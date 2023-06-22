Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A host of new Nintendo Switch games has just been announced at the company’s latest Nintendo Direct event, which included news of more than 25 new titles, updates and announcements that had us spinning as if we’d just been blue-shelled.

Nintendo showed off both first- and third-party titles, including a new Mario 2D side-scroller called Super Mario Wonder, where the titular character will be able to turn into an elephant; a Super Mario RPG remake; and, yes, a new (currently untitled) Princess Peach game, where the ever-hapless princess becomes the protagonist for the first time in years.

The company also unveiled the much-hyped sequel to the Detective Pikachu 3DS game, titled Detective Pikachu Returns, as well as a trailer for Pikmin 4, a new WarioWare game and the newest entry in the Dragon Quest Monsters series.

Most of the games will be released in the autumn and winter months, with plenty available to pre-order now from the Nintendo Store. Here’s a recap of all the games announced and when you’ll be able to play them.

Nintendo Direct June 2023: First-party games announced

(Nintendo)

Pikmin 1+2: £39.99, Nintendo.co.uk – Available now

£39.99, Nintendo.co.uk – Available now Pikmin 4 : £49.99, Nintendo.co.uk – 21 July release date

£49.99, Nintendo.co.uk – 21 July release date Detective Pikachu Returns : £39.99, Nintendo.co.uk – 6 August release date

£39.99, Nintendo.co.uk – 6 August release date Super Mario Bros. Wonder : £49.99, Nintendo.co.uk – 20 October release date

£49.99, Nintendo.co.uk – 20 October release date WarioWare Move It : £39.99, Nintendo.co.uk – 3 November release date

£39.99, Nintendo.co.uk – 3 November release date Super Mario RPG : £49.99, Nintendo.co.uk – 17 November release date

£49.99, Nintendo.co.uk – 17 November release date Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask DLC : Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – autumn release date

Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – autumn release date As yet untitled Princess Peach game: 2024 release date

2024 release date Luigi’s Mansion 2 remake: Release date TBC

Nintendo Direct June 2023: Third-party games announced

(Nintendo)

Fae Farm : £49.99, Nintendo.co.uk – 8 September release date

£49.99, Nintendo.co.uk – 8 September release date Gloomhaven : £32.39, Nintendo.co.uk – 13 September release date

£32.39, Nintendo.co.uk – 13 September release date Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbo Charged : £44.99, Amazon.co.uk – 3 October release date

£44.99, Amazon.co.uk – 3 October release date Just Dance 2024 : £49.99, Amazon.co.uk – 24 October release date

£49.99, Amazon.co.uk – 24 October release date Sonic Superstars : £54.99, Game.co.uk – Autumn release date

£54.99, Game.co.uk – Autumn release date Manic Mechanics : Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – 13 July release date

: Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – 13 July release date Vampire Survivors : Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – 17 August release date

Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – 17 August release date Silent Hope: Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – 3 October release date

Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – 3 October release date Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 1 : Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – 24 October release date

Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – 24 October release date Headbangers Rhythm Royale : Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – 31 October release date

Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – 31 October release date Star Ocean The Second Story R : Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – 2 November release date

Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – 2 November release date Persona 5 Tactica : Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – 17 November release date

Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – 17 November release date Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince: Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – 1 December release date

Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – 1 December release date Penny’s Big Breakaway : Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – 2024 release date

Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – 2024 release date Batman Arkham Trilogy : Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – autumn release date

Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – autumn release date Palia : Free to play, Nintendo.co.uk – winter release date

Free to play, Nintendo.co.uk – winter release date Mythforce: Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – 2023 release date

