, that one’s not being restocked.
The PS5 Slim 30th anniversary edition bundle costs £469.99. It comes with 1TB of storage, a grey DualSense controller, vertical stand and a cover for a disc drive (sold separately). It also comes with an original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing, four PlayStation-shaped cable ties, a PlayStation sticker, a limited-edition PlayStation poster (with one of 30 possible designs and a PlayStation paperclip.
The bundle is available to pre-order now for PS Plus members, and will ship on 29 September. Not a PS Plus member? You can pick up a PS Plus one-month membership from Amazon (from £10, Amazon.co.uk).
Where to buy PS5 30th anniversary edition accessories in the UK
PlayStation Portal 30th anniversary edition: £209.99, Playstation.com
Sony has also restocked two PlayStation 30th anniversary accessories in the UK. There’s the anniversary edition PlayStation Portal (£209.99, Playstation.com), as well as the regular grey DualSense controller (£69.99, Playstation.com).
PS5 DualSense 30th anniversary edition controller: £69.99, Playstation.com
While Sony has restocked the 30th anniversary edition standard controller, the 30th anniversary DualSense Edge controller has not been restocked. Again, you need to be a PS Plus member to buy the accessories. Both will ship on 29 September.
PlayStation Plus Essential, one-month membership: £10, Amazon.co.uk
PlayStation Plus is Sony’s subscription service. It gives you access to online multiplayer, monthly free games and exclusive perks. There are three tiers (essential, extra and premium), but you’ll only need the basic essential membership to pre-order the 30th anniversary console and accessories.
