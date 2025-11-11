Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition has launched, here’s how to get it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alarmingly, it’s been a decade since Fallout 4 first launched. Today, Bethesda’s making you feel older than ever by inviting you back to the wastelands for the game’s anniversary. Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition has arrived, and it’s the definitive version of the post-apocalyptic role-playing game.

And while Bethesda has announced that it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, that won’t be until 2026. Thankfully, if you’re an Xbox, PlayStation or PC gamer, you won’t have to wait any longer. The game is available to pick up and play right now.

The definitive version of Bethesda’s 2015 game bundles the original base game with all six of its official add-ons, including the major story expansions, the robot-building Automatron DLC and the three workshop expansions for settlement builders. Here’s how to grab it.

‘Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition’, PS5: £52.99, Playstation.com

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition costs £52.99 on all platforms. Besides the bundling of every DLC, mod support has also arrived on the console versions. The game includes 150 pieces of user-created content, available via a new in-game ‘Creations’ menu, making it easier than ever for players on all platforms to discover and download new weapons, characters, outfits and more from both professional developers and the modding community.

The new version follows last year’s big next-gen update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, which was released as interest in the franchise peaked thanks to the success of the Fallout TV show. The second season returns to Prime Video in December. For anyone who was introduced to the wasteland through Walton Goggins’ peculiar appearance and is intrigued to find out more, the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition is your best option.

Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition is available to buy now for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. An ‘Anniversary Upgrade’ will also be available for existing owners of the game.

Want to play the PC version on the go? Check out the MSI Claw 8 AI+