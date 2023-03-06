Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Meta has just dropped the price of the 256GB version of the Meta Quest 2 by £70, bringing the standalone VR headset down to £429. The 128GB version remains unchanged at £399.

This isn’t the cheapest the headset’s been, though. Meta increased the price of the Meta Quest 2 by £100 last August, blaming production costs and inflationary pressures.

Meta is also throwing in two free games with every Meta Quest 2 purchase made before 3 June. Shoppers will get multiplayer golf simulator Golf+ and science-fiction shooter Space Pirate Trainer DX included with their device.

There’s also a big old price cut for the enterprise-level Meta Quest Pro, which is down to $1,000 from $1,500 in the US and Canada. While not available yet, a similar discount is expected to apply in the UK.

We compared the Meta Quest 2 to the newly released PlayStation VR2, and while Sony’s headset is the more advanced, we still rate the Quest for its ease of use and relatively low barrier to entry. This price drop makes the Meta Quest 2 even more accessible.

Read more: PSVR2 review – Sony finally gets virtual reality right

Meta Quest 2, 256GB: Was £499.99, now £429.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Meta)

Securing the top spot in our review of the best VR headsets, we lauded the device as a “genuine breakthrough”. While it’s not the most technically advanced virtual reality headset out there, it’s the first genuinely user-friendly one. “You don’t need an expensive gaming PC to plug it into, and there are no snaking cables to trip over. Instead, you just slip it on, grab hold of the controllers, and are immediately immersed in a believable 3D space,” said our reviewer.

Buy now

(Oculus )

One of the best games on the Meta Quest 2, Superhot VR is a hyper-stylised first-person shooter that makes you feel like you’re starring in a John Woo movie. Every level is a short action scene in which you’re using guns, swords, pots and pans to defend yourself from assailants. Time slows to a crawl when you’re not moving, allowing you to dodge bullets and plan your counter-attacks.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on video games and consoles, try the following links:

Can’t get enough of virtual reality? We’ve rounded up the best VR headsets for immersive gaming