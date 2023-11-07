Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most successful games in recent memory. In its first two weeks, the game sold more than 12 million units globally, became the fastest-selling game in Europe after Fifa in March, and has now sold more than 15 million units worldwide.

But while the internet has turned to rumours about a Hogwarts Legacy sequel, Harry Potter fans who own a Nintendo Switch are still waiting to play the record-breaking game in the first place. Now, after almost a year, the open-world wizarding game is set to launch on the Nintendo Switch next week.

The Nintendo Switch version of the game has been delayed more than once. On 12 May, the official Hogwarts Legacy X account announced the version would be pushed back by four whole months. “We know fans are looking forward to playing on Switch, therefore creating the best possible experience is our top priority. Thank you for your patience,” the post read.

For those out of the loop, Hogwarts Legacy takes place a whole century before Harry Potter even steps foot inside Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and several decades before the rise of Lord Voldemort. It sees gamers take the role of a fifth-year student who “holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart”.

While the game has been playable on the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Xbox One and PS4 for months, Switch gamers will be able to dive in next week. Below, we’ve rounded up the best Hogwarts Legacy deals on all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch.

When is the ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Nintendo Switch release date?

Hogwarts Legacy was officially released on 10 February 2023, but only for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC gamers. The game was supposed to launch on the PS4 and Xbox One on 4 April, but this date was also pushed back, and it ended up launching on 5 May for those platforms.

But spare a thought for Nintendo Switch gamers, who have had to wait a whole nine months after the PS5 release date to play the game. Originally slated to launch on 25 July, Warner Bros announced in May that the game will be released on the Nintendo Switch on 14 November.

Best ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Nintendo Switch deals

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ standard edition, Nintendo Switch: Was £49.99, now £39.99, Hmv.com

(Nintendo)

Hogwarts Legacy is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch. HMV currently has the best pre-order deal on the standard edition game, saving you £10. You get the game and the free hippogriff mount DLC.

If you pay £4 extra and pre-order it at Amazon, you’ll also get an exclusive astronomer’s hat as well as the Hippogriff mount (Was £49.99, now £43.99, Amazon.co.uk).

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ deluxe edition, Nintendo Switch: Was £59.99, now £47.85, Hit.co.uk

(Warner Bros)

Independent games retailer Hit has the best deal on the Hogwarts Legacy deluxe edition on the Nintendo Switch, saving you more than £10 on the regular price. The deluxe edition comes with an exclusive quest, as well as the dark arts pack. It gives you access to an exclusive wardrobe via the dark arts cosmetic set, as well as a flying thestral mount and access to the dark arts battle arena, where players can test their skills against waves of enemies.

Buy now at Hit

Best ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Xbox Series X and Xbox One deals

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ standard edition, Xbox Series X: Was £49.99, now £39.19, Hit.co.uk

(Hit)

Hit currently has the best Hogwarts Legacy deal on the standard edition of the game on Xbox Series X. Most retailers are selling the game for £49.99, so you’re saving more than £10 here.

It’s also worth mentioning that if you buy the game from Amazon, you’ll also receive an exclusive Astronomer’s Hat DLC. You won’t get the hat when buying from other retailers, though it is a tiny bit more expensive (was £49.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Hit has the Xbox One version available for the best price (was £49.99, now £39.19, Hit.co.uk). If you buy it from Amazon, you’ll get an exclusive Hippogriff mount and the exclusive Astronomer’s Hat DLC (was £49.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk).

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ deluxe edition, Xbox Series X: Was £69.99, now £57.19, Hit.co.uk

(Hit)

Hit also has the best deal on the deluxe edition of the game on Xbox Series X. With the deluxe game, you get an extra quest, as well as the dark arts pack – thestral mount, dark arts battle arena and a dark arts cosmetic set.

If you’re looking for the cheapest Hogwarts Legacy deluxe edition on Xbox One, Hit is currently selling it for £19 less than normal (was £69.99, now £53.69, Hit.co.uk).

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ collector’s edition, Xbox Series X: Was £209.99, now £179.99, Game.co.uk

(Game)

The Hogwarts Legacy collector’s edition is currently being sold at Game with a £30 discount. As well as the dark arts pack, you get a life-size floating ancient magic wand with a book base, a steel case and a kelpie robe DLC.

Game is also selling the Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One collector’s edition (£199.98, Game.co.uk). Weirdly, it’s more expensive than the Xbox Series X collector’s edition.

Best ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ PS5 and PS4 deals

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ standard edition, PS5: Was £59.99, now £38.85, Hit.co.uk

(Hit)

As with the Xbox deals, Hit also has the lowest prices on Hogwarts Legacy for PS5. No extra add-ons with this one, just the game.

If you buy the game from Amazon, the retailer will give you an exclusive astronomer’s hat, and it’s almost the same price (was £49.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk).

You also get the astronomer’s hat DLC if you buy the PS4 version from Amazon (was £49.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk).

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ deluxe edition, PS4: Was £69.99, now £53.69, Hit.co.uk

(Hit)

There are no deals to be found on the PS5 deluxe edition of Hogwarts Legacy. Currently, you can only buy it at full price in a digital format from the PlayStation Store (£74.99, Playstation.com). That said, there are deals to be had on the PS4 version.

The deluxe edition comes with an exclusive quest, as well as the dark arts pack. If you’re looking to buy it on PS4, Hit has the best deal on the PS4 deluxe edition (was £69.99, now £53.69, Hit.co.uk). You get all the same exclusive bonuses as the PS5 version,

Buy now on PS4 at Hit

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ collector’s edition, PS4: Was £269.99, now £199.98, Game.co.uk

(Game)

Game is the only retailer selling the collector’s edition of Hogwarts Legacy, but the retailer sold out of the PS5 version days before its release. That said, the PS4 version is currently in stock and on sale, so if you’re after the physical items, we’d recommend getting the PS4 version (was £269.99, now £199.98, Game.co.uk).

As well as the dark arts pack from the deluxe edition, gamers who get their hands on the collector’s edition also get a life-size floating ancient magic wand with a book base, a steel case and a kelpie robe DLC.

Buy now on PS4 at Game

Best ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Steam/PC deals

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ standard edition, Steam/PC: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Cdkeys.com

(CDKeys)

CDKeys has a 40 per cent saving on the Hogwarts Legacy standard edition. It’s a Steam digital code, so you won’t get a physical disc to slot into a disc drive (but who has one of those these days?).

Buy now

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ deluxe edition: Was £59.99, now £33.99, Cdkeys.com

(CDKeys)

CDKeys also has the best deal on the deluxe edition of Hogwarts Legacy for PC. It currently has 43 per cent off if you buy the game today. Again, it’s a Steam digital download code, but it comes with 72-hours of early access, an exclusive quest and the dark arts pack, which includes the thestral mount, dark arts battle arena and a dark arts cosmetic set.

Buy now

What is the ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ deluxe edition and collector’s edition?

There are three versions of Hogwarts Legacy available to buy – the standard edition, the deluxe edition and the collector’s edition. The deluxe and collector’s editions come with in-game bonuses and extras, as well as physical items for the collector’s edition.

The standard edition game gives players the chance to secure an exclusive onyx hippogriff upon completing the relevant quest. However, the biggest unlockables and DLCs can be found on the deluxe and collector’s editions.

The Hogwarts Legacy deluxe edition comes with a “dark arts pack”, which provides access to an exclusive wardrobe via the dark arts cosmetic set, a flying thestral mount players can ride, and access to the dark arts battle arena, where players can test their skills against waves of enemies.

The collector’s edition, meanwhile, is for die-hard Harry Potter fans. It includes everything from the deluxe edition, the dark arts garrison hat, as well as a physical life-size floating ancient magic wand with a book base, steel case and an in-game kelpie robe.

If you’re interested in buying physical versions of the Hogwarts Legacy standard edition right now, Hit (formerly Base) and Amazon currently have the best Hogwarts Legacy deals, but the Amazon listings come with extra exclusive Amazon bonuses.

