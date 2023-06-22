The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
All the Nintendo Direct games you can pre-order now: From Mario Wonder to Super Mario RPG
Other games announced include WarioWare: Move It and Detective Pikachu Returns
A host of new Nintendo Switch games has just been announced at the company’s latest Nintendo Direct event, which included news of more than 25 new titles, updates and announcements that had us spinning as if we’d just been blue-shelled.
Nintendo showed off both first- and third-party titles, including a new Mario 2D side-scroller called Super Mario Wonder, where the titular character will be able to turn into an elephant; a Super Mario RPG remake; and, yes, a new (currently untitled) Princess Peach game, where the ever-hapless princess becomes the protagonist for the first time in years.
The company also unveiled the much-hyped sequel to the Detective Pikachu 3DS game, titled Detective Pikachu Returns, as well as a trailer for Pikmin 4, a new WarioWare game and the newest entry in the Dragon Quest Monsters series.
Most of the games will be released in the autumn and winter months, with plenty available to pre-order now from the Nintendo Store. Here’s a recap of all the games announced and when you’ll be able to play them.
Nintendo Direct June 2023: First-party games announced
- Pikmin 1+2: £39.99, Nintendo.co.uk – Available now
- Pikmin 4: £49.99, Nintendo.co.uk – 21 July release date
- Detective Pikachu Returns: £39.99, Nintendo.co.uk – 6 August release date
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder: £49.99, Nintendo.co.uk – 20 October release date
- WarioWare Move It: £39.99, Nintendo.co.uk – 3 November release date
- Super Mario RPG: £49.99, Nintendo.co.uk – 17 November release date
- Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask DLC: Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – autumn release date
- As yet untitled Princess Peach game: 2024 release date
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 remake: Release date TBC
Nintendo Direct June 2023: Third-party games announced
- Fae Farm: £49.99, Nintendo.co.uk – 8 September release date
- Gloomhaven: £32.39, Nintendo.co.uk – 13 September release date
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbo Charged: £44.99, Amazon.co.uk – 3 October release date
- Just Dance 2024: £49.99, Amazon.co.uk – 24 October release date
- Sonic Superstars: £54.99, Game.co.uk – Autumn release date
- Manic Mechanics: Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – 13 July release date
- Vampire Survivors: Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – 17 August release date
- Silent Hope: Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – 3 October release date
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 1: Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – 24 October release date
- Headbangers Rhythm Royale: Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – 31 October release date
- Star Ocean The Second Story R: Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – 2 November release date
- Persona 5 Tactica: Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – 17 November release date
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince: Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – 1 December release date
- Penny’s Big Breakaway: Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – 2024 release date
- Batman Arkham Trilogy: Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – autumn release date
- Palia: Free to play, Nintendo.co.uk – winter release date
- Mythforce: Price TBC, Nintendo.co.uk – 2023 release date
