It’s been nearly three years since the PS5 console was first released in the UK, and we’re not exaggerating when we say it’s been a bumpy ride. From accidental cat food replacements in the mail to the constant stock shortages that plagued the machine throughout its early life, those days are, thankfully, far behind us.

Now, with the PS5 readily available everywhere, a number of retailers have discounted the PS5 to its lowest ever price, and there are bundle deals available, too. Until 7 September, you can save a whopping £80 on the PS5 disc edition console.

While Amazon has discounted the PS5 to just £399, the console is also on offer at Currys for the same price, including a free copy of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which usually retails for around £20.

Game also has a bunch of bundle deals available. The retailer is selling the console for £399.99, but is throwing in titles such as Forspoken and Saints Row.

The deals land days after the tech firm fully unveiled the PlayStation Portal, a £199 handheld device that lets you stream games from your PS5. Meanwhile, rumours continue to swirl about the launch of a PS5 Pro in late 2024. If you’ve still yet to get your hands on the PlayStation 5, the deals are expected to end on 7 September.

The PS5 is a marked improvement on Sony’s hardware, and the best console the manufacturer has ever made. “One of the first things you will notice about the PS5 is how games feel in your hands, thanks to the dualsense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers,” our writer said in their review. “Beyond graphical capability, it’s the most sensory innovation that next-gen console gaming has shown us so far.”

With this deal, you’re saving £80 on the console, then getting Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga thrown in for free – a game we gave 8/10 in our review. That’s an overall saving of around £100.

If you’d prefer to buy the PS5 on its own, Amazon is currently selling the console with the same £80 discount and free next-day delivery for Amazon Prime subscribers. With an impressive library of games, incredible graphics and ray-tracing support, “this is certainly the console to beat when it comes to hardware,” our writer said in their review.

If you’re unsatisfied with the Lego Star Wars PS5 deal from Currys and want a little more meat on the bone in terms of games, you can currently get a PS5 for £399.99 from Game, including Forspoken, our 7/10-rated Saints Row, 7/10-rated Rainbow Six Extraction, Godfall or 1,000 free Fortnite V-Bucks.

