If you’ve been waiting for your chance to secure one of the best video game consoles that Nintendo’s ever produced (sorry Wii fans), this Nintendo Switch OLED deal at Amazon has just seen the console plummet to its lowest-ever price.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a beefier upgrade on the original Nintendo Switch from 2017 (£259.99, Amazon.co.uk), and for the first time, it currently costs the same as the older model.

Rarely ever on sale, this is the first time the Nintendo Switch OLED has fallen below £260 before. The lowest price we’d seen prior to today was £280 in late February. And while Nintendo might be gearing up to launch a Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025, the rumours so far sound a little underwhelming.

Keep reading for all the details on the Nintendo Switch OLED, and how you can secure the unmissable deal.

Nintendo Switch OLED, neon red/neon blue: Was £309.99, now £259.95, Amazon.co.uk

( Nintendo )

Discounted by a huge £50 for the very first time since the console launched in late 2021, the Nintendo Switch OLED was described as “the best version of the console yet” by our reviewer. “The OLED console has a larger and far more vibrant 7in display, boasting deeper blacks and more accurate colour reproduction,” our writer said in their review of the best game consoles.

You get 64GB of internal storage – that’s double the size of the Switch and Switch lite – meaning you can download more digital games without having to buy an SD card. And lastly, our writer raved about the better build quality. “We absolutely adore the robust kickstand that stretches across the rear, making tabletop gaming more of a joy and less of a nuisance,” they said.

Due to the popularity of the deal, Amazon is estimating a two to three-week delivery, but at a record-low price, it will be worth the wait.

Buy now

